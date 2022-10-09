Your Views: Districting would divide county board, carbon capture will ensure resiliency for ethanol

Districting would divide county board

The three of us — Jeff Jorgensen, Susan Miller and Scott Belt — all candidates for Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors, are signing this letter together.

We passionately share the belief that Pottawattamie County must be strong and unified in prosperity and security in every part of our county.

We see Pottawattamie County as one of the most significant and dynamic counties in our state. A major reason for this is the remarkable cooperation between the rural and urban interests found here.

One of the most negative forces working against this cooperative spirit is the effort to have Supervisors elected by district. This is simply another effort to divide us — to introduce conflict and friction for political purposes.

Right now, in our at-large election, each candidate must campaign throughout the county — and most importantly — must represent every sector. That is how it should be. We do not need a divided, dysfunctional Pottawattamie County. The three of us offer a combination of living now or having lived in smaller communities and residing in the city. We understand well the need for policies that offer prosperity to everyone.

We also recognize the importance of maintaining the autonomy of our county. While another candidate might invite and welcome federal control of elements in our county, we three will stand strong to keep the people of Pottawattamie County free from intrusive mandates and excessive regulation and taxation.

Please vote for a thriving, cohesive county. Vote for the freedom three!

Jeff Jorgensen

Susan Miller

Scott Belt

Pottawattamie County

Birth control isn’t on ballot

Regarding the editorial cartoon in the Sept. 18 Nonpareil: It’s amazing to me how Planned Parenthood has framed abortion. The unborn baby is never mentioned, never discussed, never brought to light. And yet, the most helpless, defenseless, innocent human alive is murdered. Never mentioned. How a group of attorneys could legalize murder is beyond comprehension. Abortion is a moral issue, not a legal issue, and yet how did this happen?

Efforts are underway to correct this blunder, at least in some places. There really is no excuse for an unwanted pregnancy — there are plenty of alternatives. Abstinence works 100% of the time and costs nothing, for example.

Is the cartoon implying that the woman uses abortion as her birth control, or does it mean that she only votes for the party that sanctions murder? Otherwise, birth control is not on a ballot.

In any case, a nation that condones murder, especially of unborn babies, and in worst cases, babies already born, cannot continue or thrive. God will see to that in His own time.

Brian Hunter Council Bluffs

Consider DeJear

Many Iowans are concerned about the direction of our state in several areas. Deidre DeJear came to Iowa for college at Drake University and stayed because of the people and opportunities that are available here. She and her family have made Des Moines their home and as a candidate for Governor, she offers leadership to help in those areas. DeJear is committed to:

Protecting a woman’s ability to control her own body and to providing expanded family planning services

Reducing poverty for Iowans through strong, quality public education by adequate funding and common-sense curriculum

Re-implementing some gun safety reforms by limiting assault weapon sales to those over 21, installing comprehensive background checks and permitting, repealing of “stand your ground” and implementing storage and safety lock requirements

Ending the criminalization of the use of cannabis for adults and the unfair enforcement of some laws against minorities

She offers many more position statements on her website: dejearforiowa.com. Please read about her history and her positions in order to make an informed decision regarding who should be our next Governor.

Michael Potash

Sioux City

MDMA can treat PTSD

I have called for Gov. Kim Reynolds to convene an emergency special session of the Iowa legislature. Why? To save veterans’ lives, specifically to prevent suicides. PTSD is an enormous problem for returning service members. In 2019, 71 Iowa veterans committed suicide. Yet, there is a very effective treatment for PTSD, namely MDMA assisted therapy. The problem is — it is illegal. Drug Warriors are afraid legalized MDMA might get into the wrong hands, namely people who just want to party. (The street name for MDMA is ecstasy.)

This defies common logic. Cocaine is legal for medical use. Opioids are legal for medical use. Methamphetamine is legal for medical use. Why isn’t MDMA legal for medical use, when it is considerably safer than any of those other drugs?

I have asked all 150 Iowa legislators to support my request for an emergency special session of the legislature. This could save the lives of one hundred or more Iowa veterans in the next two years. I urge every reader of the Nonpareil to support me in this effort. We cannot stand by while veterans die.

Rick Stewart

Cedar Rapids

Carbon capture will ensure resiliency for ethanol

Did you know that ethanol is the most successful renewable energy platform in the world? Many people do not. However, most Iowans understand it’s a crucial piece of the puzzle that builds a foundation towards rural economic prosperity. A successful ethanol industry benefits rural agricultural communities across the Midwest with strong corn prices and land values, and by adding high paying quality jobs which allows families to fill our schools and support our main street businesses.

Few good things exist without challenges. For ethanol, recent years brought small refinery waivers and policy impacting this industry in negative ways. Concerns around carbon emissions have inspired the ethanol industry to develop and adopt new technology to help reduce or eliminate their environmental impact or carbon footprint.

Fortunately, companies like Summit Carbon Solutions have been developing new technology assisting ethanol plants lay a foundation to lower their carbon intensity (CI) score and become a net-zero carbon fuel, something no other transportation fuel can claim.

Here are facts everyone should know:

Iowa’s agricultural industry relies heavily on the success of ethanol.

Nearly all major players in the ethanol industry have signed on with one of the three proposed carbon-capture projects.

These projects will invest millions of dollars into family farms and rural communities.

Summit Carbon Solutions will capture and then sequester the carbon permanently underground.

Once operational, this will be one of the most state-of-the-art, technologically advanced pipelines to date.

Carbon capture technology has been around for decades and is not a new concept.

Lowering ethanol’s CI score allows ethanol to serve as a viable transportation fuel alternative to electric vehicles.

Summit Carbon Solution’s project empowers local ethanol plants to meet low-carbon fuel demands and sell their fuel in markets that will pay a premium. Each of Summit Carbon Solutions’ ethanol plant partner facilities will see an initial 30-point reduction in their CI score once the project is operational. This progression allows ethanol to keep pace with new market demand and create a competitive edge against other alternative energy sources.

Special interest groups will argue ethanol and other biofuels should cease to exist, ignoring all the industry does for our state. We should instead choose to invest in the core industries that stabilize Iowa’s economy. The ethanol industry supports over 44,000 jobs in our state and is responsible for purchasing every other row of corn in Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions’ initiative will ensure that ethanol can continue as an economic pillar for decades.

Dave Sovereign

Board president of the American Ethanol Coalition (ACE) and chairman of the board of directors at Golden Grain Energy in Mason City