Your Views: Readers discuss Texas shooting, school vouchers, abortion

Government intervention in women's bodies

The Third Amendment of the United States Constitution gives me the freedom from having to house a soldier or government official without my consent.

It's not even controversial. If anyone told you that you HAVE to host a guest that you did not invite, you'd clearly let them know that you have the right to consent or refuse consent to house anyone.

And yet, for half the population, the government tells us if a guest arrives, we are required to host. This guest isn't even a fully qualified human, but they have more rights that the owner of the environment which they must live. And this lump of cells does require a special kind of environment in which to live. Meanwhile, the host is potentially liable for damages if the guest comes into contact with alcohol or even a prescribed medication.

And I could go on about the discomforts to the host: nausea, vomiting, feet swelling, being uncomfortable lying down or sitting. Fatigue and the wear and tear on a human body to host a lump of cells are also real, but irrelevant sacrifices. The host's comfort is of no concern to those who would enforce this living arrangement.

I suspect if you were told you had to host a guest you did not invite, you'd be up in arms about it.

Yet, here we are, in some Atwoodesque dystopia, where half of our population is expected to submit lying down to receive their guest.

Candella Foley-Finchem

Glenwood

Fighting the stigma

Over half of the people across Omaha and Council Bluffs have experienced a mental health condition, and about 40% report they would hide their condition from friends and family.

Stigma is the greatest barrier to individuals seeking help for a mental health condition. Now more than ever, many of us could be feeling increased anxiety, stress, or loneliness. Research shows that having supportive conversations about living with mental health conditions fosters connection between those with a mental health condition and those without. When these conversations take place, people see that mental health conditions are common across all walks of life.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. To anyone out there struggling, you are not alone.

Sheena Helgenberger

Director of community, innovation, & advocacy

The Wellbeing Partners

Omaha

Support for Windschitl

I am writing to express my support for state Rep. Matt Windschitl in the June 7 primary.

Since the beginning first term Matt has worked tirelessly as our representative in the Iowa House. He has risen to the rank of House Majority Leader by working hard, being honest, and following through on his commitments. He has worked to protect the life of the unborn and led the fight to preserve our Second Amendment rights.

Matt is always approachable and when asked for help on an issue he readily follows through. He is direct and to the point which is very refreshing in the political doubletalk of today.

I encourage everyone to vote on June 7 and vote, as I am, to re-elect Matt Windschitl as our Republican candidate for Iowa House District 15.

Rozanne King

Mondamin

In support of 'good, solid Republican' Board of Supervisors candidates

As Pottawattamie County’s surprise purchase of the Crescent Ski Resort has come to light, so have questions about the process that led to the decision.

By Iowa law, a government body like the Pottawattamie Board of Supervisors is allowed to go into a “closed” non-public session to hash out details for the purchase or sale of property only under two very specific and limited circumstances. Those are: 1) A public discussion would increase the value of something the Board is trying to buy; or 2) Cause a decrease in the value of something the Board is trying to sell.

In an Aug. 12, 2021, YouTube video of a closed board session made available after the ski resort purchase, four of the five supervisors are against the purchase at the proposed price. Yet one supervisor is a steadfast and tireless agent on behalf of the seller. Four of the supervisors outline their sound arguments against the proposed purchase price, and even the conservation director expresses concern over the precedent of paying such a premium, and the effect it might have on future “targeted” land acquisitions (up to another 900 acres) in the area of Hitchcock Park.

The ski resort land was purchased for more than twice the assessed value and the business cost an additional $700,000 for a total $3,500,000 price tag to Pottawattamie County taxpayers. It doesn’t take long to realize any public exposure of the discussions would have driven down the purchase price and raised serious questions about whether we want our county to run a ski resort at taxpayer expense.

There are good, solid Republican non-incumbent candidates positioned to fix this if we elect them to the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors. The fresh candidates (Springhower, Smiths, Miller) can be trusted to make sure taxpayers are once again part of the discussion when so much of our money is on the line. I implore my Republican friends and neighbors to get out and vote to elevate those honest candidates through the primaries and into November’s general election.

Frances Mierzwa

Council Bluffs

Formula vote shame

Have you ever stayed up late at night trying to console an inconsolably crying baby? Most Iowa parents have had this experience for a night or two, maybe while the baby was teething, or ill, or just having a bad night.

