SNAP provides a critical lifeline for Iowans

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is an important safety net for low-income Heartland families. It is one of the most effective and efficient programs to help connect our neighbors across Iowa with the food they need to survive and thrive. For every meal provided through Feeding America — the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization — and its partner food banks, SNAP can provide nine. The program also provides a boost to the state economy, bringing federal dollars to local growers, retailers and communities.

Proposals to restrict access this vital resource — such as those included within bills introduced by the Iowa House (HF 3) and Senate (SSB 1105) — will harm families and undermine community, state and national efforts to address food insecurity.

According to Feeding America, one in 14 Iowans — including one in 9 children — is facing hunger. At Food Bank for the Heartland, we’ve seen a steady increase in the numbers of individuals seeking food assistance in western Iowa. With the lingering effects of the pandemic and skyrocketing prices on food and everyday essentials, children, families, seniors and veterans, are facing a perfect storm of challenges.

During the pandemic, additional temporary government assistance programs were created to help families afford food. Many of those programs have now expired. Meanwhile, inflation has disproportionately impacted low-income Iowans. With thousands of our neighbors now facing impossible choices, we must protect SNAP and its ability to effectively fight hunger in every Iowa community.

There are several longstanding requirements in place to receive SNAP benefits, including income guidelines. These complex requirements can be difficult for applicants to understand and navigate, and the latest bills propose additional unnecessary and harmful requirements that can prevent those in need from even applying for the program. I am particularly concerned with the asset testing language in HF 3 and SSB 1105, which would penalize Iowa households for having even meager savings or more than one vehicle to get to and from work. This requirement would also increase the state’s administrative costs and place additional burden on the state’s food banks and pantries, which are already struggling to address the growing need across Iowa.

To help protect this vital program and its many benefits, I’m asking for your support in opposing HF 3 and SSB 1105. Please reach out to your elected officials at the state level and ask them to oppose any legislation that attempts to cut SNAP assistance that is needed now, more than ever.

No one in Iowa should face hunger. The SNAP is the most effective anti-hunger program in the United States — and our communities’ first line of defense against hunger, providing food benefits that are timely, targeted and temporary for households in need. Please join me in advocating for SNAP and our neighbors in need across the Heartland.

Brian Barks

President & CEO, Food Bank for the Heartland

Please, pass Senate File 101

During the last two years, one of the biggest issues facing rural Iowa has been the ridiculous corporate agribusiness proposal to build a statewide network of CO2 pipelines. Thousands of farmers and landowners have rallied to oppose these unnecessary projects. Right now, it’s up to the three-member, Governor-appointed Iowa Utilities Board on whether or not to allow private pipeline companies to use eminent domain for their own profit. That’s why Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement and allies support Senate File 101, which bans the use of eminent domain for hazardous liquid pipelines.

At community meetings all over the state, hundreds of regular people continue to show up and speak out against this corporate agribusiness power grab. CO2 pipeline companies are spending big bucks to market their pipedream as a benefit to the ethanol industry and environment, but Iowans are smarter than that. We’re not buying what they’re selling. We know that the CO2 pipeline industry is nothing more than an attempted dash for cash that puts our farms, our land, our homes and the public health at great risk.

The pipeline sales pitch is a well-funded public relations campaign attempting to overcome this broad opposition. Public opinion polling has found that more than 80% of Iowans are opposed to IUB granting eminent domain authority for the pipelines. That’s a steep hill to climb, and a testament to the grassroots groups who are organizing on the ground to counter the slick ads and marketing materials.

While this opposition might be a surprise to some in the corporate boardrooms, in my corner of the world I’m yet to meet a pipeline supporter. Farmers and landowners understand that there’s millions of dollars on the table, but only for those agribusiness companies who will profit if the pipelines are allowed to be built.

At its core, this is an issue that was created by politics and policy. Federal tax credits and incentives for underground storage of CO2 are the economic driver for these schemes and the construction is only possible if IUB grants these developers the ability to seize private property through eminent domain. That’s why it will take action by Iowa’s political leaders to step in and say “no” to the Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator CO2 and Wolf/ADM pipelines.

Eminent domain should not be used for private gain. That’s why Senate File 101, introduced by Senator Jeff Taylor (R-Sioux Center), must be passed out of the Senate Commerce Committee by March 3 to remain viable during this legislative session. Whether Republican, Democrat or Independent, all Iowans deserve basic protections from corporations seizing our farms and land so that they can profit from political games. We need our Senators and Representatives, as well as the IUB, to stand with public opinion, grassroots leaders and common sense.

Barb Kalbach

Adair County, Iowa

Fourth generation family farmer, Registered Nurse, and board member of Iowa Citizens for Community

Improvement