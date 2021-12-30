Your Views: Readers discuss local band leaders, consumer privacy and more

Great news for local band leaders

Wow! What an honor for our local band instructors. Jeff Schoening (Treynor High School) and Taylor Matuszeski (Abraham Lincoln High School) have made us proud and will be marching with other band instructors in the 2022 Rose Parade in California. Congratulations to them, and thank you for bringing your talents to our schools.

Patricia Hopes

Treynor

Consumer privacy at risk with IRS proposal

As someone working on the frontline of a credit union helping members, I know how personal financial matters can be. That’s why I am glad the suggested proposal to require all financial institutions to report additional information to the IRS seems to have lost momentum.

The reasoning behind the proposal was to ensure that taxes owed are being paid. I don’t think anyone opposes the idea of ensuring taxes owed are paid, but it’s important to understand that credit unions (and banks) already report information to the IRS regarding taxable account activity via the 1099-INT tax form. In reality, this proposal would result in financial institutions sending sensitive account details to the IRS that are not taxable events.

I would like to thank Congresswoman Cindy Axne for opposing this proposal and showing support in protect the privacy of our credit union members.

Alex Ablan

Veridian branch manager

Council Bluffs

Summit a bad deal for Iowa

Many Iowans are unaware of a plan by Summit Carbon Solutions to run a buried CO2 pipeline through 31 counties. The fact that the proposed route passes near populated areas raises concerns about public safety. The company claims, “Safety is and always will be our top priority,” but downplays the dangers of liquid CO2.

This CO2 is not a harmless gas. In order to flow through a pipeline, it must be compressed under supercritical pressure into a liquid form. Liquid CO2 is an asphyxiant and caustic agent, rated toxic and hazardous by OSHA. When mixed with water it forms carbonic acid, dangerously poisonous and corrosive.

The CO2PipeHaz Project, completed by chemical engineers in Europe, concluded, “In the event of…a rupture…a significant proportion of the inventory would be discharged in the first few minutes. At a concentration of 10%, an exposed individual would lapse into unconsciousness in one minute.”

Summit’s stated allowance of 500-foot (0.03 mile) from dwellings is ridiculously inadequate. Risk assessment trials by University College London concluded, “The risk assessments for the existing CO2 pipelines show distances to a harmful threshold from 1 km to 7.2 km [0.6 miles to 4.2 miles].” Summit’s safety distance of .03 mile is half the lowest acceptable space. Summit Carbon Solutions must provide justification for the 500-foot safety distance.

Carbon capture is “a disposal method whose safety and reliability remain unproven.” (MIT – 7/29/19). The CO2 pipeline will be threat to public safety. Iowans must look elsewhere to solve our carbon emissions problem. Summit does not have the solution.

Bonnie Boeck Ewoldt

Milford

Axne works for Iowans

Whether it’s getting help for Iowans impacted by natural disasters like historic floods or fighting for getting the Rural Aid Act (REA) in the Build Back Better plan, Rep. Cindy Axne is showing up for rural Iowa.

Rural areas have been hit hard by the pandemic and when we lose a business in our small communities, it isn’t like urban areas where we have one or more other businesses pop up in its place. These empty buildings are a painful reminder that far too often our main streets are overlooked because lawmakers in DC bail out Wall Street. We cannot afford to abandon our small town businesses and Axne’s REA helps our small business owners in rural areas have the same opportunities as others in metro areas. Her plan helps businesses gain access to capital. Like the CARES Act, the REA would cover six months of payments for small businesses that rely on the USDA for support.

I’m glad to see my representative not only saying she is working for rural Iowa, but putting forward policies that show she is working for rural Iowans. I hope the rest of Iowa’s Congressional delegation will get on board and support the Build Back Better plan and Rep Axne’s REA plan to help rural small businesses.

Pat Shipley

Nodaway