Your Views: Many thanks; animal cruelty

Thanks to community for Heritage

On Sept. 8, the Heritage Awards were awarded to Martha Buckner, Marie Knedler, Larry Winum and me. I want to say how humbled I am to have received it, but also to sincerely say how thankful my wife Cindy and I are for the community support.

Even after two and half years of postponements, nearly 450 people attended! It was a wonderful event thanks to the CHI Mercy Hospital team, PACE and the ongoing news coverage from the Nonpareil. Thank you to the community of Council Bluffs and all of southwest Iowa.

Jerry Mathiasen

Council Bluffs

A heartfelt thanks

I’m writing a letter to you because I’m at a loss for words for being named Reader's Choice Best Auto Salesman of 2022 — a contest I didn’t even know about or would even think I would stand a chance in. I have been with Edwards and Classic Chevrolet before the group was formed for 13 years now.

I have been fortunate enough to meet an array of people along the way that turned into great customers and have become great friends -- people that every time they need something they ask for me and only me. Thank you all so much for trusting me to take care of you all these years.

When I started this business, I didn't have a clue what to do. A great man (who was about to eat an apple) said let me give you some advice, he said "Randell, don't ever lie to a customer, even if it's something they don’t want to hear. Do your best to meet their wants and needs and make a fair deal, and most of all, make a friend! If you do that each and every time, you'll go far in this business son." Dick Spencer was that great man. Whenever Dick didn’t want to do something, it was, 'yeah, I'll do that! Right after I eat this apple.' By the way, no one has ever saw him with an apple. A couple years ago I was given the privilege and honor of carrying him to his final resting place. Thank you Mr. Spencer, may you rest in peace my friend.

Thank you to everyone that voted for me and for letting me assist you and for sending your friends and their family's friends. What an absolute surprise and honor Oh, and if anyone needs a quality new or preowned vehicle, come ask for me: Randy Kahl “The Bassmaster” at Edwards Chevy Buick GMC and Cadillac.

Randell Kahl

Council Bluffs

Remembering farm animals

I just learned about World Day for Farmed Animals, coming up on Oct. 2 (Gandhi's birth date). It has been around since 1983 and is meant to memorialize the billions of animals abused and killed for food each year.

Like many, I always considered farm animals only as a source of food. But, after recently watching the documentary "Speciesism," I realized that farm animals are much like our family pets, deserving of love and respect.

I’ve learned that farm animals get neither on today's factory farms. Male baby chicks are ground up alive or suffocated in garbage bags. Hens are crowded in small wire cages that tear out their feathers. Breeding pigs spend their lives pregnant in metal cages. Calves are natched from their mothers upon birth, so we can drink their milk.

The cruelty of factory farming drove me to replace animal products in my diet with plant-based meat and dairy items. I have since learned that my cruelty-free diet is also great for my health and for the health of our planet.

Abbott Price

Council Bluffs