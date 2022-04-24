Your Views: Readers discuss the birds, bees and Supreme Court vote

Disappointed in

Grassley, ErnstI am writing today to express my dismay that both of our Iowa senators voted against confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court. This incredible woman is so amazingly qualified, having served at three levels of courts, and having clerked for some of the best and brightest. As Corey Booker stated in the hearings, “How qualified does a [black] woman have to be?”

Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst have clearly indicated that level of qualifications are irrelevant to the job. They clearly demonstrate that quality and content of one’s character are not the factors upon which they should judge this judge. It is not lost on me the significance of refusing to confirm Judge Brown Jackson on the historic anniversary of MLK’s assassination. I expect history will look back on this moment in the way we look upon those pictures of Ruby Bridges walking to her first day in desegregated school.

I wonder how will Iowa voters look upon these senators in November.

Candella Foley-Finchem

Glenwood

It’s almost

No Mow May Spring is coming, birds are chirping, bees are buzz…, well maybe not so much. Over the past few decades, bees and other pollinators that we depend on for our food have suffered serious declines. Loss of habitat, increased use of pesticides and herbicides, disease, climate change, etc. have individually and together contributed. With so many factors it seems that there is nothing that we as individuals, especially those of us living in the city and the suburbs can do. But wait, one good and easy thing we can do is to really do nothing (at least for a month or so). That’s right, put away the lawn mowers and rakes and spreaders, put up your feet and support “No Mow May.”

First started in 2019 by the UK conservation Plantlife, it’s gaining traction in many cities across North America. Just leave your lawn untouched during the month of May during that critical stage when pollinators are first emerging and need the early pollen and nectar to begin life.

So, give yourself a break and give the pollinators — the bees, butterflies and others that do so much work to produce much of the food we eat — a hand. It won’t make the lawn great for them, but it will make it better.

Tom Reardon

Council Bluffs

Not trusting Summit“This meeting doesn’t count. Zero points for Summit.”

In order to move forward in this process, Summit is required by an IUB statute to hold public meetings. As an affected landowner, I attended. The meeting went like this; Summit Solutions gave a glowing description of their understanding of Ag things because they are an Ag company. The presenter talked for an hour, and then said we had time for questions. This session was very important to farmers in attendance. Three questions were asked; then he said it was time for lunch. No more questions, so several went unanswered.

After lunch, the Summit personnel went around to separate tables, visiting with farmers, this was the divide and conquer segment! I guess asking if anyone had questions. No one could hear what was being discussed at the next table but everyone may have needed to know the question & answer. I noticed an observer floating around the room listening to everything being said. She didn’t say anything; I noticed if a small issue arose she quietly provided information to the Summit personnel.

I asked at my table if Summit has a risk assessment tool/program for heavy metal contamination of soil after pipeline construction. My person asked if I meant soil samples, then ask to read the study I had with me. None of Summit personnel knew for sure about any risk assessment tool.

The study showed pipeline right of way had elevated levels of soil contamination with chromium, cadmium, cooper, nickel, lead, and zinc according to the Potential Ecological Risk Index and human health risk assessments tools. These tools should help find sources of heavy metal pollution from pipeline construction to prevent water contamination from occurring.

This meeting doesn’t count.

Brenda A. Barr

Hancock County

Make sure

kids get mealsWithout swift action from Congress, children in Iowa are at risk of losing access to meals this summer and many more next school year.

That’s because critical child nutrition waivers will soon expire and so far, Congress has failed to authorize USDA to extend them.

These waivers are an important tool that allow schools and community organizations to serve meals in ways that work best for their communities while they grapple with ongoing pandemic-related challenges like supply chain disruptions, rising food prices and staffing shortages.

But in a few months, meal programs will once again be turned on their heads, forced to transform how they operate; many won’t be able to operate at all.

Without flexibility from the waivers, many schools will be unable to open summer meal sites. Children in rural communities, who already face barriers to accessing summer meals, will be at particular risk when meal providers will no longer be allowed to meet kids where they are by reimagining traditional summer meal service.

School food budgets, already taking a hit from rising food costs, will go deeper into the red because of decreased reimbursements. Schools will also face financial penalties for not meeting federal nutrition requirements if certain products aren’t available due to supply chain disruptions.

Congress and the White House must work together to fix this. Senators Grassley and Ernst, please don’t pull the rug out from under schools working to feed kids. Doing so would fail the 1 in 8 kids facing hunger in Iowa.

Jillien Meier

Director, No Kid Hungry Campaign

Bethesda, Maryland

Hate for Muslims

must stopThe continuing hate speech (including renewed calls for mass violence and genocide), discriminatory policies, dehumanization, harassment, and violence targeting Muslims have reached dangerous levels over the past three weeks.

During the Hindu festival of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti, the Hindu extremists rampaged through Muslim neighborhood areas in at least 8 Indian states. They attacked Muslims, their families, homes, businesses, and places of worship.

The exact details about the loss of lives and property are unknown, as most violence-affected areas continue to be under strict curfew or other arbitrary restrictions by the state. On Sunday, Ibris Ahmed, 28, who went missing during the Hindu extremist violence in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, was found dead in a hospital.

The Hindu supremacist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which rules most of the violence-affected states, instead of taking action against the Hindu extremists, is actively targeting the Muslim victims through arbitrary arrests, bulldozing houses and shops by falsely accusing them of participating in the violence.

We strongly condemn this large-scale, well-orchestrated nationwide violence against Muslims and express our deepest concerns that it has the potential to turn into a full-blown Muslim and Christian genocide in the coming months.

Mohammad Sajed

Glen Ellyn, Illinois

Religion has lost its capacity to inspire civic goodAt a time when America could use its traditional services, religion has receded into a deep obscurity occasioned by its own narrow view of life.

In ancient times, religion was unquestionably the leading force of nature, in no small part because it was all about unraveling the mysterious laws of the physical world and of its various societies. High priests were the leading scientists, historians, and ethicists of their time, and the number two seat in government everywhere was drawn from their ranks.

Today, priests and pastors hide behind glitzy pulpits in front of almost nonexistent congregations inviting all to join with them in exclusive private societies having little credibility in the community and even less social governing power among the citizenry. They display contempt for science, an inability to decipher their own historical scripture, and leaders sporting the ethical capacity of common politicians, lawyers, and product marketers. Preaching about forgiveness, love and service seems their one remaining strong suit.

If America was founded on divine guidance mediated through its faith-inspired founding fathers and mothers, it is easy to see why it has gone off the rails today. America’s faith is flopping around like a fish out of water with no one available to release it back into the stream.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

RIP Robert MorseDecades before he appeared on TV in Mad Men, Robert Morse was a star in the stage and film versions of How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying. Farewell to this legend at age 90. We still “believe in you.”

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Florida