Your Views: Readers discuss vaccine, Jacobsen, charlatans

Prairie barristers, Jacobsen defending the Hippocratic oath during the pandemic

Autumn of 2021 saw multiple attorney general offices across the Missouri River valley come to the aid of ethical medicine. In my home-state of Nebraska, Attorney General Doug Petersen wrote a landmark opinion in defense of physicians practicing their art with off-label interventions in this war on the smallest of replicating RNA codes we know as viruses.

Saving lives with off-label interventions is frankly easy. In March 2021, I pioneered with Bradley R. Meyer on the use of IV Acetodote to recover Iowa citizens with moderate to severe COVID19 in Spirit Lake. Attorneys, not physicians, are vetting the fraud upon our people. Modern medical rackets are trampling the Hippocratic oath and the Bill of Rights for our citizens. As the laws of physics define my practice of medicine, few can argue with the truths my practice has brought to our nation.

From the bar associations of Nebraska and Iowa comes an Iowa legislator defending the Hippocratic oath against the agents of racketeering who’s tortious interference in the practices of Iowa physicians. Jon Jacobsen, JD has truth on his side. There are many interfering with his constituents from DC to CB and all Iowa citizens prevented from access to life saving interventions. I don’t need a government agency to approve my medical prescriptions for any other disease intervention, why this disease why now?

Barrister Jacobsen is a de facto fraud investigator for the state of Iowa on behalf of the citizens of his district and in his bill writing opens these truths up to the rest of the state and its legislators to bear witness to the fraudulent activities and economic injury wrought daily on the citizens of this great state in which I teach other Iowa physicians through Emergency Medicine and ICU imaging what is really happening to their patients with this terrible spike protein mediated de-oxygenation syndrome.

Jon Jacobsen, JD is essential legal oxygen at this precipice of time for he has one arm in the fourth estate and trained in the ways of legal profession in Iowa City long ago for his calling to right the sinking ship of Iowa medicine before we lose more to this titanic disaster of federally-funded racketeering of the American citizenry.

Edward Fogarty

Spirit Lake

On the Medicare decision

The recent draft decision from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) effectively denies access to all current and future FDA-approved treatments targeting amyloid in those living with Alzheimer’s disease. Only the privileged few — those with access to research institutions for clinical trials or those who can afford to pay out of pocket — will receive coverage, further exacerbating and creating health inequities.

As the director of programs with the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter, I have talked to, met with and provided support to local families who are on an incredibly difficult journey with this disease. They’ve heard time and again that there is nothing that can be done to slow down or change the path they’re on.

However, recently, they were given a glimmer of hope by the prospect of disease modifying drugs. While not a cure, these currently approved and emerging therapies could combat and slow the progression of Alzheimer’s.

In short, these drugs could provide another path for these families — one that could give them more time with their loved ones. And if you’ve ever loved someone living with this disease, every moment you have where they still recognize you is a blessing.

This decision is disheartening and it feels like disease discrimination. This doesn’t happen for cancer. This doesn’t happen for HIV/AIDS. Treating people living with Alzheimer’s differently than those with other diseases is simply unacceptable. I stand with the Alzheimer’s Association in calling on CMS to change this draft decision

Julie Chytil

Omaha

Regarding Rep. Jacobsen and his opposition to mandates

In the year of the “horrible pandemic” 2020, the world death rate was 7.612 per 1000 people -- which is less than 2011 at 7.818 and less than every year from 1950 to 2014 (UN data). Pandemics imply death, so where’s the pandemic? Yes, some people are dying, and dying of a somewhat unusual syndrome. But many of these deaths could be prevented if we active treating physicians were free to apply aggressive outpatient therapy.

I recommend people read the actual reports of 76 studies --most peer reviewed -- showing the benefits of Ivermectin at ivmmeta.com. A recent study of 220,000 people in Brazil showed over 55% decrease death and hospitalization. Yet, in Iowa, pharmacies are refusing to fill prescriptions. The Iowa Board of Medicine is instead of supporting physicians rallying to save lives, are accusing them of spreading “disinformation” and of the everyday practice of prescribing “off-label” drugs. In Uganda-- where people are free enough to buy Ivermectin over the counter -- the death rate is 10,000 times less than in New York state. Nevertheless, the FDA has demanded the US Postal Service destroy parcels of Ivermectin from overseas.

