Your Views: The power of playing catch

playing catchI spent the calendar year 2018 playing catch and wrote a book about the wonderfully quixotic adventure. Because of that effort and book, I came to know Rhett and the Play Catch Movement.

We live in a play-deprived culture.

As one 2019 study summarized, “More than 75% of children under 12 are not getting enough free, active, playtime.” Play releases proteins in the brain that stimulates nerve growth in the amygdala and prefrontal cortex, areas associated with emotions and decision making. Play is body and brain exercise.

We also live in a culture of loneliness.

According to the Campaign To End Loneliness:

— Loneliness is likely to increase your risk of death by 26%.

— Loneliness, living alone, and poor social connections are as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

— Loneliness and social isolation put individuals at greater risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

A survey released in 2020 found that 71% of millennials and almost 79 percent of Gen Z respondents report feeling lonely — a significantly greater proportion than other generations.

Playing catch happens in the present tense, when life occurs. A whole-body experience involving the coordination of hands, eyes, feet, brain and heart, playing catch slows down the relentlessly steady beat of life’s drums, tunes out the digital distractions and focuses us on what is happening right now, each throw and catch a rhythm of connecting, of establishing and strengthening a relationship, of enjoying this moment with someone else.

Playing catch reduces stress-related hormones and releases endorphins to make us feel better about ourselves and the world in which we live. That’s the neurobiological definition of optimism and hope.

Playing catch helps us go outside of ourselves and step into other people’s stories. We feel their joy and their pain, their wonder and their worries. We throw a ball and are tangibly reminded with every return throw that we are not alone.

Playing catch brings people together.

On Sunday, June 19th, at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park, Rhett and the Play Catch Movement will organize a Guinness World Record attempt for the largest game of catch. The world record attempt begins at 6 p.m. followed by a screening of Field of Dreams at dusk. The attempt is free.

Grab your glove. Mark your calendar.

I am convinced, with every game of catch, a little more heaven breaks into earth.

Ethan Bryan

Springfield, Missouri

Barber death stingsI am heartbroken by the tragic death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber.

Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game of love and for his coaches and teammates.

My heart goes out to his family and friends.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Florida