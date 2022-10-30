Your Views: Voters weigh in on election

A vote for Belt, Jorgensen and Miller

As with most citizens in Pottawattamie County, over the years we have had concerns and questions that needed to be addressed at either the Council Bluffs or Avoca courthouses.

During our interactions with county employees, we have found them to be professional, competent, hardworking and respectful; always willing to go that extra mile.

Let that “can do,” positive attitude continue with this midterm election.

In November, we will be electing three Pottawattamie County supervisors. We urge you to use all three of your votes to re-elect the experienced Scott Belt and elect budget conscious Jeff Jorgensen and the very capable Susan Miller to the Board of Supervisors.

Gene and Betsy Moniz

Oakland

I trust Shudak

I’m a lifelong Republican and a 30-year resident of Pottawattamie County. Today I received a text message attacking Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors candidate Jeff Shudak, which paints Jeff as a “Liberal Democrat.”

The text in question would be concerning, if true. However, I’ve been working with Jeff on his campaign for more than six months, and we have had hours of conversations. I consider myself a moderate Republican, and in all my conversations with Jeff, I consider him to be a moderate Democrat. I’ve never heard Jeff have an opinion on gun control, which is a national and state issue, not a Pottawattamie County issue. I’ve never heard him bad-mouth law enforcement in any way. On the contrary, he has sought (and in many cases, received) their endorsements. He has expressed solidarity with them as union members, and he has advocated for greater respect and higher wages for those in Pottawattamie County who keep us safe. That’s the truth of who he is.

I trust the Jeff Shudak I know. I have campaigned with him and his supporters for more than six months and Jeff is always who he represents himself as — a plumber, not a politician, who wants to bring transparency and accountability back to our county government. He’s a person who’s concerned with our tax spending while also looking to the future of Pottawattamie County.

As a former employee of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, I spent 14 years around politicians in the County Courthouse. Believe me when I tell you that Jeff Shudak is no politician. Jeff is a union plumber, and he has my vote.

Jim Bojanski

Council Bluffs

Vote NO on the Iowa Constitutional Amendment

The Nov. 8 ballot has an amendment to the Iowa Constitution, Public Measure 1, an amendment that would subject current and future gun laws to strict scrutiny. Please vote no. This appears on the back side of the ballot.

Voting no on this amendment will not take away our guaranteed constitutional rights. The right to bear arms is secure and established by the Second Amendment of our United States Constitution. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right.

Voting no means that felons or persons with mental health issues could not legally carry any type of weapon.

Voting no further protects our law enforcement officers who face criminals who could have unrestricted abilities to carry any type of weapon. In 2020, homicides by gun increased by in the state of Iowa by 80%.

Voting no means that Iowa gun owners will continue their rights without forfeiting the safety of our Iowa children and their future.

Irene Brucker

Council Bluffs

Jorgensen a great choice

Jeff Jorgensen is a great choice for the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors. As a veteran, Jeff has a passion for our country and will continue to have that passion while serving the citizens of Pottawattamie County.

He goes above and beyond, not for recognition, but because it is the right thing to do. Very few people are as committed as Jeff. He’s open, honest, and transparent. He will work hard for the people and for the good of our county. Vote Jeff Jorgensen.

Monica Bentzinger

& Jackie Wahl

Carter Lake

Vote no on ‘strict scrutiny’

There is an amendment on the ballot this year that reads almost like the second amendment. Almost but not the same. They have included the phrase “strict scrutiny.” Because of that legal phrase it would be very difficult to enact any commonsense gun laws, like preventing felons and domestic abusers to get guns. Iowa does not need this amendment. Please vote no on this amendment.

Dolores Bristol

Council Bluffs

Vote Melton

Is Randy Feenster working for Iowa? Every Iowa candidate seeking a statewide or federal office has agreed to at least one televised debate, with one exception: U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra. He is the Republican running for a second term in Iowa’s fourth Congressional district who rejected an invitation from Iowa PBS without explanation.

It appears that he doesn’t want to be debated or on a discussion panel, as he also didn’t show for an event at the Clay County Fair. He is also declining to be interviewed by the news media. Isn’t he supposed to keep his constituents informed on the platform he is running on?

If he isn’t willing to do his job, then Ryan Melton is more than capable and willing to accept your vote. He holds degrees from University of Iowa and University of Kansas. He works for a Fortune 500 and has 19 employees working for him in that capacity.

Do you want to vote for a person that will not indicate where he stands on the issues that affect Iowans, or do you want to vote for Ryan Melton who has already presented his platform on women’s choice, education and opposing the use of eminent domain to acquire property for carbon pipeline projects? I know who I will vote for and that is Ryan Melton.

Marianne Dirksen

Council Bluffs

Renewable energy powers southwest Iowa

It’s no secret that Iowa knows what we’re doing when it comes to renewable energy. We’ve been doing it since 1983, when Iowa became the first state in the nation to adopt a renewable portfolio standard. Today, 59.5% of all electricity produced in Iowa comes from renewable sources, totaling 12,591 MW.

The positive impacts of this development can be seen in every corner of the state, specifically here in southwest Iowa.

Major companies and organizations see what Iowa is capable of in terms of renewable energy generation and choose to bring their operations here to help meet their clean energy goals. The business and investment that have been attracted to this region is outstanding: food production, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, logistics organizations, technology, data centers and more.

These industries are critically important to what we’re able to attain here in our community, and it’s thanks to our renewable portfolio.

But it doesn’t stop there. Council Bluffs’ own Iowa Western Community College offers programs in renewable energy technology and solar installation – programs that are designed to provide the skills and knowledge required for careers in the installation and maintenance of renewable energy systems.

The renewables industry offers students in Iowa a whole new world of opportunities for their future, and we’re able to educate them right here in our own community and often keep them here with the jobs that clean energy projects create.

The success that we have seen here in southwest Iowa can be achieved in every community in Iowa with the acceptance and implementation of clean energy. It is my hope that fellow community leaders can use our region as an example to follow and help Iowa continue its national success.

Drew Kamp

Council Bluffs

Commonsense laws protect pit bulls

Misleading people to believe pit bulls are like any other breed, as Colin Dayan’s opinion piece does, is dangerous and irresponsible.

In my 35 years of animal protection work, including as an animal control officer and shelter manager, I’ve seen firsthand that pit bulls are the most abused dogs. Their strength, “tough” appearance and tenacity make them frequent targets for dogfighters and other criminals. On a daily basis, PETA fieldworkers find pit bulls chained, starved and neglected.

Dogs who were designed and bred to kill other animals and are disproportionately abused sometimes lash out, with fatal results. One man told me that his pit bull was “never right” after being fed gunpowder. A police officer shot the dog to death in an attempt to stop his relentless, ultimately fatal attack on another dog.

Pit bulls are also the number one breed admitted to shelters, and the hardest to place responsibly. With millions of animals suffering for lack of homes, breeding more of any kind —especially a breed so vulnerable to exploitation — should be illegal.

People who have pit bulls’ best interests at heart support humane, commonsense laws regulating these dogs’ acquisition and care, including requiring them to be spayed or neutered.

Teresa Chagrin

Animal Care and Control Issues Manager, PETA