Your Views: Honoring Bob Neumann; a veterans funeral

Honoring Bob NeumannOn Thursday, July 28, we celebrated someone very special in the Council Bluffs community. We honored Bob Neumann of Council Bluffs who officially “retired” from his volunteer service with Connections Area Agency on Aging. Bob has volunteered for the agency for 28 years! His tenure of service is longer than all but one employee! In a time when it’s rare to have employees work at the same place for 28 years, Bob has stood out in his remarkable contribution to Connections over nearly three decades. In his time with us, Bob has held nearly every volunteer role that we offer: Board of Directors, Advisory Council, Senior Health Insurance Information Program, transporter, Senior Medicare Patrol, and his leadership and advocacy for aging Iowans will be sorely missed. Bob even served all aging Iowans as he served two terms on the Iowa Commission on Aging. Longtime staff who have known Bob had lunch with Bob and his wife, Shirley, to offer our gratitude and congratulations for many jobs well done. Bob and Shirley Neumann will always be part of the Connections Family. Thanks again, Bob!

Kelly Butts-Elston

C.E.O., Connections Area Agency on Aging

Hats off to Council Bluffs police, fireOn behalf of the family of LeMoine Van Houten I would like to thank the Council Bluffs Police Department, (and in particular Sgt. Ed Carlson), the Council Bluffs Fire Department and all of the people that lined Broadway for our father’s funeral procession this past Saturday.

Sgt. Carlson organized the effort of turning the procession into a virtual motorcade that escorted us from 40th and Broadway clear into the cemetery at Cedar Lawn, basically stopping traffic the entire length of Broadway.

We as a family are deeply moved by this display of love and respect for LeMoine, and this will be a cherished memory of ours forever.

Thank you,

David Van Houten

Council Bluffs

Oust FeenstraOnce upon a time, the play “Romeo and Juliet” was assigned to every student to read. Even as young as we were, all of the students in my class recognized how dumb it was for the Montagues and the Capulets to prevent these youngsters from being able to be together. If they loved one another, there was no logical reason to prevent them from joining together, getting married and following through with their “happily ever after.”

After a time, I thought the United States was making pretty good progress in that Supreme Court rulings guaranteed we could all have our chance at “happily ever after.” Loving v. Virginia granted equal rights to marry regardless of race, and Obergefell granted the equal right to marry regardless of the genders of the couple involved. The Supreme Court didn’t guarantee you would find your happily ever after, but it did ensure that the state or local governments couldn’t prevent it based on race or gender.

However, in light of the overturning of Roe and other leaked opinions of the current Justice, the U.S. House thought it best to enshrine the right to marry into law. While it passed the House, the Congressman of Iowa’s 4th district voted against it.

We need representation that honors and respects the rights of all of our citizens to love who we love and marry whom we’d choose. It’s time to vote Feenstra out.

Candella Foley-Finchem GlenwoodReynolds values taxpayers

Under the Biden Administration, inflation has risen to a historic high. Biden’s disastrous economic policies and excessive COVID relief funding have contributed to the soaring prices of gas and groceries, and they continue to hurt working-class Americans and threaten their financial freedom. We can not let this trend continue.

In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds has always prioritized the taxpayer. Kim Reynolds believes in a common sense, conservative approach to taxation. She believes in keeping money in the hands of those who have earned it and will not force Iowans to fund programs they do not believe in or policies they do not want.

We need a Governor that will continue to fight for the financial future of Iowans and the economic opportunities within our state. Kim Reynolds has proven she is willing to stand up against the Biden Administration and respond to the needs of working Iowans and their families. I will be supporting Kim Reynolds in the November election.

Caleb Primrose

West Des Moines

Leadership not labelsThe U.S. Senate recently passed the CHIPS+ Act designed to encourage more U.S. companies to produce the semiconductors that power computers, appliances, automobiles, airplanes and some of the military’s most advanced weapons. The $280 billion measure includes grants and tax breaks and directs Congress to increase spending on high-tech research programs. This legislation is intended to lower costs for working families, strengthen our supply chain, keep jobs in America and ensure we can out-compete countries like China. Senator Grassley called the bill “unnecessary corporate welfare” and voted against it.

Apparently, the senator’s definition of corporate welfare depends on the industry. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, from 2000 to 2018, the 35 largest pharmaceutical companies reported a gross profit of $8.6 trillion, all coming from us through insurance premiums or out-of-pocket. Yet, over that period, Senator Grassley repeatedly refused to support legislation requiring that Medicare negotiate lower drug prices like the VA does. Since the senator has accepted over $1 million from Big Pharma throughout his career, we can understand his reluctance to call these trillions in profits corporate welfare. However, he willingly applies this label to the semiconductor industry whose products are at the center of our modern society, including the smartphone he uses for his frequent tweets about government waste. Should we rely on our largest economic competitor, China, for one of America’s core technologies while many of our fellow citizens can’t afford overpriced drugs? We need real, honest leadership, not catchy, misleading labels.

Thomas Cook

Iowa City