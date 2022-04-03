Your Views: Readers discuss golf course, eminent domain, tech investments

Shock about golf course

I was shocked to read in Omaha's Sunday (March 27) paper that urban planners from the Omaha Chamber of Commerce suggested that Dodge Riverside Golf Club be torn down and redeveloped. Because that property has the best views of Omaha's downtown skyline!

Resident of Council Bluffs were probably shocked as well because that course is quite popular, and the news came as a surprise.

I am puzzled because I didn't know the OMAHA Chamber of Commerce could dictate what CB does.

I feel for the Bluffs because I realize these decisions about downtown Omaha are made behind closed doors. I hope the people of Council Bluffs make their feelings noted because I love to play Dodge Riverside.

But if things across the river go the same way we go, public protests won't go very far when developers get involved.

Ricky Fulton

Omaha

Eminent domain abuse doesn't serve Iowans

I was at the Iowa Capital (Tuesday) with gubernatorial candidate Rick Stewart listening to landowners and a couple of legislators speak on the topic of eminent domain being used for private projects.

I am proud to say that Rick Stewart is standing for these owners property rights. I won’t mince words. Anyone in or running for office that listens to these Iowans at the Capitol today about eminent domain abuse, and sides with the abuse, is unfit to serve Iowans. If they allow this abuse to pass by they clearly have no care for their citizenry, for basic property rights or for the bill of rights.

Marco Battaglia

Des Moines

Tech investments move Iowa forward

The tech industry is driving a new age across America, bringing investments that are building a stronger workforce and delivering opportunities to communities that might never have dreamed of such mobility.

A shining example of this is coming right here to Iowa, where Council Bluffs will see the implementation of a new program aimed at providing career opportunities to underserved communities. This initiative will engage individuals in new uses of technology, which will help make the community both stronger and more successful.

The CB Tech Career Acceleration Program aims to launch underserved populations into new careers in the tech industry, specifically those from the Latino community. Through coordination between the AIM Institute and Centro Latino, we are diving into the Council Bluffs community to seek out those who want to take advantage of this incredible opportunity.

In Council Bluffs, we are especially grateful to have a direct investment from Google that is giving us an even greater capacity to take on recruitment efforts to introduce the program to Iowans in the area. One of the greatest challenges of conducting outreach for this program is that members of the community often express interest but worry about language barriers that could keep them from progressing in the industry. With the additional funding from Google, we will be able to provide ESL classes to members below an eighth-grade English reading level, equipping them with the necessary language skills to effectively communicate more complicated business concepts.

My personal experience as a formerly undocumented immigrant gives me even more insight into why these programs are invaluable. I didn’t have any interactions with coding or tech until I got to college, where I had access to technology I had never seen before. I taught myself how to code. And two years after attaining DACA status in 2012, I joined AIM to give others the chance to find out about the wonders of tech. It is only if we invest today in the generations below us that we will be able to impact subsequent generations, giving everyone a brighter future.

The tech industry is creating important growth here in Iowa and across the country, through programs like the CB Tech Career Acceleration Program. It’s imperative that our representatives support these initiatives. We should all be doing our part to create better opportunities for our friends and family.

Itzel Lopez

Omaha

RIP Paul Herman

You had to look closely, but Paul Herman's character roles were unmistakable. I'll associate him with the films of Martin Scorsese, and I'm deeply saddened to hear of his passing on his 76th birthday.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Florida