And most anyone with a heart has some compassion for that little one AND that parent or caregiver who's struggling along with the little one. Some babies just don't tolerate certain kinds of formula, and until their caregivers and healthcare teams find the formula that works for the baby, there are a lot of sleepless nights.

But Rep. Randy Feenstra and the GOP voted against the baby formula bill. Rather than working to solve the problems with formula shortages, they will continue to let the babies and caregivers struggle through however many nights it takes. Fortunately the House passed the formula bill anyway. Even so, I think Feenstra and anyone who voted against this bill needs an inbox full of crying babies.

And we need to vote them OUT this November.

Candella Foley-Finchem

Glenwood

How to fight back

I will not begin with a tirade how the pending loss of Roe vs Wade has happened or who is to blame. No, now is the time to begin to prepare for civil disobedience and stand in solidarity with health care providers who work tirelessly to provide abortion care.

Civil disobedience should not be taken lightly as many states have already passed laws making it illegal for an individual to assist someone in having this healthcare procedure. Martin Luther King Jr explained the moral justification as “an individual who breaks a law that conscience tells him is unjust, and who willingly accepts the penalty of imprisonment in order to arouse the conscience of the community over its injustice, is in reality expressing the highest respect for the law.”

What steps can we take? You can donate to a local independent or Planned Parenthood clinic in your area. You can volunteer at that clinic. Harassment outside abortion clinics has been ongoing for decades. Consider becoming trained as a clinic escort at a local clinic to protect patients entering and exiting the facility.

When abortion becomes illegal in your state, you can volunteer to drive people across state lines. You can donate to the Abortion Fund in your state by accessing the National Network of Abortion Funds (https://abortionfunds.org/need-abortion) that assists people with expenses for travel, lodging, or the cost of the procedure. You can also educate yourself on self-managed abortions or medications (FDA approved) (https://www.plancpills.org/) which in some states may already be illegal. These medications are safer than Tylenol or Viagra. You can help by providing resources to deliver these medications so women can abort safely. Yes, some of these will be illegal and dangerous for you but it would be immensely more dangerous for women who have lost their right to self-determination in health care.

Edward Kelly Jr.

Red Oak

Dog who caught the car scenario set to unfold for GOP

"Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I’m a dog chasing cars. I wouldn’t know what to do with one if I caught it!” -- The Joker

The GOP almost caught the Obamacare car with no plan for a workable alternative. Now, the three judicial appointments of a morally rudderless ex-president might allow them to catch the anti-abortion car.

Then what? Do you really believe that a party with no platform since 2016 has a plan to address the myriad legal and moral complexities of an abortion ban? Of course, they don’t! They can’t plan beyond their chest-thumping political victory. They don’t want to.

But we who plan have larger questions:

How will already medically underserved states recruit physicians if they might be sued for reporting an abortion — or not? This could be a HIPAA nightmare.

How will these same states recruit female workers and their families for the manufacturing jobs which drive growth in the South?

What will be the impact on already underfunded and understaffed courts when anyone can sue anyone over a suspected abortion?

How will an underfunded FDA handle the fallout from black markets in abortion pills? Like it handles the opioid crisis?

And, finally, will the staggering gray areas of an abortion ban be thick enough to hide the glaring truths of a failure to plan beyond the euphoria of having caught that car?

Karen Heidman

Sioux City

Is Reynolds out to ruin Iowa’s public schools?

Iowans care about public schools. Gov. Reynolds’ school vouchers bill, designed to cripple our public schools, has just been defeated by bipartisan House opposition from some rural Republicans and all Democrats. Unfortunately, the governor vows to bring it back next year. She states in her pro-voucher brochure, Iowa’s fourth and eighth grade math scores slid from second and first place to 25th among the states over 20-years. She conveniently ignores that she was Lieutenant Governor or Governor for half those years.

What has Reynolds done to our public schools this year?

• In February, she signed Iowa’s largest ever tax cut. The income tax, Iowa’s only progressive tax, will become regressive (lower-income families will effectively pay a larger share of their income than higher income families) by 2026. The Legislative Services Agency estimates annual revenue loss at $1.9 billion by 2028. Since over half Iowa’s budget goes to education, public schools can expect sharp cuts. Are we in Kansas, Toto? A decade ago, Governor Brownback engineered a similar tax cut in Kansas. Their Supreme Court ruled that tax-cut-induced reductions in school funding were not providing an adequate (constitutionally guaranteed) education for each child.

