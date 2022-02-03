Your Views: Readers discuss book bans, love and hate, Tom Brady

Choose to love

We spend so much time labeling, finding differences to divide us, fighting. It is all pointless. Under all the labels (white, black, yellow, brown, Democrat, Republican, straight, gay, bisexual, male, female, non-binary and many more) we are all one people.

Some of us have different challenges than others. This is actually a good thing. We are given different challenges to develop different tools and skills that we can use for future challenges. I believe God has given us all the tools, skills, and gifts that we’ll ever need. Life is about finding our gifts and cultivating them so that our gifts benefit us and all mankind. Every one of us have all we need to become exceptional human beings. All that is left is to choose to use them.

Find your God-given gifts and then find others who have found their gifts and blend them together and then this world can heal from all the divisions that we have created. That’s the beauty of life. We get to choose what we believe and what we value. We get to choose to learn who we are and then decide, for ourselves, who we WANT to be. That’s it.

Once this is done, if we can learn how to communicate with each other and figure out how to blend our gifts with others, we can solve many of this world’s problems. We were not born to hate, we learned to hate. If we can learn to hate, we can definitely learn how to love and we can decide for ourselves to love. The decisions many people have taken to date created all these divisions. Guess what? We can always make a different choice if we want to. We can always choose to bridge the gaps rather than create divisions.

Choose to love.

Max Kohn

Urbandale

Sad days for education

I hope the governor doesn’t burn “To Kill a Mockingbird,” my favorite book. That, as Scout’s father Atticus said, “would be as sin.” He’d be right. As a high school teacher years ago, I asked, and 10th graders agreed, to read and discuss a goodly number of the now-banned books. I’d probably be sentenced to a year in the jug now for asking kids to read “Lord of the Flies” or “Of Mice and Men.”

But the ‘60s-‘70s were a more progressive time (Robert Ray was the governor). Iowa was first in the nation in education — because communities then demanded world-class public schools, not quasi-religious, sanitized academics where a whitewashed curriculum is limited to Dick, Jane, Spot, and the Psalms.

The mission then was: 1) to transmit democracy from one generation to the next, 2) to teach basic skills so kids were ready for jobs and further learning, and 3) to offer quality academic and extra-curricular programs based on bona fide knowledge and skills.

The governor now wants to pull the plug, especially on transmission of democracy and pass schooling (and public money) over to private providers or charters where accountability for these objectives is optional.

Gerald Ott

Ankeny

The great Tom Brady

Congratulations to Tom Brady on arguably the finest career an athlete in any sport has ever achieved. You’re leaving on top. All the best on your next journey. See you in Canton, Tom!

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Florida