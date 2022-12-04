Your Views: PACE funding, pitbulls, Christmas and education

RE: PACE Funding resolution

The Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment Center on South Main in Council Bluffs is a shining star for the city and the region. The Council Bluffs City Council’s tie vote for funding of the PACE is disappointing. The resolution will be revisited.

The entire city council needs to continue to support the PACE and keep needed momentum going in the revitalization of the main street corridor. Public funding support and partnership with the nonprofit community improvement is a model applied across the country.

The benefits generated by the PACE are numerous. The center benefits all age groups with exposure to the arts. It also generates benefits and interest for greater Council Bluffs to attract business investment and tourism.

My request to the Council Bluffs City Council is to continue its partnership with PACE and support the funding resolution.

Dave Petratis, Council Bluffs

National Dog Show’s winning terrier banned in Bluffs

It’s sad that the winner of the Terrier category at the National Dog Show is, through ignorance of the breed, banned in my hometown of Council Bluffs.

The American Staffordshire Terrier was recognized as a breed by the AKC in 1936. According to the American Kennel Club, The American Staffordshire Terrier, known to their fans as AmStaffs, (and mistakenly, pitbulls) are smart, confident, good-natured companions. Their courage is proverbial.

A responsibly bred, well-socialized AmStaff is a loyal, trustworthy friend to the end. AmStaffs are stocky, muscular bull-type terriers standing 17 to 19 inches at the shoulder. The head is broad, the jaws well defined, the cheekbones pronounced, and the dark round eyes are set wide apart. AmStaff movement is agile and graceful, with a springy gait that advertises the breed’s innate confidence. The stiff, glossy coat comes in many colors and patterns.

AmStaffers describe their dogs as keenly aware of their surroundings, game for anything, and lovable “personality dogs” around the house. AmStaffs like mental and physical challenges. They are highly trainable, as their many forays into showbiz suggest.

I implore the council members who support to ostracize these animals to consider it is not the dog but the person who makes them aggressive who is at fault and should be fined or jailed.

Stephen Thomsen,

Las Vegas

Monumental change in food, environment efforts

In a landmark ruling destined to save billions of animal and human lives, the Food and Drug Administration ruled that meat cultivated from animal cells is safe to eat. The ruling was granted to Upside Foods, funded by Bill Gates and Richard Branson, but also by meat industry giants Cargill and Tyson Foods.

In the past decade, the cultivated-meat industry has grown to more than 150 companies on six continents, backed by $2.6 billion in investments. They all grow meat from animal cells in clean manufacturing plants, rather than in cruel filthy factory farms.

An estimated 70 billion animals are macerated or suffocated at birth or raised in tiny cages each year to produce today’s animal meat and dairy offerings. Consumption of these products has been linked conclusively with elevated incidence of killer diseases.

Production of animal-based foods pollutes our waterways and groundwater supplies, destroys wildlife habitats, and accounts for 20 percent of greenhouse gas emissions.

The forthcoming massive switch from animal agriculture to plant-based and cultivated meat and dairy products offers a truly monumental change in kindness to animals, human health, environmental pollution and global warming.

Abbott Price, Council Bluffs

Put Christ back in Christmas

I read the “Christmas Countdown holiday season week-by-week guide to minimize stress as the big day approaches” from the Lifestyles page A4 on Nov. 30 in the Daily Nonpareil. I want to comment that there are some good ideas, but from a Christian viewpoint as we prepare for the Christmas season and the real reason we even have a holiday season, there is not one mention of preparing for the real reason we celebrate Christmas.

The four weeks, could have also had one mention each week of preparing for the birth of Jesus, the real reason for the season, in observing the four weeks of Advent. I would venture to say that most people still know about Jesus and I hope they will remember this year, especially, all that He has done for us. Without Him and without faith, there is no hope of heaven someday. This is the real reason we are here and celebrate this great day.

I wish the mention of preparing for Christmas in the countdown, so to speak, would have included the most important preparation in my estimation, that of remembering the true meaning of this day. Where does it mention the Nativity set, going to church to prepare, maybe using Advent candles and readings in your home from the Bible, attending a retreat or day of recollection for this sacred and holy time of year? It is all too secular and too much Santa Claus and reindeer.

I want to see Jesus and the holy family being the main focus. We need to teach this to our children, our community, our country and the whole world. Put Christ back in Christmas as they say, and the whole world will be better off. Then our “Christmas Countdown” will be for the right reason and there will be no stress.

Kathy Graeve, Neola

Taxpayer money should fund public schools

The Iowa state legislature will again be considering Governor Reynold’s private school voucher bill, designed to shift $55 million in taxpayer funds from public schools to 10,000 private school tuition assistance scholarships, which failed to pass in the House last year.

Although Governor Reynolds claims this legislation will provide “school choice,” I question that statement.

First, Iowa students already have school choice. Thanks to Iowa’s broad open enrollment policies, students are able to attend any school outside their attendance boundaries. And parents paying private school tuition already get financial assistance from the state, thanks to Iowa’s School Tuition Organization tax credit program.

Second, such a law would fail to make school choice more available to all Iowans. Of the 99 Iowa counties, 42 do not contain any private schools. 55 do not contain a private school that serves grades 7-8, and 77 do not contain a private school that serves grades 9-12. And parents with a son or daughter with special needs would have the additional challenge of finding a private school with the resources and commitment to serve that student’s needs.

Meanwhile, who would be harmed by this voucher program? The 1,600 public schools in Iowa, and the 481,000 students who attend those schools, would lose $55 million allocated to them in the state’s education budget. Our public schools would be hard-pressed to weather such a loss. This past year, the state education budget was increased by a mere 2.5%, even as schools faced the challenges of helping students recover from a pandemic year of remote learning, as well as increased operating costs caused by an 8.5% inflation rate.

I attended private Catholic schools from grades 1 through 12, and taught for the last fifteen years of my career at a public high school. I understand both sides of this issue, but for me the choice is clear: Taxpayer money should be invested in the public schools that serve 93.5% of Iowa’s schoolchildren.

David Duer

Iowa City