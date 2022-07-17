Your Views: A vote for Franken, and another for Reynolds

Time to retire GrassleyAs recent as 2015, Senator Chuck Grassley wanted a Reagan-like candidate for the 2016 GOP presidential field. President Reagan’s brutal policies gutted the middle class.

It’s worth remembering, the middle class built America.

On July 14, 2014, Grassley gave a floor speech, glowingly quoted Reagan, then said, “This is an opportunity to in-source jobs that might otherwise be done overseas.” He dripped with hypocrisy.

Grassley long ago sold out to big corporations by voting for tax breaks to send American jobs overseas.

How can Republicans like Grassley further enrich corporations and the wealthy, leaving little for American workers?

It’s no wonder American workers struggle.

Before Reagan, the middle class had strong unions. Wealthy Americans were taxed appropriately.

Reagan lowered President Franklin Roosevelt’s income tax on the wealthy from 70% to 28%, shifting the tax burden to the middle class. He canceled tax deductions for auto loans, credit card interest, and imposed an income tax on Social Security.

The middle class continues to take it on the chin.

Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump also gave generous tax cuts to the wealthy, redistributing wealth upward.

Recently, Senator Rick Scott released a Republican plan to “Rescue America” that raises taxes on low income Americans. Anyone surprised?

Republicans have one mantra: the billionaire class should profit while the working class should struggle with less representation.

“I know that for America there will always be a bright dawn ahead,” said Reagan before leaving office.

Grassley has been an instigator in middle class decline. It’s time to retire Grassley.

In November, Iowans should choose an American patriot for U.S. Senate with true Iowa values: Retired Navy Vice Admiral Mike Franken.

Ellen Ballas

Iowa City

Reynolds is

pro-taxpayerKim Reynolds is the most pro-taxpayer governor of my lifetime. During her time in office, she has passed three historic tax cuts. Now, with a flax income tax of 3.9% and the elimination of retirement income taxes, she is putting even more money back into the pockets of Iowans.

The Biden administration and Democrats are pushing for excessive spending and increasing taxes. They are not listening to the taxpayers, and they have no idea what working-class people need during this time of economic uncertainty. In contrast, Governor Reynolds and Iowan Republicans are listening to the taxpayers, and fighting everyday to support Iowans.

I will be voting for Kim Reynolds in the November election, because she has proven again and again that she works for the taxpayers. She has shown her commitment to lowering taxes, supporting retirees, and boosting the economy. Kim Reynolds is the governor Iowans need!

Allysen Anderson

Wellsburg

RIP Monty NormanI’m saddened to learn of the passing of Monty Norman. He created one of the most iconic pieces of music in film history. James Bond would not be the same without his theme.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Florida