Mandates are antithetical to every traditional ethical value in medicine. We are not debating the pros and cons of the vaccines. We are debating the pros and cons of freedom. Anyone who is forced to take a medicine by their boss or the government, does not own their own body and is by definition a slave. Those who control them via mandates are the slave masters.

The Nuremberg Code prohibited anyone -- not just Nazis -- of performing forced experimentation without informed consent. Outside of pharma, the contents of these unapproved experimental genetic agents are unknown, therefore doctors cannot give informed consent. This is exactly what the Nuremberg Code was written to prevent.

In addition to outright democide, government at all levels has failed to protect our citizens -- especially our children -- from a direct assault on human dignity, human health and our basic freedoms. Rep. Jacobsen is almost alone in taking such a principled and courageous stance.

Lee D. Merritt M.D.

Logan

When it comes to Jacobsen and his throng, charlatans abound

Why do you hide your unvaccinated status?

A letter in the Nonpareil stated there are over three million reported adverse reactions to vaccinations on the WHO website. Headaches, sore arms, stuffy noses, etc. are all included in that three million number.

Every hospital in our country now has a COVID ward. No hospital in our our country has a adverse vax effects ward.

Let me repeat.

No hospital in our country has a ward for the adverse effects of vaccinations!

Jacobsen and the rest of the populist pretenders want to keep my family from choosing whether or not to be treated by vaxed or unvaxed doctors or a vaxed or unvaxed medical team.

They want to keep me and my family from choosing a vaxed or unvaxed, unmasked restaurant, business establishment or dentist office.

If I go into a (known to me) unvaxed or questionable business, I LIMIT my masked time inside -- following the CDC suggestions because of that knowledge.

Unvaxed and unmasked spreads the air-borne COVID infection.

There's no two ways about it. Ask a farmer.

By the way, where are the silent farmers? Remember the story of the cook called Typhoid Mary?

Mary Mallon was a typhoid carrier without any symptoms who infected family after family and, soon, even businesses she worked at.

She believed typhoid was probably everywhere or would be -- sort of like herd immunity.

COVID is a highly contagious airborne disease. Don't be fooled by charlatans who want your money or your vote.

The vaccines are FREE.

The tests are FREE.

The masks are FREE.

Lee Hazer

Council Bluffs

Jacobsen bill is good

I write in support of Representative Jon Jacobsen's Medical Privacy and Freedom bill. The bill protects the privacy of medical information and ensures the right to accept or decline medical treatments including vaccinations. In order to make that informed decision, there are legal and ethical obligations that must be met. This includes disclosure of possible adverse events as well as a risk-benefit analysis by a trusted health care professional.

We have all heard the vaccines are "safe and effective" and "trust the science." Given the relative short term human clinical studies on the mRNA vaccines, individuals should not be criticized for doing their own research. Highly credentialed and published physicians have been placed on disinformation lists and subjected to censorship and the threat of revocation of hospital privileges and their medical license. Would it not be of greater benefit to debate these doctors as opposed to censoring them? Should we not welcome open discussions and critical challenges to science?

Regarding disclosure of potential adverse events, in a January 2022 Senate hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Rochelle Walensky dismissed data from VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System, citing false reporting. VAERS was established in 1990 to detect possible safety problems with vaccines. You can go to openvaers.com/coviddata and draw your own conclusions. The CDC has admitted that the vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission of Covid-19. It is reported that the vaccines can mitigate the severity of symptoms and decrease hospitalizations and death. This benefit, however, may be transient and thus boosters are recommended. Some front line COVID critical care doctors state early treatment of symptoms is crucial to reduce hospitalizations and adverse outcomes. Ivermectin is a part of their protocol for all stages of the infection as well as prevention. You can go to www.c19ivermectin.com and view ivermectin trials. You can go to www.flccc.net to view the front line COVID critical care protocols. Do your research and ask questions.

But if there is risk, there has to be choice. No one should be shamed, bullied, bribed or coerced to take the shot or continue with the boosters. The Medical Privacy and Freedom Bill protects the rights of Iowans to make their own health care decisions.

Diane Hathaway

Glenwood