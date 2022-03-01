Your Views: Readers discuss unpaid leave, Reynolds, Grassley

Reynolds a championGov. Kim Reynolds is a champion for education in Iowa, grower of Iowa jobs, and is a leader Iowans can be proud of.

I was impressed by the governor’s Condition of the State Address, where she talked about starting Iowa’s first teacher registered apprenticeship program in the country. In doing so, she created a system where schools can better grow their own workforce.

Through the governor’s program, students will have the opportunity to obtain a paraeducator credential and associate degree within a year of their education. Their jobs will also count toward their student teaching requirements, which makes it more time and cost-efficient to become an educator.

When we simultaneously build Iowa’s workforce and our education system, Iowa’s future wins

Starlyn Perdue

Griswold

Unpaid time off is untenableMarch is Women’s History Month. Women certainly made history during the pandemic as thousands left their jobs to care for children because schools and daycares had to close. Without income, many families struggled to pay groceries, rent and other bills. While the pandemic was a new experience, it exposed an old and chronic problem that working women in our society have faced for years — unpaid leave.

While both mothers and fathers are affected, working mothers are affected more. Women bear a disproportionate economic burden in taking time off from work to bond with a new child, for short or long-term care for a family member or to care for her own health. Many women cannot return to the workforce without addressing the needs of their families. For many, unpaid time off work is untenable and it threatens their economic security.

The United States does not guarantee paid time off for illness or family care or for paid parental leave. However, ten states and the District of Columbia have paid leave laws that are or will soon be in place. The U.S. Congress or Iowa Legislature could make history by passing paid leave laws. Call or write your senator or representative and urge them to support paid parental leave for all working families.

Jane Goldsmith

AAUW Loess Hills Branch

Treynor

A letter to Sen. GrassleySen. Chuck Grassley, I find your professed support for Ukraine profoundly hypocritical. When President Donald Trump threatened to withhold 100s of millions of dollars of congressionally approved military funding to the Ukraine as leverage to extort political favors from President Volodymyr Zelensky, an act that had as its sole purpose the advancement of Trump’s own personal political ambitions, you voted against finding him guilty of committing an impeachable offense. At the time, you stated that you had based your judgment on the utterly ridiculous argument that Trump was innocent because he had not been successful in actually following through with his intended plan.

What Trump intended and attempted to accomplish was a treasonous offense. Had you Republicans booted him out of office, I’m quite confident that Mr. Mike Pence as president would have reverted to an adversarial and tough-minded relationship with Putin, rather than the disgusting and dangerous mutual adoration society that Trump continued to participate in with Putin. I believe that a more assertive and defiant relationship with Putin might very well have precluded the current horror that the Russians are inflicting on the Ukrainian people and which is at the doorstep of eastern and central Europe.

But you claimed that Trump had done nothing impeachable. Then, when Trump visited Iowa last year, you humiliated yourself and Iowa when you sprinted to get his endorsement of your run for the Senate. Now, you have yet to publicly condemn Trump for continuing his outspoken support and admiration for Putin.

Your failure to condemn means only one thing: You agree with Trump and with Putin’s current attempt to forcefully overthrow a democratically elected government of a sovereign nation. You say that you’ll pray for the Ukrainians. Pray all you like. Just know that God has no ears for prayers from hearts calloused by insincerity, scurrilousness and moral depravity.

Steven Pokorny

Urbandale