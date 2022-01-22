Your Views: Readers discuss Rep. Jacobsen, national security, Sen. Grassley

An open letter to Rep. Jon Jacobsen

I was dismayed to see the article in the Jan. 5 edition of the Daily Nonpareil in which Rep. Jon Jacobsen promoted a bill banning employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or masks. These are efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID and limit the death and disability so many have suffered from it.

The article stated he was a pro-business Republican. He should also be a representative who promotes safe practices such as vaccines, boosters and face masks. Our community is in the midst of a horrible pandemic. This should not be a political issue whatsoever, but a health and medical issue.

To actively promote ivermectin as a therapy for COVID when it's not approved by the FDA and not recommended by infectious disease and public health specialists is irresponsible. As a retired family physician who practiced in this town for 35 years, and as a former member of both the Council Bluffs Board of Health (25 years) and the Pottawattamie Board of Health (eight years), I urge our governmental representatives to legislate bills that would improve our condition, save lives, prevent illness and improve the medical care situation in our state instead of hindering it.

We are all in the same boat and need to work together to conquer this pandemic. By promoting bills that do otherwise is a great disservice.

How someone like Rep. Jacobsen, who has obviously been well educated, does not use his critical thinking skills to promote legislation that would be beneficial to all Iowans is an enigma. To compare the Nurenberg trials in any sense to COVID vaccines and masks is also disturbing. The Holocaust was evil and developed to murder people. The COVID vaccine, masks and public health measures were developed to save lives. I plead with Rep. Jacobsen and his colleagues to withdraw his proposed legislation and work to end this horrible pandemic. Maybe he should speak with some of the doctors, nurses and staff members in our local hospitals to find out what their experiences have been.

Alan R. Fisher, M.D.

Council Bluffs

Technological innovation is key to national security

Last year, a Russia-based ransomware attack halted Fort Dodge’s New Cooperative in its tracks -- during harvest week, nonetheless. New Cooperative claims that 40% of the nation’s grain production runs through its software. While the incident seems to have resolved itself, such infrastructure is critical to agriculture, which is the backbone of our economy and way of life. We must do everything we can to buttress our systems against these threats, but Congress doesn’t seem to agree.

Otherwise, why would they keep making proposals that threaten our national security? It seems that every day, we hear about new anticompetitive legislation that seeks to unfairly regulate good-faith innovators. These bills open the door for state-run, foreign agencies to sue American companies and make it harder for digital businesses to institute new tools. Most importantly, anticompetitive measures threaten the millions of jobs supported by our own innovators -- 95,000 of which are based here in Iowa, according to CompTIA.

Every piece of technology for which we rely on China or Russia is one fewer we produce domestically. We cannot relinquish this competitive edge. After all, our innovators have demonstrated a commitment to American values such as freedom of expression and personal privacy. Other countries choose to use technological tools to arrest, imprison, and intimidate their own citizens. These opposite actions are simply incompatible.

I hope you’ll join me in asking Iowa’s federal leaders to come out against these dangerous bills. As a veteran, it’s worrisome that we’re forfeiting national security in the place of anticompetition. Instead, let’s encourage innovation and trumpet its benefits for Iowa and our country.

Riley Jones

Glenwood

Republicans’ corrosive message

Republicans are castigating repetitive chants against the following protections: For example, vaccines prevent illness and death; voting rights ensure democracy; transition away from fossil fuel reduces the ravages of climate change; a women’s right to make birth decisions guarantees that natural choice; every person should have the right to receive medical treatment; regulation of huge agriculture animal factory feed lot runoff into water ways; and restrictions on firearms, such as universal background checks, which reduce gun violence.

In recent years Republicans have built a political brand opposing these protections; plus, carving this opposition into legislative and judicial rulings.

Iowans need to dig deep into what it is they want to be towards other people. Do you have your neighbor’s back?

Please, reject Republican attacks on the above protections. Stand for improving a better quality of life for your fellow Iowans.

John Clayton

Grinnell

Senator Grassley’s missing issue

I read with interest the government-funded report entitled, Sen. Grassley Marks Policy, Oversight Accomplishments in 2021. It is an impressive 40-page document with twenty-four color photos, fourteen of which show the Senator in action, including one of him standing in his New Hartford farm field with his arms outstretched.

