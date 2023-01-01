Your Views: Giving credit; respect, confusion for Ernst

Giving credit where due

We thank you for the special article “A tisket, a tasket.“ We are so happy to get the press on these projects, but want you to know our congregation Community of Christ Council Bluffs Central is a partner with St. Patricks’s and St. Peter’s churches.

For the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, St Patrick’s is the driving force for that. We just supply our facility and some volunteers. They start working here in our kitchens a week before Thanksgiving, throughout the week until Thanksgiving day. That is a very large commitment on their part and we want to make sure they are given credit for it.

We want the public to know how hard those people work and the great expense they go to. We even get thank yous and donations for this and we make sure those donations are forwarded to St. Pat’s.

The Holiday Care program for the Christmas baskets are organized through the Community of Christ Thrift Store and Food Pantry. They are supported by a number of Community of Christ congregations in the area and numerous community volunteers.

We truly thank everyone who makes these programs successful. We are all blessed to live in such a caring community.

Carolyn Bothwell

Co-pastor, Community of Christ Central

Ernst deserves respect, support

I was delighted to read Debra Potter’s letter regarding Senator Ernst’s vote for the Respect for Marriage Act. I’ve always considered myself to be conservative and had been watching this bill closely for some time.

Senator Ernst’s work on this legislation has made it better overall, ensuring that Americans of faith and same sex couples can coexist happily.

Specifically, Senator Ernst’s work on the amendment to the Respect for Marriage Act was crucial — ensuring that religious organizations retain their freedoms. From what I understand, many religious organizations were at the table to ensure that this amendment made it across the finish line and were happy with the results.

The status quo we have become accustomed to will be maintained. Religious organizations will be able to continue practicing their sincerely held beliefs, with even stronger protections in federal code.

In these times of increasing political tension, it’s refreshing to see Senator Ernst work across party lines to pass legislation that’s good for Iowa. I’m glad she heeded the voices of Iowans and religious Americans. She deserves our thanks, respect and support.

Laura Shafer

Council Bluffs

Clear, logical arguments are needed

Senator Ernst wrote on Twitter that the “budget process is completely broken” and that the omnibus bill is just “a lump of coal.” Could somebody interpret for me what she means?

These juvenile generalities are utterly meaningless. If Ernst can’t provide cogent arguments for objecting to parts of the omnibus bill so that Iowans can understand where she’s coming from, what good is she representing us in Congress?

Steven Pokorny

Urbandale