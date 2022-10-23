Your Views: Let the voters decide; election-related letters due Oct. 28

Editor’s Note

Let the voters decide

This letter is in response to the Nonpareil Letter to the Editor signed by the “Freedom Three” on Oct. 9 concerning their opposition to having Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors elected by districts. If you are truly on the side of transparency and freedom, why not let the voters of Pottawattamie County decide?

Let’s look at the facts instead of fearmongering. County signatures need to be collected by May 2023 in order for there to even be a special election! If those signatures are gathered, voters will have three choices: choose supervisors completely at-large as is the status quo; district supervisors, but everyone in the county votes for the representatives in each district; or district supervisors and only vote for someone in the district you live in. The majority of the largest cities in Iowa choose plans two or three.

There are several advantages to districting. It will provide for better rural representation by spreading out members of the board in terms of geography and preventing an all Council Bluffs board. Also, district systems minimize the amount of financial resources necessary to win, and, therefore, candidates who have minimal financial resources but strong neighborhood support may have better chances of getting elected.

In addition, members elected under a district system may be more responsive to citizen preferences in making land use decisions, especially if voters are geographically concentrated.

Another strength is the ability to generate more balanced representation both for certain groups traditionally underrepresented such as women and ethnic minorities and for political parties.

Lastly, board members may have greater opportunity to meet with their constituents because they are focused on one district. The charge that this is divisive is faulty reasoning. The rural folks would have two guaranteed seats, but the board members wouldn’t only represent their own area. In order to get anything approved, cooperation among board members would be necessary, which would require the consensus of at least three out of five board members. Listening to different perspectives would broaden discussion, which would benefit the entire county.

These are a few of the benefits of the district systems. It’s also worth noting that even if citizens have a districted representative, they may still reach out to the rest of the board for assistance and to provide input.

Again I ask, why not let the voters decide?

Geri Fredriksen

Council Bluffs

Building a bright future

Recently, Jeff Shudak, Democrat candidate for county supervisor, wrote an “answer” to a previous letter written by my fellow Republican supervisor candidates and me. In it we had advocated freedom from efforts to bitterly divide our county — urban from rural — through such as things as by-district elections, and also freedom from government overreach.

Oddly enough, he mentioned everything except those two topics in his “response,” that did include some very negative comments about the three of us.

I have a more positive perspective. Nobody in our county government can claim perfection and we must always seek to improve, but we cannot be bogged down in this negativity.

My wife and I feel blessed to live in this wonderful county with its natural beauty, rich history and dynamic, creative people.

In several recent candidate forums, Mr. Shudak has emphasized the fact that as a plumber, he builds things. I may not be a plumber, but I’ve got all the tools I need to build a bright future for Pottawattamie County.

Jeff Jorgensen

Council Bluffs

Board of Supervisors lacks transparency

The current Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors meets on Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. They do the official business of our county while most of our residents are in their workplace and not available to participate. After much work on behalf of concerned citizens, there is now an opportunity at the board meeting for “public participation,” but, as soon as this opportunity on the agenda pops up, they shut off the recording.

This squashes the chance for those who later seek out the video of the Board of Supervisors meetings online; they do not see/hear what Pottawattamie County residents have to say. Some board members have said repeatedly they haven’t held town hall meetings or sought input from our citizens because “they were elected to make the decisions.”

We must have greater transparency! I say, we must do better! Join me in voting for one candidate, Jeff Shudak for Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.

Linda Nelson

Council Bluffs

Melton shows up

Ryan Melton showed up to debate Randy Feenstra on PBS’ Iowa Press on Sept. 23. Feenstra did not show up. Feenstra has refused all offers to debate Ryan.

Ryan Melton holds open meetings for all in the community and answers questions and concerns thoroughly and thoughtfully.

Being against eminent domain for the pipeline, as he discussed on Iowa Press, has picked up Republican and Independent supporters for Melton.

Ryan Melton refuses to be pigeon-holed on any issue, yet, Randy Feenstra seems to be pigeon-holing Republican voters.

Lee Hazer

Council Bluffs