Your Views: Readers discuss Hurst, Ernst, Presidents Day, Lent

For Lent, consider going vegetarian

In Western churches, Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, six and a half weeks before Easter, and provides for a 40-day fast, in imitation of Jesus Christ’s fasting in the wilderness before he began his public ministry. Many Christians abstain from animal foods during Lent.

However, a meat-free Lent is more than a symbol of devotion to Christ. A meat-free Lent reduces the risk of chronic disease, environmental degradation, and animal abuse. Volumes have been written linking consumption of meat with increased risk of heart disease, cancer, stroke, and more. In a 2007 United Nations report they noted meat production as the planet’s largest source of pollution and greenhouse gases. And undercover investigations document farm animals being beaten, crowded, deprived, mutilated, and shocked.

Lent offers an opportunity to honor Christ’s powerful message of compassion and love by extending a meat-free diet beyond Lent; it’s the diet mandated in Genesis I:29 and observed in the Garden of Eden.

Today there’s a rich array of plant-based meat and dairy alternatives, as well as readily available vegetables, fruits, and grains. Decide to make this change for Lent but commit to keeping meat off your plate all year.

Weaver Johnson

Council Bluffs

Time to finally fund I-WILL

In 2010, Iowa voters approved by a 63% margin an amendment to the State Constitution, creating the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund (also called I-WILL). A portion of any increase in the base state sales tax would be allocated to water quality, conservation, and outdoor recreation. But no sales tax increase in the last 12 years has made it possible to fund the trust. The coffer is empty.

Meanwhile, a decade-long funding shortage has resulted in 750 impaired water bodies, the slashing of our park ranger force by 40%, the hobbling of maintenance and daily upkeep of our 83 state parks and the closure of some beaches due to unsafe levels of pollutants and bacteria.

In 2010, voters sent a clear message that they wanted to pass untainted resources to future generations, they wanted their grandchildren to enjoy the bounty of Iowa’s natural beauty, and they were willing to spend what was necessary to do that despite the slog through an ongoing recession. They still do.

Yet, the bounty in question has come in the form of tax giveaways to corporations and wealthy individuals — some of whom don’t even live in Iowa. The Iowa Chamber Alliance praised Iowa’s largest tax cut ever as “moving the needle on competitiveness.”

However, Iowa cannot attract more families to the state with just a favorable tax environment. They also demand a healthy environment for living and recreation.

Obviously, a balance must be achieved. A record $1.2 billion budget surplus demands some creative bi-partisan thinking about how to finally fund a gift Iowa voters dedicated to themselves and their posterity over a decade ago.

Please urge the governor and your legislators to include the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund with its original allocations in any tax reform plan.

Karen Heidman

Sioux City

Hurst the right choice for Senate

Rural communities are failing to thrive. Rural Iowa has lost 25% of its population in the last 40 years. Main streets have more and more closed businesses. Dr. Glenn Hurst has real plans to reverse course and help up grow again.

Hurst is running for U.S. Senate seat to represent Iowa. He is a family physician in southwest Iowa.

He supports health care for all that includes wellness, dental, vision, mental health, long-term care and prescriptions.

He believes expanding health care is what it will take to revitalize rural Iowa. It will add health care jobs to our communities and provide training for new providers. It would expand the options people in small towns have.

Health care justice includes fully covered mental health services, comprehensive women’s services and reimbursement for family caregiver support. It will do much for the communities, individuals and providers. We need no closed networks, we need to open up our healthcare choices. These are things that all Iowans need and we need a fighter for rural Iowans. And Hurst will fight for this and more.

If we want to see Iowa grow and thrive we need someone in the Senate that will fight for all Iowans. Please consider voting for Dr. Glen Hurst.

Patricia Powen

Iowa City

Lincoln’s birthday

Thinking about Abraham Lincoln on his 213th birthday (Feb. 12). Few are observing it. We’ve teamed Abe with George for President’s Day, and neither gets his full due. Too bad, especially amidst Black History Month.

I think the Great Emancipator would have something to say to states like Iowa that bar educators from teaching about racism or sexism, or diversity and inclusion. Ostensibly, discussing these heavy-weight subjects would make students feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or some other form of psychological distress. That is absolute bull hockey.

