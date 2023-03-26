A dangerous consequence of public-notice bill: Iowans won’t know what they don’t know

What separates average-to-good Iowa towns from thriving ones, former Governor Terry Branstad often said, is the presence of locally owned banks and a dedicated community newspaper.

Community newspapers are a big part of what makes Iowa, well, Iowa.

And that’s why it’s so troubling that some in the Iowa Senate are considering requiring legal notices to be posted on some to-be-created state-run website and would not be required to be published in a local newspaper.

Senate File 546 would in practical terms eliminate an essential part of your newspaper, limiting the news, and in so doing, cripple many newspapers, many of which are already facing financial struggles.

In an age where reality is in rare supply and social media feeds ugliness and division, Iowa’s community newspapers serve as something of the last bastion of collective truth. Readers are close to the local news, so they either know stories to be true and accurate — or if in doubt they can easily find the reporters and owners.

Of Iowa’s 240 newspapers, 80% are privately owned. More than 100 Iowa newspapers have fewer than 1,000 subscribers. What these newspapers print is local, local, local. It’s stories on eight-man football, and City Council proceedings, celebrations of new business openings, and the solemn and sacred responsibility, what I always considered the soul of the newspaper, the timely and careful collection and publishing of obituaries.

The newspapers of Iowa are generally practical, not ideological. Most small-town newspaper owners are busy running from the Rotary meeting for a photo to the high school for a story and, later, to the council meetings. They have no time to weigh in with views on national and state government. Some do, yes, but the vast majority of papers keep it local.

A big part of newspapers: public notices. Local ones. Information on how your small town is spending money, what the schools and counties in your area are doing, are best presented in newspaper as the content is relevant and easily accessible.

Unlike the California-based social media Goliaths with deep tentacles into our lives, newspapers are responsible for their content. Facebook and Twitter are considered “platforms,” and are not liable for anything users post. We correct our mistakes in the newspaper business, and if the errors are damaging enough, aggrieved parties can seek remedies in Iowa’s District Courts. Ever try getting a correction on Facebook?

The most distressing unintended consequence of these detailed public records not being printed in your local newspaper will be more division in Iowa, and if you can imagine, ever-more ugly politics as fallen newspapers, and the people who care about community first, leave a content void that big-dollar donors from the coasts will be all-too-happy fill with ideologically-oriented “news” sites — with writers who are more scalp hunters for Republicans and Democrats than reporters.

Many local newspapers, the sources Branstad always saw as central to economic and community development, are dutiful in running columns from their local legislators — mostly Republicans — in rural Iowa. The legislators can relate items of local interest, which is essential. In the absence of newspapers, which will be a result in many areas of Iowa of Senate File 546, the even-handed, trusted local folks at the paper will be quickly replaced by purveyors of political distortion.

Our state needs its community newspapers and reliable, accessible public notices.

Without them, Iowans won’t know what they don’t know.

Doug Burns

Former Vice President for News and Co-owner of Herald Publishing

Support transgender youth

I taught high school for six years. I hadn’t met any trans people (that I knew of) until I met my trans students. Knowing them has taught me how important it was to speak up for them. I never understood before how much they struggle for acceptance and respect in our community.

The world can be cruel, but one of the most cruel things we can do is use our laws to force people to be something they are not. Iowa legislators introduced almost 30 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills this session. They’ll claim it’s what’s best for kids, but these bills go against advice from the American Medical Association, One Iowa Action, Human Rights Campaign, GLAD, and The Trevor Project — professionals with proven histories of supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.

If someone has never met a transgendered person, how could they know what’s best for them? For their mental health? More than their parents or doctors? I wouldn’t have until I met my students, witnessed their experiences and listened to them.

More than 50% of transgendered children considered suicide last year. Not because of their identity, but because of the mistreatment and stigmatization they face in our communities. Because people who’ve never met a trans child believe they know what’s best. Because some Iowa lawmakers aim to eradicate them with legislation. With one supportive adult, a child’s suicide risk drops significantly. Imagine the power of a supportive community.

If you’ve never met a transgender person, I’m sorry — knowing my trans students has filled my life with more kindness, joy, empathy, and open-mindedness. They deserve acceptance and respect. Every child deserves a supportive community; our job is to create that community for every child. Please tell your representatives to support Iowa’s LGBTQIA+ youth and stop attempting to legislate their rights away with harmful bills.

Maddi Sieck

Council Bluffs

Feenstra a champion for farmers

In Iowa, more than 40,000 farmers grow soybeans, which help produce everything from animal feed to biodiesel. In 2022 alone, Iowa soybean farmers produced nearly 587 million bushels of soybeans, totaling $4.5 billion in economic output for our state.

Regrettably, between WOTUS regulations and record inflation, the business of farming is more expensive today than in recent memory. Current economic conditions underscore the need to write and pass a strong farm bill that supports Iowa soybean farmers and their families.

Fortunately, our Congressman, Randy Feenstra, is a champion for Iowa soybean farmers and knows the challenges that face our important industry. In fact, he has assembled an Agriculture Advisory Board — on which I am honored to serve — to protect the vitality of Iowa’s soybean industry and ensure that our priorities are heard loud and clear in Washington, D.C.

Serving on both the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Agriculture Committee, I appreciate Congressman Feenstra’s work on behalf of Iowa soybean farmers. From doubling funding for the Market Access Program and the Foreign Market Development program to advocating for greater biodiesel production nationwide, Iowa soybean farmers have a strong ally in Congressman Feenstra.

Jeff Jorgenson

Sidney