Commentary on Teacher Appreciation Day and Week

Who was your favorite teacher? It’s a question we all can answer. Not only can we likely tell at least one story of how a teacher has made a difference in our lives, we can likely remember the teacher’s name, the grade and the core memories of the moments that left an impression.

Mention that it’s Teacher Appreciation Day or Week and you’re bound to elicit a similar memory. Former students remember how a teacher impacted their lives in positive ways. Parents gratefully acknowledge a partner in learning and caring. Practicing teachers recall a moment, or a mentor, that set them on their path as an educator.

Teaching is the profession that makes all professions possible. Teachers notice kids, notice their gifts, notice opportunities for students and notice the very special humanity in each student in the classroom. And they truly transform lives.

University of Northern Iowa is home to the largest teacher education program in the state, where we cherish the legacy of being the leading choice for students who were made to teach. We see you.

In recent years, we’ve been reminded of how teachers and the teaching profession are part of the very fabric of our lives, our communities. During COVID-19, life paused as we dealt with a great unknown. In the world of teacher education, critical classroom experiences “in the field” halted mid-semester, including student teaching. We pivoted — well, sometimes, stumbled — into virtual learning. Our school district partners were figuring out when, if and how they would finish a school year. An uncertain future lay ahead.

And yet today, despite the aftermath of a pandemic and societal shifts and changes that test many of our teachers daily, we still see, hear and read about dedicated teachers leading, learning, adapting and rising to the challenge.

As we admire the resilience and dedication of these hard-working professionals, we acknowledge their frustration and fatigue as well. Teacher burnout is real, as are escalating retirements, and in some places, students — and teachers — choosing other careers.

But there is hope in the midst of today’s realities among the next generation, too. In a recent story in The Northern Iowan, elementary education major Abigail Morlan put it this way: “The pay is nowhere near enough, but I have decided to continue for the kids and because I am so passionate about education. They are future leaders and change-makers, so I want to make a positive impact and give students the tools they need to be independent and thrive.”

Teacher Appreciation Day and Teacher Appreciation Week serve to remind us of the undeniable impact of the teachers among us. We respect and celebrate them while being committed to doing our part to build a stronger, more diverse and even better prepared teaching workforce. Right now, we’re creating new pathways for students to find their way into teaching. We’re reassessing the curriculum to make sure it meets the needs of today’s future teachers, their classrooms and society. We’re streamlining processes to benefit, not hinder, the growth of the profession.

Shaping today’s teachers is a team effort. We simply could not support the teaching workforce in Iowa without the leadership of our faculty across four colleges and our teaching partners, many of them our alumni. All personify dedication, humility, passion and professionalism.

As a result, our undergraduate teacher preparation program is in the top 1% nationally for the number of students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in education. We have graduated an average of 470 teachers each year for the last decade – a surprisingly steady number compared to state and national trends.

As a society, we need to keep encouraging, mentoring and nurturing the passion to teach that we see at the College of Education in our classrooms and out in the field every day. To our teachers-to-be, our teaching faculty and our colleagues in classrooms across Iowa and beyond, we see you. We applaud you. And we thank you.

Colleen S. Mulholland

EdD Dean, College of

Education, University of Northern Iowa

Iowa Area Education Agencies’ talks “unsustainable” budget cuts from Iowa Legislature

Iowa’s Area Education Agencies depend on state funding to support its programs and services. Iowa legislators’ decision to cut funding to Iowa’s Area Education Agencies for the second consecutive year directly impacts our system’s ability to support our state’s most vulnerable students, which includes students with disabilities.

These cuts are unsustainable, and we do believe there will be service impacts as a result. While our staff will remain focused on supporting all children in Iowa, our organization cannot continue sustaining reductions in funding like these.

We have heard assurances from our legislative partners that they will try to work collaboratively with our system to address this shortcoming in funding, and we look forward to working hard this summer to find a solution that better supports Iowa children.

The AEA provided the following comments from Iowa families:

“Iowa taxpayers like me hope legislators use our money to multiply resources in a way that helps all Iowans. Until I had a family member who needed AEA services, I was unaware of how broadly and profoundly those services impact children and families. My family member received AEA services in Koeta, a small rural school, and those services continued when they relocated to a larger metro school in another part of our state. We should be more aware of the impact of cutting funding necessary to support organizations like the AEAs.”

Trudy Caviness

Ottumwa

“Our son is graduating from a nonpublic high school this month and we wouldn’t be where we are if it weren’t for the services we received from the AEA. Over the years he has received hearing and speech services from the AEA, which included speech therapy, audiologist equipment checks, sign language interpreter services and support from an itinerant teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing. If the funding for any single cog of that support wheel were eliminated it would have greatly affected his ability to succeed in a classroom with his peers.”

Ann Finneman

Cedar Rapids

“My wife and I are both fourth generation Iowans, raised in Iowa schools and have received advanced degrees from Iowa universities. When our son, Leo, was born, we were proud to raise him in Iowa. When he was diagnosed as autistic, we were lost. The AEA was the first organization to offer services to Leo. Free of charge. No matter how much we made or didn’t make. The AEA provides services to Leo and every child in Iowa who qualifies. They have been an educational load-bearer in this state for as long as I can remember. The $5 million dollars in cuts to AEA funding takes those services right out of the hands of children who need them most. These cuts will hurt the poor and disabled more than anyone. These cuts will hurt educators and schools at a time when public education is already under attack. Most importantly to me, these cuts hurt my family. We want to stay in Iowa because of the education our son receives and because it’s our home. These cuts from the legislature make it clear that there isn’t room in Iowa for families and sons like mine.”

T. Voyna

Bettendorf