In his famous three-hour speech at Peoria in October 1854, Lincoln said, “These principles (racism v. Justice) are an eternal antagonism … that shocks, and throes, and convulsions must ceaselessly follow.” Convulsions did follow about seven years later, but Iowa’s teachers shan’t talk about that.

Presciently, Lincoln was speaking to 21st-century Iowa — where a football player feels it’s okay to sling a racial slur at the opposing quarterback — or a pair of 10th grade boys, one in blackface, thinks it’s funny to produce and post a video pretending to execute a kneeling Black slave — or a fan at a college wrestling meet feeling licensed to shout a slur at an opposing wrestler — or white kids at a party feeling it’s okay to shout racial slurs into a live social media feed?

It is the grossest of foolhardy to ban instruction that teaches, say inclusion. Inclusion is the most effective antidote for racism.

To back up their foolhardiness, legislators have accused teachers of sinister agendas, taken books away, narrowed curriculum, attempted to put cameras in classrooms, short-changed budgets, excluded teachers from decision making, threatened jail time for teachers over disputes with parents, and fermented distrust of public schools, while enabling unaccountable charters to thrive. The net result is that 55% of faculty has second thoughts about continuing as teachers, democracy is trashed, and Iowa’s ranking in education will fall off the charts.

Gerald Ott

Ankeny

Defending Sen. Ernst

I recently read a letter from Steven Pokorny of Urbandale who attacked Sen. Joni Ernst. It occurred to me that Mr. Pokorny has never worked WITH Senator Ernst, only against her. I will approach this as a person who has worked WITH the senator on many occasions.

I served in the Army National Guard for over 36 years, most of that time in Red Oak and Council Bluffs. In 2000, Ernst returned to her home county. I processed the paperwork and arranged interviews for her placement in the Iowa National Guard. After 9-11, she was assigned as the commander of the 1168th Transportation Company, headquartered in Red Oak. The 1168th was mobilized in 2003 and served over a year on active duty in Kuwait. It was a successful deployment, with much support from Montgomery County. Later that year, Joni was elected Montgomery County auditor.

As a new county veterans director, I found support from then Auditor Ernst. She and her staff helped me turn around the Montgomery County Veterans Commission to better serve veterans. It was not part of her job, but she helped me anyway.

State Sen. Ernst helped update Iowa Code making all county veterans commissions more productive and efficient. She has many friends in County offices.

Sen. Ernst continues to fight for veterans and service members, in many cases working across the aisle, in a bi-partisan manner.

The references to comments made by former President Donald Trump have nothing to do with Ernst. I don’t see Rep. Cindy Axne commenting on Biden blunders either. They can’t be held accountable for comments made by others.

Maybe if Mr. Pokorny would look for ways to work WITH Senator Ernst, he would be more productive instead of being an attack dog with a negative attitude.

Jerry Hansen

Red Oak

Speaking out on Medicaid

Iowans with all different kinds of disabilities, their families, caregivers and allies have been speaking out about making changes to Medicaid since it was privatized over five years ago.

The Department of Justice report on Glenwood and Woodward facilities released in December 2021, gives additional proof of Iowa’s institutional bias, segregation, which is caused by a lack of investment in Home and Community Based Services (HCBS).

My question to all Iowa elected officials and legislators, why does legislation written about improvements to Medicaid, die, which means there is no discussion or room for public comment ?

This year, there are three:

Senate File 2065 — An Act relating to claims incorrectly denied or underpaid by Medicaid managed care organizations

Senate File 2066 — An Act relating to Medicaid program improvements

Senate File 2067 — An Act relating to the reimbursement of providers under the Medicaid program.

It’s time to figuratively take our head out of the sand with Medicaid issues and at least make room to have public discourse. Contact your Senator today to ask when SF 2065, 2066 and 2067 subcommittee meetings will be scheduled.

Jenn Wolff

Waverly

Presidents Day and Washington

Each year on the third Monday in February, we celebrate Presidents Day in honor of our first president, George Washington, and all those who have come after him to lead our great nation and shape our American heritage. Through war and peace, presidents have assumed the complex tasks of ensuring our nation’s prosperity, safeguarding democracy, and leading our military men and women as they uphold freedom at home and abroad.

Today, we salute our presidents and the strong foundation of American values and ideals that inspire our efforts across the globe.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Florida