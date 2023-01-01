 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Year in Photos: 2022

Benny Foltz, executive director of Heartland Bike Share, rides toward 31st Street on the recently-opened First Avenue trail on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. The first phase of construction included the section of trail from 25th to 35th Street. When finished, the trail will run from 16th to 35th Street, about 1.8 miles, and will connect with other trails within Council Bluffs.
Clockwise from left in background: Ivan Kilibarda of Montenegro; his wife, Jelena; and their children Andrea, 11; Milena, 10; and Bogdan, 5; watch as the 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry of the Iowa Army National Guard perform military rites for Pfc. Steve Kilibarda, a Montenegrin immigrant who fought in the U.S. Army during World War I, at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Council Bluffs on Jan. 8, 2022. Ivan Kilibarda is the great nephew of the late soldier, and his family traveled 5,300 miles to pay their respects and explore the United States.
Finn, a 6-year-old labrador owned by Christy Creme Owner Matthew Preston, hops up to nab an ice cream cone during the annual Dog Days of Summer celebration at the ice cream and burger joint, 2853 N. Broadway, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The event continues today between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., and area dog owners — and other animal owners — are invited up to get a free cone or dish of soft serve topped with a dog bone biscuit for their furry friends. Preston said the event is a tradition that started at home with his family’s love for man’s best friend. “We love dogs here,” he said. “It’s always great to see people and their dogs up here having a good time.”
Mia, a miniature schnauzer owned by Julia and Dale Burris, walks amongst the Christmas trees inside their Council Bluffs home on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Burris family decks the halls in their home with numerous Christmas trees each holiday season and offers paid tours to benefit local nonprofits. Promise 4 Paws, a senior dog sanctuary in Council Bluffs, will be this year’s recipient.
Stunt motorcyclist Scotty ‘Scrub’ Miller bursts through the last of 15 walls of flaming boards, setting a world record, during the final installment of Bikes on the 100 Block on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
