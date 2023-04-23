Legislators must act now to save long-term care in Iowa

This month, Iowa’s legislature needs to substantially raise the Medicaid reimbursement rate for long-term care in our state. It’s critical to the survival of local care delivery.

As an owner of two skilled nursing facilities in Council Bluffs, I know firsthand the challenges that Iowa providers are facing. I started my journey in long-term care in 1981, always working to deliver the finest resident care. I’ve been doing it for over 40 years, so I’ve got a passion for it. That’s what it takes.

Like other Iowa nursing home providers, more than half the people we serve are on Medicaid, and Medicaid reimbursement rates have not kept pace with the rising costs of care.

Double-digit wage inflation is making it difficult to compete for long-term care and other health care workers. We need staff in our communities to keep the doors open, and funding for long-term care and health care staff has not kept up with the demand of the work and the pace of 15% inflation.

Already, we see delays getting skilled patients out of hospitals because long-term care providers are limiting admissions due to a lack of available staff. Patients languish in an acute hospital bed because they can’t go home, and there’s no place else to care for them. It’s reducing space for those with a critical medical need, too.

Nursing homes are closing at an accelerating rate. Iowa saw a record number of closures last year, and there have been six already closed or announced intent to close this year. That’s almost 700 people who lost jobs while hundreds of families scrambled to find another care provider, often at a greater distance from their homes.

Without a significant increase in Medicaid reimbursement, you’re going to see closures accelerate, and care access further threatened.. People would be shocked to see how the domino effect works on this. I urge Iowa’s legislature to act now and substantially raise the Medicaid reimbursement rate for long-term care providers in Iowa. Our residents, our neighbors, our friends and our family members deserve access to the best possible care, and we need the governor’s and legislators’ support now to make that happen.

Steve Chamley, owner of Midlands and Northcrest Living Centers

Council Bluffs

Seeking good Samaritan

Thursday (April 13) my daughter and I were hanging yard sale signs for the sale we’re having. We were on 25th Street and Second Avenue when a guy in a black hatchback vehicle pulled up to the corner. He called me over to the car and handed me an envelope. He said he was just driving around helping people, then he drove away. I got back in my truck and opened the envelope to find $500. I would very much like to find this man and thank him. Please share this and maybe it’ll get back to him that I’m looking for him.

We were having a yard sale to sell most of our belongings because I lost my job four months ago, and now I’m losing my home. I have been unable to find a job. I’m a project manager/superintendent for residential construction. With the interest rates the way they are no one is buying homes to remodel. This man not only gave me $500 ... he gave me hope.

Amber Knauss

Council Bluffs

Answering questions a part of the process

I understand that Republicans have a super-majority in the Senate, but does that give them complete freedom to pass bills without questions being answered?

According to Senator Jack Whitver, Senate Majority leader, “Iowa Republican lawmakers will no longer answer Democrats’ questions during floor debate,” (due to an Iowa Supreme Court decision that criticized Republican lawmakers and cited former Senator Michael Breitback “who gave inaccurate responses and expressed ignorance about who backed” the proposal in a utility company’s suit). The Court also indicated “the proposal did not go through the normal legislative steps, and asserted lawmakers did not know what they were voting on because the bill was produced for the first time on the same day it was passed.”

There are so many red flags in all of that:

1) Why wouldn’t legislative procedure be followed for all proposals?

2) A bill that is produced in a day is probably in need of discussion and possible revision.

3) If you are giving inaccurate answers regarding a bill, that indicates that either you don’t have all the facts or that you are purposely giving out false information.

4) If Republicans pose questions, will they be answered, or is it assumed they will not question any bill?

Discussion, debate and questions would seem to be a rational process for any legislative body.

Sandra Smith

Underwood

Slow down, drivers

Slow down people, Hell isn’t half full. On my daily walks about town, I have noticed that many drivers are significantly exceeding the posted speed limits. North Broadway is like a drag strip — loud jacked up diesel pickups belching clouds of exhaust; cars lacking adequate mufflers. Must people drive loud and offensive vehicles to make up for short and small items in their lives?

David Young

Council Bluffs