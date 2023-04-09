Feenstra a champion for farmers

In Iowa, more than 40,000 farmers grow soybeans, which help produce everything from animal feed to biodiesel. In 2022 alone, Iowa soybean farmers produced nearly 587 million bushels of soybeans, totaling $4.5 billion in economic output for our state.

Regrettably, between WOTUS regulations and record inflation, the business of farming is more expensive today than in recent memory. Current economic conditions underscore the need to write and pass a strong farm bill that supports Iowa soybean farmers and their families.

Fortunately, our Congressman, Randy Feenstra, is a champion for Iowa soybean farmers and knows the challenges that face our important industry. In fact, he has assembled an Agriculture Advisory Board — on which I am honored to serve — to protect the vitality of Iowa’s soybean industry and ensure that our priorities are heard loud and clear in Washington, D.C.

Serving on both the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Agriculture Committee, I appreciate Congressman Feenstra’s work on behalf of Iowa soybean farmers. From doubling funding for the Market Access Program and the Foreign Market Development program to advocating for greater biodiesel production nationwide, Iowa soybean farmers have a strong ally in Congressman Feenstra.

Jeff Jorgenson

Sidney

Property tax assessments

Homeownership is a retirement account for many individuals like me. The appreciation is counted on for the inevitable time of retirement. It often helps to pay for assisted living or care in a health facility.

Sale of such a property is the only way appreciated prices are tangible. The current blanket assessment policy in Pottawattamie County is inequitable. I was notified by mail that a $73,000 increase of assessment is coming. The money spent on keeping homes in repair is not figured into the actual worth of the home. Maintenance is just part of being a homeowner. It is to keep the property in good state of repair.

Extensive remodeling or new room additions are automatically added to property assessments. It is a fair value-added assessment. The current jump in assessment values is driven by the lack of new and established neighborhood homes available for sale. Panic buying of homes. by those afraid of not being able to become homeowners, is the main reason for these reassessments. It is comparable to paying thousands of dollars over sticker prices on vehicles. It is a” I want and deserve it” driven instead of common-sense thinking.

Why should longtime homeowners be lumped into such a faux value assessments? Another 2008 style of home market value collapse is in the offing. There ought to be a better reason than “because we can.” I suggest property owners educate themselves about loss of property via delinquent tax laws. It is scary how quick foreclosure can come to fruition.

Ken Lane

Council Bluffs

Renewable energy pays dividends

Iowans know how to make the most of the resources at our disposal. From agriculture and manufacturing to food processing plants, Iowa transforms opportunity into economic success at every turn. That is why it is no surprise that the state is a national leader in generating clean energy. Our abundant wind is ripe for energy production, and our state is capitalizing on it to provide energy for our entire state, especially in southwest Iowa. Renewable energy is paying dividends to Iowans by securing reliable, affordable power while also sparking economic activity in all corners of our state.

Comparing our state to the rest of the country, Iowa generates the largest share of its net electricity generation from wind energy. In 2021, 58% of our electricity net generation was created by wind turbines.

While investing in renewable energy is a noble goal in and of itself, the economic benefits from clean energy are palpable and experienced across our communities. Wind energy provides more than 5,000 jobs in Iowa, and employment in the field is expected to see exponential growth in the near future.

As we continue to capitalize on our renewable energy sources, we must also increase transmission capabilities to make our state and region more resilient during adverse weather. Upgraded transmission will also make Iowa’s homegrown energy more marketable by connecting renewable sources to where it’s needed, which increases grid reliability, lowers bills, creates jobs, and address the demands of a changing climate.

One of the most significant impacts of wind energy on Iowa’s economy is its role in attracting new businesses to our state, as companies recognize that renewable energy provides critical competitive advantages. Massive job creators—including Google, who has invested over $5 billion in Council Bluffs, Meta and Microsoft—call Iowa home because the Hawkeye State can supply their operations with ample renewable energy to meet their company-wide net-zero carbon reduction objectives. Iowa’s leadership in wind energy positions the state as a desirable location for new investment across all sectors, particularly manufacturing and technology.

As the president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, I call on our state leaders to continue championing renewable energy installations, advancing critical transmission infrastructure to bolster economic growth for years to come.

Drew Kamp

Council Bluffs