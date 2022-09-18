Your Views: Politics and tech

Majority rules

I am in favor of majority rule.

I am in favor of eliminating four things, which, together, have resulted in miniority rule in the United States: the Electoral College, gerrymandering, filibuster in the United States Senate and abuse of money in politics.

In effect, the Electoral College disenfranchises millions of voters. As with every other election in the United States, from elementary school class president to United States senator, the candidates for president and vice president should be determined by popular vote, not by giving some votes more value than others.

Gerrymandering, regardless of its supposed intention of equalizing the vote, is almost always abused to the point of ridiculousness to favor one party over another. I would propose that districts be more arbitrary, based on geographic size and/or population and not political party affiliations. This would be more reflective of one person, one vote.

The filibuster has evolved from a disciplined protest of proposed legislation to a weapon to stop any or all legislation brought forth in the United States Senate. I propose that the filibuster be eliminated or, at the very least, the use of the filibuster should require that the filibustering senator should be required to “stand and deliver” as it were, rather than simply saying “I filibuster.”

To limit the influence of money in our political process, I would like to see the United States return to what the McCain-Feingold Act intended, which was to eliminate the influence of corporations, organizations and wealthy individuals in our elections. Free speech is free speech and money is money. Money is not free speech. A person is a person. A corporation is a corporation. A corporation is not a person.

In addition, I believe three other changes are needed to improve our government and would be of benefit to all citizens: 1) Term limits for all elected officials. Term limits would have the effect of elected officials focusing on crafting legislation that would benefit the voter rather than focusing on winning their next election just to stay in power. 2) Professional lobbyists should not be permitted. Their money and intimidation do nothing to promote the needs of the people. Instead, they promote the wants of the politicians in office. 3) Flat rate income tax for individuals and corporations. This would provide fairness in the income tax system.

Lyle Williams

Underwood

Common sense should prevail

Sept. 10 marked the one-year anniversary of the Omaha metro area homecoming tribute for fallen Marine Corporal Daegan Page. Corporal Page and 12 other U.S. service personnel were killed in Kabul, Afghanistan by a suicide bomber on Aug. 26, 2021 during the chaotic retreat by U.S. military forces from Afghanistan. President Joe Biden’s decision to pull out of Afghanistan proved to be a major foreign policy disaster for the U.S. and a major political disaster for the president. This hasn’t been the only disaster for President Biden since he took office in January of 2021, however; the list is long and it’s growing.

Along with the Afghan pullout debacle, the list includes the southern border crisis, the return to American energy dependence, the COVID-19 mandates, the big city crime surge, the move to defund law enforcement agencies, the DOJ’s war on parents concerned about their children’s education, and last but not least — inflation. National polls show that inflation is the number one national concern for the American people, and it all stems from the policy initiatives of President Joe Biden and progressive Democrats.

Simply put, Joe Biden and the progressive Democrat party have been an unmitigated disaster for the American people, and the American people are starting to take notice. As a former registered Democrat, I can’t imagine ever voting for a Democrat ticket again. I sense that many others are also starting to re-evaluate their political party affiliations this year. For the sake of the future of this great country, I hope they come to the same logical, common sense conclusion I did.

Jeff Jorgensen

Council Bluffs

Elected officials must consider tech

The recent convening of attorneys general, led by our very own Tom Miller, was centered around a discussion of how to approach the tech sector and digital industries moving forward. Of course, we all recognize the complex nature of the tech world and the need to have policies in place that address challenges stemming from the digital economy.

However, as federal officials make their policy decisions, it’s critical that they keep the value of the tech sector in mind. In a state with a growing economy and national presence, tech companies are playing a key role in building out the capabilities of Iowa businesses and their employees. Top tech companies are driving investments in our workforce, boosting consumers and making our economy more competitive each year.

Elected officials should make policy decisions with the people in mind. For our attorneys general to best support their constituents, they should use the tech sector to their advantage, working alongside and in partnership with these critical industries to create positive change in our communities.

Drew Kamp

Council Bluffs