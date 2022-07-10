Your Views: Iowa Senate race and abortion

Abortion doesn’t prevent povertyChildren have been in poverty, ill-fed and abused for the last 49 years, when abortion was legal. Pro-abortionists tout that abortion prevents that. Wrong! Abusing babies is evil. Killing babies is evil. Substituting one evil for another is not progress. A woman’s body is her own. A baby’s body is its own. That are separate entities, otherwise killing a fetus would always also kill the mother. Follow the science. Most people know or have a family member who suffered in their young life, many of whom were rescued by adoption. How many of us would prefer they had been killed rather than born?

Beth Trimmell

Council Bluffs

Unintended consequences from banning Roe v. WadeThe recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the precedent of Roe v. Wade is going to drop a whole bunch of problems upon government officials (and their successors). Current government officials should get past the ideology and party politics of the moment.

Should government, any level of government, have the authority to make personal decisions on a woman’s health rights and future?

I am anti-abortion, but I also mind my own business. Abortion is an unfortunate sad thing for the mothers involved. No one wants to go through that. It is a procedure of last resort. Given that fact, the women who need abortions should receive our empathy, our compassion and our non-ideological understanding. They are not criminals, and neither are the doctors who serve them. Accusing them, name-calling, and legal (or moral) penalties are just making their bad situation worse.

Then there are the mothers that need abortions (politely called “D & C’s”) for miscarriage and other physical heath necessities. They are already in great emotional (if not physical) pain, and will be for life. Making their situation illegal and stigmatized makes that pain extremely unnecessary and unfortunate.

We must mutually assume that abortions are a solution to a “unwanted pregnancy”. Regardless of who the mother is, her age, her situation, her marital status, her future plans, even her own health, this pregnancy is unwanted. If not, there is no discussion.

Taking a miscarriage (and already dead fetus) out of the picture, the living fetus will potentially grow to be a baby. Perhaps healthy, perhaps not. But still “unwanted” by definition.

For the pregnancies that make the 40 weeks, there is no guarantee that this new “bundle of joy” will be wanted. The mother’s situation is not likely to have changed much. She may have had a birthday, but it is unlikely that a rich aunt died and left her a fortune. Her husband (if she had one) is unlikely to now be president of the company. Rape and incest victims are still rape and incest victims. Now, having a baby to raise (with the accompanying maternity leave, childcare and different food and lodging adjustments for the next 18 years) have changed the plans she once had. She may have some regrets, some disappointments, and some anger of what “could have been.” Strong women can take this. But many cannot. Forced motherhood is not the way to build strength of character.

If an unwanted pregnancy becomes an unwanted child, then what happens? Perhaps the baby is turned over to the hospital, fire station or police to become an orphan and ward of the state. Potentially becoming a foster child. Lots of tragic history and literature has been created from this scenario.

What if the unwanted child is added to an overwhelmed family with little means of support? Is a larger government welfare system adequate to put entire families below the poverty line? Who will pay this cost for 18 years? The cycle of poverty will roll on. Will mental health systems be adequate to meet the needs of a whole set of new problems?

In 1993, roughly 20 years after Roe was implemented, the crime rate declined. One projected reason was that the typical young criminal element was reduced because they were not born. While this could be anywhere, it was most seen in the usual high-crime and gang areas.

Making ideological (or religious based) laws is one thing, and those certainly sell to the “base” voters. Enforcing those laws is quite another. Will the FBI, Department of Criminal Investigation, County sheriffs, or city police be getting involved here? Who keeps the computer data-bases on suspected violators, their doctors, their pharmacies and their mail? Who sends out the criminal investigators to go through their trash? Who pays the bounty to the private abortion “snitches”? Is our County Attorney and court system ready to take on thousands of new cases for prosecution and trial? Enforcement and prosecution of women will be an expensive nightmare.

Rural landowners in Iowa have made a big deal about the government taking away their private land rights with the proposed “Waters of the United States” laws. They did not want the government telling them how to manage their farm ditches. It is surprising that they do not share that same concern regarding their own wives and daughters.

Bottom line is that any societal changes must be prudent, practical and well thought out. Cooler heads and long-term consequences need to be considered before American rights are denied. That is not being done currently in Iowa.

John Klein

Treynor Time to retire GrassleyAs recent as 2015, Senator Chuck Grassley wanted a Reagan-like candidate for the 2016 GOP presidential field. President Reagan’s brutal policies gutted the middle class.

It’s worth remembering, the middle class built America.

On July 14, 2014, Grassley gave a floor speech, glowingly quoted Reagan, then said, “This is an opportunity to in-source jobs that might otherwise be done overseas.” He dripped with hypocrisy.

Grassley long ago sold out to big corporations by voting for tax breaks to send American jobs overseas.

How can Republicans like Grassley further enrich corporations and the wealthy, leaving little for American workers?

It’s no wonder American workers struggle.

Before Reagan, the middle class had strong unions. Wealthy Americans were taxed appropriately.

Reagan lowered President Franklin Roosevelt’s income tax on the wealthy from 70% to 28%, shifting the tax burden to the middle class. He canceled tax deductions for auto loans, credit card interest, and imposed an income tax on Social Security.

The middle class continues to take it on the chin.

Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump also gave generous tax cuts to the wealthy, redistributing wealth upward.

Recently, Senator Rick Scott released a Republican plan to “Rescue America” that raises taxes on low income Americans. Anyone surprised?

Republicans have one mantra: the billionaire class should profit while the working class should struggle with less representation.

“I know that for America there will always be a bright dawn ahead,” said Reagan before leaving office.

Grassley has been an instigator in middle class decline. It’s time to retire Grassley.

In November, Iowans should choose an American patriot for U.S. Senate with true Iowa values: Retired Navy Vice Admiral Mike Franken.

Ellen Ballas

Iowa City