• Iowa’s 2022-23 preK-12 budget passed in February; the Governor’s “generous” 2 ½ percent increase won over the Senate’s proposed 2 ¼ percent increase. Either was dwarfed by annual inflation, then running at 7½ (now 8.3) percent.

• Reynolds prolonged the legislative session by a month seeking House approval for “scholarships” to entice 10,000 students to shift from public to private schools (potential loss to public schools of $55M; the state already aids private schools and home schoolers with $50M+/year). Rural legislators resented this arm twisting, so Governor Reynolds proposed shifting school dollars from metro to rural districts. Reynolds has endorsed and Charles Koch’s Americans for Prosperity is funding the Primary opponent of a rural anti-voucher Republican legislator as a threat to others.

What to do? Thank your Iowa House member if s/he opposed the school voucher bill. Looking forward, defeating Governor Reynolds in November is the most effective way to strengthen Iowa’s public schools. Learn about Diedre Dejear’s campaign for Governor. Rather than undermining our public schools, she would strengthen them – both rural and urban. She has a forward-looking agenda, and would govern in the name of all Iowans, rather than pitting one group against another.

Jan Flora

Ames

What we owe the victims in Texas

Our students and teachers have every right to feel safe in their schools and communities. We're heartbroken by the senseless shooting in Uvalde, Texas. We owe the victims and their families more than thoughts and prayers. We owe them action.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Florida

ARPA transparency

After attending Council Bluffs City Council and Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors meetings, I see stark contrasts between the two regarding allocation of Covid recovery funds.

First, transparency. Council Bluffs’ online site explains ARPA, defines appropriate use, and lists criteria to determine priorities. It also has an up-to-date chart of approved ARPA projects.

In contrast, Pottawattamie County has no online site for ARPA funding. When I asked where I could find similar information, I was told I could search through the 2021 and 2022 minutes or speak to the auditor’s office.

The auditor’s office emailed me a list of expenditures and possible allocations of the $18.2 million the county will receive. This information is not available to the public without a request and there is no criteria for determining the validity of potential projects. Supervisor Justin Schultz confirmed this at a Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County (CCPC) meeting in March when he said the board doesn’t have a defined process and that they take the requests as they come and then decide. He agreed that the board should have metrics.

Second, public input. In Council Bluffs, Mayor Walsh sent a survey requesting public input on ARPA spending priorities. Not the case in Pott County. In fact, at a CCPC meeting in October, 2021, Supervisor Scott Belt said that the board didn’t have THREE members willing to reach out to the public, that there had been no agreement on a survey, and, therefore, there would be no public input for the first half of ARPA money.

To stop this from happening again, members of CCPC, a coalition of Pottawattamie residents, and a UTST Iowa organizer, planned a series of town halls to get input on the final round of ARPA funding. Though invited to each, no board members attended in Oakland, one attended in Avoca, and two attended in Council Bluffs. It’s unfortunate that more board members weren’t available to listen to their constituents!

I believe Mayor Walsh and the City Council are moving deliberately because they’re cognizant of doing what benefits most people. After all, the money doesn’t have to be allocated until 2024 and spent by 2026. I want to see the Board of Supervisors be as diligent in their practices. Remember, this is one time money. We must make sure ARPA funding goes where it was intended and has the most impact.

Geri Frederiksen

Council Bluffs

Franken is best for Iowa

After meeting Michael Franken twice, we are more convinced than ever that he is the most qualified and experienced individual to be our next senator. His roots in Western Iowa provide him with a deep understanding of life in rural communities, especially the lives of older Iowans. He is a strong champion of better, affordable healthcare, like the care he received during 36 years in the Navy.

Having lived and worked in countries around the globe, Admiral Franken has extensive experience in foreign policy and the knowledge to keep our democracy safe from both foreign and domestic threats. As a senior advisor to administrations of both major parties, he has negotiated with representatives from diverse nationalities and ethnic groups and knows how to achieve win-win solutions to difficult problems. He has demonstrated he can “get things done.”

He will do what is best for the people of Iowa. not what is dictated by a party boss. He is not a multi-decade career politician but an individual ready to undertake the mission to make life better for all of us. We encourage everyone to learn more about Admiral Michael Franken and decide for yourself (frankenforiowa.com). Be sure to vote June 7.

Tom and Joan Cook

Iowa City