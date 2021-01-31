'You see something like that, you just kind of do it': Neighbors clear snow for first responders in emergency situation

“You see something like that, you just kind of do it. Help out where you can,” Long said. “I couldn’t imagine living in a neighborhood where they don’t do that.”

Though the driveway was taken care of, the firefighters had another problem — the trouble of getting up Eagle Ridge Drive. So the ad hoc crew cleared the rest of Sulentic’s driveway so the medics could turn the ambulance around and proceed down the hill, rather than being forced to climb the remaining slope and re-navigate.

“We could have made it up and over the hill to get out of there, but it was a heck of a lot easier to just be able to turn around and go back the way we came from,” Letner said.

Watching the scene unfold out her window, Dorothy was of course worried about her husband — but thankful that others cared, too.

“All of the sudden, the neighbors are out blowing snow,” she said as the family recounted the day inside their home on Friday. “Wasn’t it wonderful?”

“That’s just something we do out here, help each other,” Walters said. “It’s just a good neighborhood.”

The snow cleared, the medics hustled Braden Sr. to an area hospital. Braden Jr. and Dorothy followed in their vehicle.