Your Views: Parties disagree about who gets money; Legislators must act to save -long-term care in rural Iowa

Parties disagree about who gets money

Reading the article about the Republicans to revive push for private school scholarships, there is something I don’t understand. Why is giving money so folks can send their children to private school a good thing, but student loan forgiveness is wrong? It seems the two parties simply disagree about whom to give our money.

Timothy Donegan

Council Bluffs

Legislators must act to save long-term care in rural Iowa

I’m grateful for our local media’s continued attention to the work of caring for our seniors at Glen Haven Village. I’m also grateful for community leadership that endured the challenges of COVID with us and supported our 2019 move to become southwest Iowa’s first cottage-style living campus.

Now, as inflation soars, we need everyone to understand the importance of our local care facilities.

Senator Costello and Representative Sieck have been listening. Still, the truth is rural nursing homes can’t make it unless legislators do something bold as they convene this month in Des Moines. Sen. Costello and Rep. Sieck have been strong advocates for older Iowans, and we would not be here today without their past support. We look forward to working with them this year on a funding solution.

In simplest terms, adjusting the Medicaid nursing facility rates for inflation will keep long-term care local.

More than half of residents at Glen Haven Village and other long-term care facilities rely on Medicaid to pay for their care. Iowa’s Medicaid reimbursement — the amount paid to nursing homes and others for the services they provide — does not cover the cost of providing essential care.

Statewide, it costs Iowa long-term care providers $97,133 on average each year to provide care for a single nursing home resident. In 2022, Iowa long-term care providers were reimbursed $78,004 on average to provide care for a single Medicaid nursing facility resident. That equates to a 20% funding shortfall, when compared to the $97,133 in costs incurred.

The reimbursement challenge limits access to long-term care for Iowans, especially in rural communities. Iowa lost 15 nursing homes in 2022 — the largest number of nursing home closures in a single year. There are fewer options available to Iowans in need of care.

And Iowan’s growing need for long-term care should be met locally. Otherwise, families travel farther to get essential care for a loved one, as nursing homes provide advanced care that can’t be delivered at home.

Across the river, Nebraska’s legislature acted to keep reimbursement for care closer to the costs, but this inflation is not normal. We are trying to live like everyone else; costs are up 20%. We need a big fix!

Note that our biggest expense is paying the people providing care. Only about 15% of our cost is for supplies, which have increased about 10%. Meanwhile, our starting wage was $14 per hour before the pandemic, and we struggle to hire at $17 per hour, often requiring contract workers at $42 per hour. We are paying more than double for nurses, too.

I grew up here, and I know how important it is for Mills County citizens to have a local solution for their loved ones facing the inability to continue living at home. Our community wants quality care, run with heart by dedicated neighbors. Glen Haven Village is the only solution we have left. If we lose it, there’s not getting it back.

As Mills County’s third largest employer with nearly 60 years of service to our community, this is a shared community concern. While we are home to just 65 residents, this affects everyone.

Nearly everyone reading this will someday live or work here or know someone who does. They can tell our elected leaders that taxpayers deserve adequate funding for these services.

Now is the time to act; Iowa’s reimbursement rate should be recalibrated for inflation every other year. Iowa’s legislature can preserve what we have today by raising Medicaid nursing facility rates to adjust for cost inflation, and preserve local access to essential care.

Julianne Marriott

Administrator of Glen Haven Village, Glenwood