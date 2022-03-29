Your Views: Readers discuss climate change, Women's History Month, bottle bill

How to fix bottle lawOnce again, several bad bottle bills are making their way thru the Iowa Legislature, threatening to undo decades of progress in helping to keep our landscape from becoming a trash dump.

The Iowa bottle-deposit law is a long-standing piece of extraordinarily successful and popular legislation that needs to be strengthened by:

Increasing the deposit to 10 cents

Increasing the fee to redeemers to 2 cents.

Including items such as juice containers and water bottles that don’t currently require a deposit.

Maintaining convenience for consumers by not increasing the distance/time from store to redemption center.

Adding penalties for non-compliance.

Polls show its popularity, and its success (although the numbers are readily available by a simple google search) can be gauged just by personal experience. As I hike or fish in our state, I often carry a trash bag to pick up litter, and the overwhelming majority of containers I find do not have the Iowa deposit stamp.

The success of this law rests on two legs, the incentive to return (the deposit) and the convenience to do so (after all – the deposit is quite small). Yet bills now in process, each in their own way intend, to weaken or eliminate this law to the advantage of a few wealthy corporations and the detriment of all Iowans.

Thomas Reardon

Council Bluffs

Girls and mental healthAs we near the end of Women’s History Month, one of the many topics of concern to all of us should be youth and mental health, especially a hurtle for young girls. Middle and high school female students report higher incidents of psychological and emotional issues than male students, which can definitely interfere with their academic achievements.

Major depressive events among 12-to-17-year-olds increased by more than 50% since 2005. Suicides among girls ages 10 to 14 tripled between 1999 to 2014, and suicides among girls 15to 19 doubled from 2007 to 2015. More than 9% of female high school students attempted suicide in the last year as compared to 5.1% of males.

In addition, more than 63%of lesbian, bisexual, gay, and transgender girls indicated having feelings of sadness or hopelessness in the last year, and 23% attempted suicide.

Attempted suicides were higher among female students (9.3%) than male students (5.1%); higher among White female (7.3%), Black female (12.5%),and Hispanic female students (10.5%) than White male (4.6%), Black male (6.7%), and Hispanic male (5.8) students.

Some of this can be attributed to school performance anxiety, social interactions including social media, body image issues, and harassment. Schools are attempting to focus more on the social and emotional needs of students, and they recognize that mental and physical health correlate to the ability to learn.

What can the public do? A new public health facility is scheduled to be built in Council Bluffs. We can urge city and county government officials to dedicate significant space in the new facility for mental health and substance abuse, with special emphasis on children and adolescents.

In President Biden’s State of the Union address, he gave special emphasis to addressing the mental health needs of children, “whose lives and education have been turned upside down” during the pandemic. The plan includes several suggestions to curtail social media’s harmful effects on our youth, such as calling on Congress to ban excessive data collection from children and advertising that targets them. It also proposes the expansion of early childhood and in-school services to prevent young children’s mental health problems from growing worse. Dr. Tami Benton, the president-elect of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, stated, “Prevention is the most effective and most cost-effective way to prevent the onset of mental illness.

This is NOT a partisan issue! Contact your members of Congress and urge their support.

Geri Frederiksen

AAUW Loess Hills branch

Council Bluffs

Support girls in STEMWe reflect back to women’s historical struggles and successes to celebrate Women’s History in March, but also we extend a forward look of hope that today’s young women will be successful. A STEM career, encompassing one of the fields of science, technology, engineering or math, might be the right fit for the future because we will rely upon many to help solve expanding global, environmental and health issues.

Yet history has not looked favorably upon women in the science field.

In the 1850’s, Eunice Newton Foote, little known scientist, experimented with greenhouse gasses in glass cylinders, then heated by the Sun. As she observed that the one filled with carbon dioxide was warm, she noted that our lower atmosphere and Earth itself would warm, early evidence of global warming. With little recognition in her era, she put her simple science tools away and moved on to supporting women’s suffrage, a most relevant cause in her era. Today, however, we need her findings and more to solve the effect of carbon’s impact on Earth. Educating women as leaders in the STEM fields should be near the top of the list.

One such respected present day climate scientist is Katherine Hayhoe from Texas Tech. She alerts us that as climate adjusts to hotter summer temperatures and more unusual winters, women of poverty and their children are likely to suffer the most, again leaving them behind, and the hope that their children might lead better lives diminishes.

For a better future, support the girls in your life today who may be interested in STEM fields for they will play critical roles in solving the climate crisis and many other problems.

As a parent, send them positive messages by encouraging them to gain the skills and confidence needed to succeed.

As a community, seek improvement in STEM education, K-12. Encourage girls to become STEM majors in college and beyond.

Work for improvement in job hiring by retaining female leaders and providing opportunities for promotion.

Pay women on par with males doing the same work, being inclusive of all cultures.

As March closes, please recognize that education of our girls, climate change, and the betterment of all lives are concerns that exist in all months of the year, and we must advocate year round.

Mary Anne Kuhr

Crescent

Reynolds a strong leader for IowaWhen we say “the past is an indicator of the future” it means that we can anticipate how the days (or years) ahead of us will turn out. Undoubtedly, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has set that precedent in Iowa for a stable and prosperous future. Because of her strong leadership, I could not be more certain in supporting her decision to run for re-election.

Gov. Reynolds has kept our state on target throughout the pandemic while many other states were struggling. As governor, she placed her confidence in the people of Iowa, supporting individual rights by fighting against mask mandates, vaccination requirements, getting our kids back in schools and cutting taxes. All while keeping Iowa strong and productive.

It is unquestionable that Gov. Reynolds is a leader for the people of Iowa. She has taken strong stands when others wouldn’t. Her past work is a STRONG indicator of our future.

This is the bold and confident leadership that Iowa needs and Gov. Reynolds has my full support.

Thomas Kmezich

Council Bluffs

Gas pricesThis should make Americans ask the fundamental question: What is the difference between what a public nonprofit utility company provides and what a private for-profit oil company provides?

After all they both sell energy to all United States citizens. The difference is that natural gas and electricity are sold in the form of a public good whereas oil is sold in the form of a private good. Accordingly, on the grounds of promoting national security, the United States Congress should convert all oil companies to utility companies. This would eliminate the windfall profits and force the oil industry to earn just enough income to cover operating expenses just as natural gas and electric utility companies are required to do.

The resulting drop in gasoline prices would further stimulate the economy and lighten the energy stranglehold upon the United States by the Middle East. It would also eliminate the influence of the oil lobby. In this case, desperate times call for deliberate measures. But as pathetic as the energy policy is in the United States, the effort to develop alternative sources of energy won’t really be accelerated until the oil dries up and the Saudi’s place solar cells all across their desert and then sell us the electricity.

Joe Bialek

Cleveland