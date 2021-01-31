'You see something like that, you just kind of do it': Neighbors clear snow for first responders in emergency situation

Council Bluffs Fire Department Capt. Kyle Pearson will tell you that any emergency response can have its set of difficulties and present curve balls; however, the hours of training that go into doing the job make most home visits fairly standard.
Where the job gets exponentially more difficult is when elements present themselves that fall far outside the realm of normal. Like responding to a call when there’s more than a foot of snow on the ground and the victim is inside a home positioned on the upward slope of a hill.
That was the case Tuesday, the day after Council Bluffs was dumped on by a top-10 record snowfall, leaving between 12 and 14 inches of powder on the ground. Fortunately, though, all it took was a quick response by EMS personnel and few good Samaritans with snow blowers to achieve an optimal outcome.
Shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, a three-person unit responded to a home in the 2500 block of Eagle Ridge Drive. Inside the Braden home, the family patriarch had fallen.
Jim Braden Sr. and his wife, Dorothy, lived in Macedonia for 61 years. Braden Sr. served almost 40 years in town government, including about 20 years as mayor. With Braden Sr., 85, battling esophageal cancer the couple teamed with their son and daughter-in-law, Jim Jr. and Sharon, to move from their Macedonia homes into the Council Bluffs dwelling this past summer.
On Tuesday, Braden Sr. was moving around the house when he lost his footing.
“He just went ‘kaboom’,” Dorothy said. “He was out of it for a few minutes.”
The family called 911. Help came quickly, in more ways than one.
“It was early so the snow removal (crews) — while they had hit the main streets — hadn’t hit some of the residential streets, and that street has quite a bit of grade to it and had quite a bit of snow,” Pearson said.
Upon arrival, two department members quickly entered and dealt with the situation. One crew member, firefighter Curtis Letner, was tasked with digging a path out of the driveway and clearing as much snow as possible prior to another, two-person team arriving.
Across the street, John Sulentic had just finished clearing part of his driveway when he saw Letner hurriedly shoveling.
“I just walked up and offered to help,” Sulentic said. “I don’t know much about what paramedics and firefighters do, what they go through. But anybody doing that, if they’re struggling to walk through that snow, and if they have to carry someone or roll a cart — I just kind of took the lead of the fireman.”
Robert Walters was already outside clearing his drive, while Mark Long looked out his door. Both got to work. And after doing what he could inside, Braden Jr. joined the trio outside.
“You see something like that, you just kind of do it. Help out where you can,” Long said. “I couldn’t imagine living in a neighborhood where they don’t do that.”
Though the driveway was taken care of, the firefighters had another problem — the trouble of getting up Eagle Ridge Drive. So the ad hoc crew cleared the rest of Sulentic’s driveway so the medics could turn the ambulance around and proceed down the hill, rather than being forced to climb the remaining slope and re-navigate.
“We could have made it up and over the hill to get out of there, but it was a heck of a lot easier to just be able to turn around and go back the way we came from,” Letner said.
Watching the scene unfold out her window, Dorothy was of course worried about her husband — but thankful that others cared, too.
“All of the sudden, the neighbors are out blowing snow,” she said as the family recounted the day inside their home on Friday. “Wasn’t it wonderful?”
“That’s just something we do out here, help each other,” Walters said. “It’s just a good neighborhood.”
The snow cleared, the medics hustled Braden Sr. to an area hospital. Braden Jr. and Dorothy followed in their vehicle.
“As we left, these three gentlemen, they were acting like it was their pleasure and they were glad they could help,” she said. “I’m from a small town. That’s small-town living.”
Braden Sr. is now at home recuperating.
Letner said the initiative taken by concerned neighbors took an adverse situation and made it significantly more manageable.
Shortly after the incident, the fire department shared the story of neighbors helping neighbors to its Facebook post. As of Saturday afternoon, the post had been shared 663 times.
Dorothy Braden said even the couple’s daughters in Texas saw the post.
“It was great, not only did it make our job easier, but it was also a case where we didn’t have to run around and ask people for help,” Letner said. “The first gentleman came over, and from there it was just kind of the trickledown effect.
“Every time you turned around it seemed like there was somebody else there looking to see how they could help.”
And the Bradens returned the favor. The next morning Braden Jr. dropped off breakfast at nearby Fire Station 4 on Greenview Road. On Friday, Braden Jr. pulled out envelopes for his neighbors containing gift cards to express the family’s gratitude.
“You didn’t have to do this,” Sulentic said.
“I know we didn’t,” Braden Jr. replied. “But we wanted to.”