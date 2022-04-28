Your Views: Readers discuss Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.

I am doing more by calling on legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.

Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day. On July 16, those in distress and those that support them will be able to reach the Lifeline through a simple 3-digit number: 988. By making the Lifeline more accessible through this shorter number, calls, texts and chats to the Lifeline’s network of crisis call centers are expected to increase.

It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have 1) someone to call, 2) someone to come help, and 3) somewhere safe to go. We must act NOW to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.

Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.

Together, we can help #StopSuicide.

Joann Thurlow

Omaha

Mental health and suicide prevention are important to me because I lost my stepfather, Tom, to suicide and my world changed forever. I know nothing I do, nothing I have learned about mental health, suicide prevention or addiction will ever bring him back. I will have to live the rest of my life with the good things being bittersweet. I will have to live the rest of my life wondering if I could have stopped him — if I had just been better educated, or if he had felt that he could talk to someone about what he was going through.

I do not advocate for mental health to bring him back or to ease my guilt. I do it so that no other daughter or stepdaughter has to live with this grief. My life is forever changed, but maybe what I share will save another daughter from losing her father. Maybe if we are open about our mental health, fathers, like my stepfather, will reach out for help before it’s too late.

But what we need is bigger than ending stigma. We need voices to help in making sure access to quality mental health care available to ALL Nebraskans. We need your voice to motivate legislators to treat this national crisis like it is actually a crisis. Because it is.

I am doing more by calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.

Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth.

Together, we can help #StopSuicide.

Jennifer Moffett

Omaha

Suicide prevention is close to my heart for a few reason. My son Javaris struggled with suicidal thoughts and trying to die by suicide last year. I also lost my brother-in-law Antwon to suicide, as well as being a suicide survivor.

I am doing more by calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.

Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth.

Together, we can help #StopSuicide.

Amethyst Henderson

Omaha

Hockey great dies

After initially retiring from the Montréal Canadiens following the 1984–85 NHL Season, Guy Lafleur came back and played for the New York Rangers in 1988–89 and then played his final two seasons in Québec City with the Nordiques, making the All-Star Team in his farewell season of 1990–91.

We will remember Guy Lafleur always and forever.

Guy Lafleur, RIP.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Florida