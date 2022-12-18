Your Views: Thank you Ferguson family; Ernst heeds call of constituents

Thank you Ferguson family

A huge thank you to the late Doris Ferguson and her family for the donation of 90 acres of land to Hitchcock Nature Preserve. What a generous and valuable gift to Pottawattamie County, the state of Iowa and future generations.

Patricia Hopes

Treynor

Ernst heeds call of constituents

This year, the Respect for Marriage Act took center stage in Iowa and on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The bill, which codifies the freedom to marry for interracial and same-sex couples, not only advances civil rights, it also is firmly in line with public opinion here in Iowa.

In a survey fielded in Iowa this summer by Centerline Action, 60% of voters believe same-sex marriages should be recognized as valid by the law. And 65% of voters agree that the current law of the land, legal same-sex marriage, should remain in place. Nearly six-in-10 Iowa Republicans (58%) like myself, also said they were more likely to support a candidate for office who votes to codify marriage equality or report no negative impact on their vote. That number among independent voters was 84%. Not surprisingly, younger and middle-aged voters, including young conservatives, are the most supportive of same-sex marriage.

Public opinion, as we’ve long seen, doesn’t always translate to action by our representatives in Washington, D.C. And yet, Sen. Joni Ernst is different. She heeded the call of her constituents and worked to strengthen religious liberty protections inside the Respect for Marriage Act. By doing so, the bill not only reflected the voices of Iowans, it also earned praised from religious organizations and churches across American. For this effort, Sen. Ernst deserves the respect and appreciation of all Iowans of faith and every American who is working to create a society that fairer, freer and more just.

Debra Potter

Council Bluffs

RE: Put Christ back in Christmas

In response to Kathy Graeve and her plea to “put Christ back in Christmas”: The First Amendment’s protection of Freedom of Religion means you are free to practice your religion and worship without persecution or fear of same. It does not give you the right to force your religion on others. Freedom of religion also means freedom from religion. It does not mean freedom of Christianity only, nor freedom to persecute those of other religions.

Jesus’ teachings had more to do with following his “way,” rather than worshipping him, more to do with bringing God’s kingdom on earth now, rather than some “pie in the sky, by and by” after death.

If you want to put Christ back in Christmas, I suggest you put Christ back in Christianity first: I recommend starting with Matthew 25:31-46, see who Jesus calls “the least of these,” and remember “whatever you do/do not do to the least of these, you do/do not do to me (Jesus).”

Mahatma Gandhi, heathen though you may think him, was not wrong when he said, “I like your Christ, I do not like your Christians. Your Christians are so unlike your Christ.”

Jack D. Hofmockel

Council Bluffs