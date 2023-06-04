Support local farmers markets

Just like other small businesses, farmers markets play an important role in our state.

The markets support Iowa farmers who depend on direct-to-customer sales during the growing season. In addition, farmers markets benefit Iowa’s overall economy.

According to Iowa State University, farmers markets in Iowa contribute an estimated $59.4 million in gross sales to the state economy, generating $17.8 million in payroll and nearly 600 jobs in the state.

Plus, farmers markets provide Iowans with nutritious, locally grown produce. Eating fruits and vegetables, as part of a balanced diet, benefits our immune system.

Unfortunately, Iowa ranks 49th nationally in fruit and vegetable consumption. Farmers markets can help fill that nutrition gap.

The Iowa Farm Bureau is proud to support the state’s farmers markets and the farmers who work hard to provide Iowans with locally grown, nutritious meats, poultry, eggs and produce. Visit a local farmer’s market today!

Mike Genereux

West Pottawattamie County Farm Bureau President

A farewell to Graham Park’s burr oakA very, very senior member of our community was recently cut down by a chain saw.. It was a gigantic Burr Oak in Graham Park. The growth rings indicated it was over 250 years old. It was a mere sapling when Lewis & Clark paddled up the Missouri river. It survived a lightning strike over 30 years ago. It is now just a pile of saw dust. No more shade on a hot day.

David Young

Council Bluffs

Fiscal responsibility key for nation’s future

If I buy a million-dollar house with a loan from my bank, I am obligated to repay that loan. If I don’t, I will forfeit the house and my credit standing. At the point of default, the bank will be unimpressed by my promises to spend less in the future or my blaming the people who encouraged me to buy the house. This is something that most individuals in our country understand.

Our country is at the point of default. Yes, we are in debt. Yes, it would be a good idea to spend less in the future. However, we have an obligation to pay the debt we have already accrued, and it’s a lot more serious than losing a house; it would be catastrophic for our nation and the world.

Since 1960, Congress has increased or suspended the debt limit 78 times, according to the Treasury Department. They increase the debt limit to pay our existing bills. Raising the debt ceiling is necessary to meet our existing legal obligations for money that we have already committed to spend. This is debt that Congress agreed to in the laws they passed. It is debt that has accumulated under many former presidents of both parties. It does not authorize new spending.

The time for new fiscal responsibility (of which we haven’t seen much in either party in recent years) is during the budgeting process when new bills are proposed. That would be a proactive approach instead of a reactive one. Waiting until the loan is due to propose ways to curtail future spending are only reactive. When the horse has already left the barn, it’s a little late to shut the barn door.

Sandra Smith

Underwood

Be sure to visit the 2023 Iowa State FairThe Iowa State Fair begins on Aug. 10 and runs through Aug. 20 this year. I encourage all to attend the Iowa State Fair and see for yourself why Midwest Living Magazine named the event one of the “Top 30 Things Every Midwestern Should Experience.” It also has been featured in the New York Times best-selling travel book “1,000 Places to See Before You Die.”

The fair has something for all ages — food, music, animals, exhibits, midway and much more. From 2002 to 2009, fair attendance was over 1 million visitors each year. The fair educates and entertains people from every walk of life.

Did you know that the first fair was held in 1854 in Fairfield, Iowa with an estimated 7,000 to 10,000 people in attendance. It moved to Des Moines in 1878 and the fairgrounds and adjoining 160 acres of campgrounds are listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Visit iowastatefair.org for more information about the fair. This is a wonderful tool for planning your fair itinerary.

Take a day or two out of your busy schedule, relax and visit the Iowa State Fair. You will not be disappointed!

Mike Genereux

West Pottawattamie County Farm Bureau President