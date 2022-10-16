Your Views: Vote no on strict scrutiny; we deserve better than more of the same

Vote no on strict scrutiny

Your November 8 ballot contains an amendment to the Iowa Constitution, Public Measure 1, an amendment that would subject future gun laws to strict scrutiny. Vote NO.

This proposed amendment is not the Second Amendment which reads: A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

A broad over reach of the Second Amendment, this proposed amendment reads: The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.

What will be the impact of strict scrutiny? Strict Scrutiny is the highest level of scrutiny a court uses to decide whether a law is unconstitutional. Inserting gun rights with strict scrutiny into the constitution would tip the balance of power elevating access to guns above public safety. Common sense gun laws would likely be struck down when challenged in court.

Responsible gun owners and gun dealers oppose this amendment because it could prohibit reasonable, responsible safety measures they support like universal background checks, gun safety training, and requiring a license to carry a gun in public. Iowans, by 80-90 percent, support responsible gun laws.

If passed, the proposed amendment puts the right to posses and carry a gun without any infringement above the right to public safety for communities. It could lead to invalidation of existing and future reasonable gun safety measures that keep Iowans safe.

Vote NO on this amendment. For more information go to iowansforresponsiblegunlaws.com.

Jane Goldsmith

Treynor

We deserve better than more of the same

I have never seen folks argue so passionately for more of the same than three candidates for county supervisor did last Sunday in the Daily Nonpareil. They’re not wrong. They represent exactly that — more of the same for our county. More low growth (only 400 people added to our population in the last 10 years), unpaved roads, potholes you could lose a tire in, Iowa West pulling the strings and five people on the board who all think the same, act the same and nod their heads when the others speak. More of buying ski hills for three times their assessed value and sweetheart deals for the folks who grease the right hands.

They’re right. That’s not me.

I build things for a living. I make pipes flow and plumbing work. I stand shoulder to shoulder all day long with people who turn wrenches for a living. And you know what? We deserve better than more of the same. That’s why I’m running.

I’m not running to be another “yes man” for big money interests. I’m not running to just go along with whatever the folks in power want for themselves. I’m running to be a voice for the workers whose taxes pay this board’s salaries. I’m running to make sure we vet our vendors and put our contracts out to bid instead of hiring some board member’s relative or next-door neighbor. I’m running to make sure you get the best value for your taxpayer dollars and that we don’t waste one penny of your hard-earned contributions. I know what your tax dollars represent — your blood, your sweat and your time away from your family. I take that seriously.

Beyond that, I’m running because every person in this county deserves to have access to these board members, to be able to voice their concerns and be listened to, and to know what decisions are being made with their money — not after the fact, but as they’re happening. The “Freedom 3,” as they’re calling themselves, apparently want you to trust that they’ll do the right thing behind closed doors. Who is that “freedom” for? Certainly not for you.

You have the freedom to vote on Nov. 8. Pick somebody who wants to work for you, not the ones who just want you to keep working so they can retire and collect a county supervisor’s salary.

Jeff Shudak

Council Bluffs

The senator we need is the senator we have

Mike Franken, Democrat candidate for Iowa United States Senator, wants to usher in governmental policies that would be disastrous and liberty stripping for Iowa and our farmers. I appreciate his service to our country as a Navy veteran. However, Franken’s vision for Iowa, and the world, will only benefit the political elites, hurt Iowa farmers and drive food prices up further.

As an agriculture state, Iowa relies on farming to support our economy about 10 times more than the rest of the country. Mr. Franken wants to roll out policies that the political elites support and sacrifice Iowa farmers for “the environment.” The “environmental” movement is all about control of the individual, their land and monetary grift. No one cares more about “the environment” in Iowa than our farmers.

In every authoritarian society, those who make the rules always come for the farmers first. Mr. Franken’s vision for Iowa should cause concern for anyone paying attention to the political landscape. They need to ask themselves — what does Mr. Franken gain from the radical changes he wants to impose upon the citizenry of Iowa? Read the book “Behind the Green Mask” written by Rosa Koire and you may find that answer.

Iowa needs to protect our farmers, our liberties, and our food supply. That starts with stopping Mr. Franken and the policies he supports. The senator we need is the one we have — Senator Grassley.

Dawn Conrad

Underwood