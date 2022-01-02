Your Views: Readers discuss GOP heroes, animal safety

The true heroes of the GOPIt is about time we recognized the true heroes of the Republican Party. They are not the dopey louts who rampaged through our nation’s capital and the moral cowards who still cover for them. They are not the ranting demagogues exploiting the emotions of the resentful.

They were the unsung people not seeking attention, but doing their jobs: from poll workers to police officers. They were Republican state legislators and governors who did not bend to pressure to overturn the elections in their state. They were Republican judges who did not allow mere allegations unsupported by credible evidence to deny votes that happened.

They were a vice president who stayed loyal to the Constitution and the rule of law above any man. They were Republican congressional representatives and senators who did not fear to try and hold their own president accountable, and dared to stand on their conscience instead of follow the majority in their party. They did not win. But they showed more bravery than the majority in their party who did.

It is Republicans like those who could save the soul of the party from being lost to a band of fascists, if they find the nerve to do so. My father was a lifelong Republican who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After the sacrifices that generation made to defeat fascism, I’m glad he was not alive to see his party dishonored by America’s Mussolini.

James Tweed

Ocean City, New Jersey

Animal health is key to a sustainable planet and food securityWith record heat waves, tragic flooding, and wildfires in the news, it’s hard not to have climate top of mind. Understanding the role that agriculture —specifically livestock — plays in climate is paramount, and finding solutions to minimize environmental impact is a priority.

As a veterinarian, I have seen first-hand the benefits of focusing first on improving animal welfare. When animals are healthy, the food supply is safer, resources are used more efficiently, and growers maximize output.

Still, globally, one in five food-production animals is lost to preventable disease. This isn’t just bad for the animals. When animals are healthy, emissions are lower and farmers can operate more sustainably.

Furthermore, innovative supplements and vaccines can cut emissions by targeting methane within the digestion process. In fact, emerging therapies can lower methane in dairy cows by 30%.

Improving animal welfare through new medicines is the key that unlocks efficient livestock production, more sustainable farming practices, and reduced emissions from animals. We need a regulatory framework for new animal drugs that rewards science-based innovation to enhance animal health, which in turn boosts the health of our planet.

Will McCauley, DVM

Animal Health Institute

Washington DC