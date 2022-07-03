Your Views: Free Nonpareil weekend access, abortion and personal adversity

Thanks, Wahl Optical

Not just because he sponsored the "free" Nonpareil, but Bobby Wahl has be a great guy his whole life. I've known him since grade school, and he enjoys helping his fellow citizens and contributing to everyone's well being. Thank you Bobby; one good man.

Tom Huyck

Omaha

Know which lawmakers guarantee women's freedom

As you gather with your friends and family this holiday weekend, take a good look around. Look at your mom, sister, wife, daughter, friend, or any woman in your life, and consider that 25% of women in the United States have had an abortion.

Maybe it was an ectopic pregnancy or a nonviable fetus. Perhaps it was a pregnancy conceived without consent. For whatever reason, these women are here with you today because they had a choice. They had a choice in health care, they had a choice in when and whether to become pregnant. It doesn’t matter the reason. Whether you know it or not, someone you know and love has had or will need to have an abortion.

These decisions need to be made by women. This is a decision to be made in a doctor’s office with safe, legal access to abortion care. This decision should not be made by lawmakers in our statehouse or in Congress.

Know whether your lawmaker wants to guarantee rights and freedoms for women in America or whether they are actively working to take their rights away. And then, vote accordingly this November.

Barbara Nelson

Stanton

Franken the superior choice

In a recent local radio interview, Senator Grassley was repeatedly pressed for his reaction to discoveries by the January 6 Select Committee. Finally, in desperation, he said he’s just focusing on his job for Iowans and advised that this country should just “let go and let God.”

Was that brand of passivity what spurred Grassley to first ascend to public office in 1959?

Letting God means letting God show His power. But Mr. Grassley has pursued the power of an Iowa Senator since 1980.

How convenient to invoke the power of God in a pinch after spending seven Senate terms asserting his own power.

When Grassley voted repeatedly against Paycheck Fairness legislation, was he just letting God deal with gender inequality in the workplace?

Did Grassley imagine that God would sort things out when he voted “no” on the re-authorization of the Violence Against Women Act — twice?

When, as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Grassley decided to hold a SCOTUS seat open for over a year in order to elevate a Trump pick instead, was the Senator not drunk on his own power? Remember that Trump’s litmus test for SCOTUS nominees was their willingness to overturn Roe v. Wade.

So, here we are. Grassley is seeking an eighth six-year term and, thanks partly to his own assertion of power, women’s reproductive health care has been re-set to 1924, when a married mother of four in my community died of a botched abortion.

November 8 demands our action — not passivity, indifference, and ignorance. Stay informed and then vote to let Grassley go — back home to Butler County. Admiral Michael Franken is the superior choice.

Karen Heidman

Sioux City

Is personal adversity more pressing than community adversity?

One problem I have with modern Christian churches is that they seem laser-focused on the problem of overcoming personal adversity.

I wonder if and when the churches will ever turn their attention to the problem of overcoming community adversity. Is that a real problem? Is that an important problem? Is that the churches’ problem? I think the answer is yes, yes, and yes.

It seems manifestly true that personal problems bleed over into the public sphere, and so working on personal problems does help relieve pressing public burdens. But also, public shortcomings also clearly bleed over into the private realm of individuals and families. When churches work hard to clean up personal and family problems, they find that their hard work is quickly undone by forces outside their chosen jurisdiction.

It’s time for the churches to commit to cleaning up public issues as well as personal issues. The two will always be linked. Jesus understood that. Why don’t the churches?

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

RIP Marlin Briscoe

I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of former Denver Broncos Quarterback Marlin Briscoe. Marlin was a pioneer who shattered barriers, making history as the first Black Starting Quarterback in the Super Bowl Era. He paved the way for countless others and created an indelible legacy.

My deepest sympathies go out to Marlin's family, friends and former teammates.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Florida