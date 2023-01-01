Year in Photos: 2022

Finn, a 6-year-old labrador owned by Christy Creme Owner Matthew Preston, hops up to nab an ice cream cone during the annual Dog Days of Summer celebration at the ice cream and burger joint, 2853 N. Broadway, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The event continues today between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., and area dog owners — and other animal owners — are invited up to get a free cone or dish of soft serve topped with a dog bone biscuit for their furry friends. Preston said the event is a tradition that started at home with his family’s love for man’s best friend. “We love dogs here,” he said. “It’s always great to see people and their dogs up here having a good time.”