The report is divided into twenty-two topics, arranged alphabetically from agriculture to whistleblowers (grassley.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2021_Grassley%20Accomplishments.pdf) and each section describes the Senator’s efforts to introduce or support legislation or policy related to one of these topics. He was obviously busy this past year.

Although I have specific concerns with many of Sen. Grassley’s positions as outlined in his report, my overriding concern is the glaring absence of what I consider the most important governmental issue today, voting rights. The 9,800-word report does not contain the phrase “voting rights” even once. Where does Sen. Grassley stand on this topic? What action has he taken? How can any US Senator quietly sit by and allow state legislatures, including Iowa’s, to enact laws to restrict access to voting based on claims of election fraud which have been repeatedly proven to be false?

Which of the 22 issues Sen. Grassley worked on in 2021 is more important for our democracy than the right to vote? His silence on this topic, and the silence of his colleagues in the Senate, speaks volumes about their legislative priorities and their vision for the future of our great country.

Thomas Cook

Iowa City

A request of Donald Trump supporters

I respectfully ask Donald Trump supporters to consider the following:

The election dispute all boils down to the rules of evidence required in court. In this country people cannot be thrown in jail (or installed as president) by the courts if the rules of evidence are not followed. Look it up, please don't take my word for it -- uscourts.gov.

No one who follows the rules of evidence says Trump won. In all of the 60-plus court challenges the judges said none of Trump's claims stood up to the rules of evidence. Trump's attorney general and vice president agreed. No one who says Antifa was involved in the insurrection can produce information that has withstood the rules of evidence required by the courts. No one.

Trump is just mad that several states allowed changes to voting by mail, in order to help mitigate the pandemic. He's really mad that it was often Republicans who approved the changes, because it allowed a lot more Democrats to vote. The courts upheld the changes. Yup. They upheld the changes based upon the rules of evidence.

In this country, states run elections and courts settle disagreements. This has been done. Trump supporters can dispute this, but disputes like theirs simply do not stand up in court. This is where they have gone astray. They want a person installed as president based upon claims that don't stand up in court; that don't hold up under the scrutiny of the rules of evidence.

All the noise about Trump winning and antifa attacking the capital is just that. Noise. And, noise is simply not allowed in court as evidence. Not now. Not ever. Not even by Trump appointed judges.

Funny thing about conservative judges. They typically follow rules of evidence -- and the Constitution. The position of Trump supporters does not.

An attempt to overturn an election, that does not follow rules of evidence in court, is called an insurrection. It's called sedition. It's an undemocratic attempt to install an authoritarian in power. Like Vladimir Putin. Like Alexander Lukashenko. These guys don't follow rules of evidence either.

It's OK that some people want Trump to be reinstalled as president. It's OK they’re angry and upset. It's just not democratic, and it's OK that some folks are not democratic. It's OK that some don't think their guy should have to follow the rules of evidence in court. Like Vladimir Putin. Like Alexander Lukashenko.

John Hurley

Des Moines

Why have churches lost faith with the people?

Religious observance has declined steadily over recent decades. There is a reason for this. People are tired of mediocrity.

Church leaders in a wide variety of denominations have reduced the lifestyle of the ancient Judeo-Christian founders to the level of a cliquish married people’s fraternity. They have streamlined once complex theological doctrines down to the level of advertising jingles. Their salvation promises resemble tawdry everybody-gets-benefits election year political promises. Scripture interpretation is divorced from historical context.

Some church-goers like this environment. There, other people are required to at least make an effort to include them in their Sabbath day social circle. There, one does not find much pressure to improve lives like in the old days. The nave has become a school room for “it’s all good.”

Churches teach forgiveness without repentance, love without accountability, and interpersonal service without public service. Surely, nothing that Jesus would recognize.

The Protestant work ethic has morphed into the Christian prosperity gospel. In this new world, the church is fine with irresponsible business investments and occupations, business advertising without honesty, and triple digit interest rates charged the poor.

And churches manage to accomplish all this mediocrity with contribution requirements less than federal tax rates.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

RIP Mimieux

Saddened to hear that actress Yvette Mimieux has passed away. She was famous for her roles as Weena in The Time Machine and Dr. Kate McCrae in The Black Hole.

My thoughts are with her family and friends.

Yvette Mimieux, RIP.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Florida