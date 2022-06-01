Your Views: Readers discuss ARPA funding, elections, school safety

Election letters

ARPA transparency

After attending Council Bluffs City Council and Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors meetings, I see stark contrasts between the two regarding allocation of COVID recovery funds.

First, transparency. Council Bluffs’ online site explains ARPA, defines appropriate use, and lists criteria to determine priorities. It also has an up-to-date chart of approved ARPA projects.

In contrast, Pottawattamie County has no online site for ARPA funding. When I asked where I could find similar information, I was told I could search through the 2021 and 2022 minutes or speak to the auditor’s office.

The auditor’s office emailed me a list of expenditures and possible allocations of the $18.2 million the county will receive. This information is not available to the public without a request and there is no criteria for determining the validity of potential projects. Supervisor Justin Schultz confirmed this at a Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County (CCPC) meeting in March when he said the board doesn’t have a defined process and that they take the requests as they come and then decide. He agreed that the board should have metrics.

Second, public input. In Council Bluffs, Mayor Walsh sent a survey requesting public input on ARPA spending priorities. Not the case in Pott County. In fact, at a CCPC meeting in October, 2021, Supervisor Scott Belt said that the board didn’t have THREE members willing to reach out to the public, that there had been no agreement on a survey, and, therefore, there would be no public input for the first half of ARPA money.

To stop this from happening again, members of CCPC, a coalition of Pottawattamie residents, and a UTST Iowa organizer, planned a series of town halls to get input on the final round of ARPA funding. Though invited to each, no board members attended in Oakland, one attended in Avoca, and two attended in Council Bluffs. It’s unfortunate that more board members weren’t available to listen to their constituents!

I believe Mayor Walsh and the City Council are moving deliberately because they’re cognizant of doing what benefits most people. After all, the money doesn’t have to be allocated until 2024 and spent by 2026. I want to see the Board of Supervisors be as diligent in their practices. Remember, this is one time money. We must make sure ARPA funding goes where it was intended and has the most impact.

Geri Frederiksen

Council Bluffs

Considering seniors with COVID recovery funds

I attended the Town Hall at the Council Bluffs Library on Wednesday, May 4. The discussion focused on how to allocate the second round of COVID recovery funds that the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors is due to receive.

At the Town Hall, I presented my proposal to allocate $200 per month to citizens of the county who are 70 years of age or older and make $35,000 per year or less. The money must be spent on vouchers for housing, utilities, medical bills, prescriptions, food, gas, and/or transportation. No cash. Vouchers only.

The following Tuesday, May 10, I attended my first Board of Supervisors’ meeting where I presented my proposal during the two minute public comment portion. Since only two of the five board members attended the Town Hall, I wanted to be sure the entire Board heard my proposal. I also gave each supervisor a printed copy.

I followed up by attending the next Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday, May 17, where I inquired as to whether they had given any consideration to my voucher proposal. They told me they hadn’t received the $9 million in COVID recovery funds yet, and so it would probably not be until the third quarter, likely September, when they would consider it. After the meeting, a candidate for the upcoming Board elections approached me and asked if she could use my proposal in her campaign. I agreed.

I frequent the Council Bluffs senior center, and I listen intently to senior citizens as they discuss their financial struggles, many of whom live solely on their Social Security income. Whether it’s with my proposal or another, I sincerely hope the Board of Supervisors gives worthy consideration to helping our county’s seniors.

Arlan Ullrich

Council Bluffs

Protect our children

School safety is inadequate.

I, and many like me have "had it" with school shootings/terrorism. Government has failed to enact anything useful for over a decade. There is plenty of publicity about gun control and mental health services. These are long term issues that will not protect our children quickly.

It's time for local citizens to stand up and do what's right to protect our children. I know it will cost, but believe it would have public support if implemented. We need to prevent intruders with weapons from entering the buildings. Bullet proof glass on doors (and exterior window glass) to prevent the person from shooting the way in or shooting into a classroom. Metal detectors at main entrances, and more security people manning the hallways and non-primary doors. At least two, well trained security people working every day, cameras monitoring entrances (both sides). And training/instruction to staff and students to not open doors for people coming in.

There should be consequences to persons who allow others to enter without proper screening. These are just my ideas for now. More research needed, but I am hoping that federal or state grants, private fundraising and probably not that much extra cost per person for this implementation. We cannot not wait years for government debate and investigational committees to 'decide' what to do.

Randall Derrig

Carter Lake

A vote for Cole Button

While in office as the Pottawattamie County Recorder, before the pandemic, I was planning ahead looking for someone to take my place, knowing I would be retiring eventually. I felt it was important to have an individual that would pay attention to detail, with a strong work ethic. Prior to the pandemic, due to the addition of accepting passport applications, the Recorder’s Office general basic budget reflected that the office made more money than it spent and I wanted an individual that would continue the positive direction the office was going.

Therefore, I recruited Cole Button. Cole took it upon himself numerous times to come into the office prior the pandemic. This gave Cole an opportunity to work with me voluntarily to gain knowledge about the Recorder’s Office with no compensation. He also asked questions of the staff and they explained their duties and responsibilities. Cole is personable, friendly, professional and a quick learner. Cole also graduated from Iowa State University. After a number of my conversations with Cole, I am confident Cole realizes the importance of serving the customers and not to micro manage the staff because the staff works well together, they are dedicated and they are good at what they do! Pottawattamie County is fortunate to have exceptional employees as those in the Recorder’s Office.

I highly recommend Cole Button for Pottawattamie County Recorder and I encourage you to consider voting for Cole Button in the Republican Primary June 7.

Mark Brandenburg

Council Bluffs

ARPA funds should help retain, recruit teachers

Iowa’s educational system used to be No. 1 in the nation. However, we now find ourselves in 24th place. So, what happened? And how can we fix it?

I fear that Iowa schools K-12 will continue to decline unless every community gets involved. Maybe local control would work better in Iowa? Especially in small towns, where funding has decreased yearly. We simply cannot continue to deprive our teachers, administrators, paras and other support staff of the fundamental tools required to improve the educational system.

Currently, schools are toxic places to work. Many teachers are deciding to leave teaching altogether or retire early due to too many pressures including little parental support; lack of funds on state and federal levels to adequately supply the classroom and the students constant, overwhelming testing (let teachers teach); and lack of mental health services for both teachers and students.

COVID-19 was a true test in many ways. Teachers immediately had to teach virtually, which they did admirably. Students (and their parents/guardians) had to adjust to school classrooms on a small screen.

Incoming ARPA recovery funds, which definitely includes strengthening our educational system, could be used as bonuses for teachers who choose to stay in their current teaching positions and/or for new teachers as a signing bonus. This would not be a long-term solution, but rather a great short-term incentive for our teachers.

Please talk to your favorite County Board Supervisor if you believe teachers could use this bonus. Scott Belt, Lynn Grobe, Justin Schultz, Brian Shea or Tim Wichman are each tasked with having to decide where to spend $9.1 million dollars in Pottawattamie County. They should hear from you.

Donna Rhubottom

Council Bluffs