Controlled burns a benefit

Thank you for the article about controlled burns inside and just outside city limits, in last Sunday’s Nonpareil. One of the first things I noticed when we moved here 40 years ago was the large amount of trash trees and brush, and invasive woody plants within the city on land once covered by a sea of grass, some with roots 20 feet deep. I’ve since wondered why fire is not used to help reduce and eliminate such species. Having grown up working for farmers, knowing wind conditions, having the right equipment, setting back fires are all part of using common sense.

Chad Graeve described how a control burn is planned and why burning is important I thank Chad for his persistence, common sense, his will and backbone and not kowtowing to threats of trial attorneys. I hope city officials have the will to follow suit.

Brian Hunter

Council Bluffs

Dog park costly

I recently read in the Nonpareil that the city has allocated $390,000 for a dog park. That is a fair sized chunk of change to exercise your pet.

I wonder how many potholes could be filled on our city streets for $390,000?

John Dalton

Council Bluffs

Thanks, Democrats

I believe one must remind people that ARPA funds were voted on by Democrats only. As Republican city officials and county Republican supervisors celebrate the good work these funds do, Joe Biden and Democrats provided that funding.

Richard Bleth

Underwood

Celebrating mothers

On Mother’s Day, we thank God for placing in our lives mothers and mothering figures who are images of grace, love, tenderness, strength and courage. We also pray for God’s comfort and care for all those who struggle on this day.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Florida

Acceptance the greatest graduation gift

Across the Midwest, and our country, high school and college graduations are upon us!

What is unique about this year’s graduates? Well, as only one person I wouldn’t dare to try to speak for everyone, but I will state the obvious: This year’s graduating high schoolers do not know a high school experience without COVID-19. We were in the middle of our freshman year when COVID hit, had a strange “hybrid” sophomore year, tried to get “back to normal” junior year, and at last, we’re graduating seniors now.

We experienced social isolation, concern for our families and friends, and like everyone, a disruption to the activities we love. It shouldn’t really be a surprise then that according to the CDC in 2023, 44% of high school students reported feeling “persistently sad or hopeless.” Suicide is the second leading cause of death for 15-24 year olds. There will be a heartbreaking empty chair at my school’s graduation.

What can be done? There is no easy answer, but as you’re thinking about what to get the graduates in your life and community, may I suggest something?

The most meaningful gift you can give this year’s graduates is acceptance. Some of us have big plans, some have small plans, some have no plans. Please accept and celebrate all of us. We survived. Others didn’t.

Accept, celebrate and love all this year’s graduates. It sounds simple, but think about it, when was the last time you asked a young person about their future goals and just listened? You didn’t offer advice, or try to convince them that this or that would be better, make more money, or be more realistic?

L. J. Isham said, “Listening is an attitude of the heart, a genuine desire to be with another which both attracts and heals.” Please extend your heart to the young people and graduates that you know. If you need support, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. It works everywhere in the country and gives free and confidential crisis resources for you and loved ones.

Enjoy graduation season. And watch out world — here we come!

Maggie Wadginski

Omaha, Nebraska