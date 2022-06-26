Your Views: Wildlife conservation, abortion and politics

Significant wildlife conservation bill could benefit IowaThe U.S. House of Representatives has voted to pass the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, a bill to prevent wildlife extinctions by funding locally-led conservation efforts. If it becomes law, Iowa will receive around $13.4 million annually to help 405 species of concern, including the Regal Fritillary and Monarch butterflies, the Wood Turtle and the Ornate Box Turtle, the Horned Lark, and the Indiana Bat.

This is the most important piece of wildlife legislation in the past 50 years. Wildlife in Iowa and across the country is in crisis. This bold, bipartisan bill will tackle the problem at scale without adding new taxes or regulations.

Funding from the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act will be used to implement Congressionally mandated state wildlife action plans which identify more than 12,000 wildlife and plants nationwide that need conservation assistance.

“The bipartisan passage of the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act affirms there is consensus across the political spectrum that we can, and we must, prevent extinctions from our backyards to the backcountry,” said Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. “Inaction is the ally of extinction, and the time to act is now.”

The bill has strong bipartisan support in the Senate, with 35 cosponsors. The Senate bill would be paid for out of federal environmental penalties.

I want Iowa’s children to enjoy our diverse and plentiful wildlife just as I did as a young boy. I would encourage Senators Grassley and Ernst to act now to get this historic legislation over the finish line this summer,” said Iowa Wildlife Federation (IWF) Board

Rich Leopold

Iowa Wildlife Federation Board Chairman

Ashamed, angry and terrified by Supreme

Court decisionThe Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has left many citizens, including me, filled with a mix of emotions; as an American, I am ashamed; as a person I am angry; as a woman, I am terrified. I am terrified to have a uterus in a country that grants guns more rights than women. I am terrified at the number of people who have spoken in favor of the Supreme Court’s decision. I am terrified of the people who haven’t spoken at all.

Need I remind you all that indifference in the face of injustice is an injustice in and of itself? Need I remind you of your mothers, of your sisters, of your daughters, who will all face the wrath that is the hypocritical hand of SCOTUS? Need I remind you that you do not need to be affected by an injustice to fight for justice?

If you do not have a uterus you may think that this does not affect you, but let me be clear when I say that SCOTUS will not stop with abortion. Justices have already ignited flames under several other landmark decisions such as same-sex marriage and contraceptive rights. The question is not whether the Supreme Court will end these rights but rather which right will it end first. This may have been the first time the United States has revoked a constitutional right but it has become clear that it will not be the last.

June 24th will forever be known as the day that the Supreme Court of the United States turned its back on women. Just 10 days before Independence Day we were shown what little freedom we have in this county. Fifty years ago the continuous fight for women’s rights resulted in the original ruling of Roe v. Wade. Now that it has been overturned, we must fight once again for the freedom of choice. We must fight for the codification of this right so we never have to fight again. We must fight with our votes and our voices. We must fight for our own Independence Day.

Krista Meyer

Council Bluffs

Reynolds supports

my family valuesI’ve lived in Iowa all my life, and I’ve always been proud to call it home. That’s why I am writing this letter today. We have an important campaign for Governor coming up and there are two very different candidates.

Deidre DeJear’s leadership would bring us down a dangerous path and threaten the prosperity of our state. She will raise our taxes. She does not support our law enforcement, and she would vote to eliminate voter ID. She would rather advocate for Biden’s woke agenda than address the issues concerning Iowans and their families.

It’s a good thing we have Governor Reynolds. She’s raised her own family in this state and will fight to keep it the best place for us to raise ours. Reynolds advocates for Iowa’s parents and will keep more money in our pockets. While Biden’s reckless policies fail Americans, Governor Reynolds has worked to cut our taxes and support home-grown American energy. This is what leadership looks like.

In November, we have a choice regarding the Iowa we want to live in. I choose the Iowa that will support my family’s values, financial future, and independence. That’s why I’m voting for Governor Kim Reynolds.

Patricia Hanna

Ottumwa

Choose candidates

with spinesTonight, I say to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.” Liz Cheney, vice-chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack.

Recently, Senator Grassley and Representatives Hinson and Feenstra proudly announced their Trump endorsements. They deserve them — for defending outrageous conduct or remaining silent in the face of threats to democracy.

In just the first of seven hearings on the Jan. 6 investigation, it was clear that legions of Trump enablers will forever be associated with the dishonor of their devotion to the one “public servant” in 246 years to be impeached twice, to trade in the currency of conspiracy theories, to install as Senior Counselor a woman who called lies “just alternative facts,” to tell a Washington Post-calculated 30,573 lies of his own in four years. In short, to flood the landscape with so many falsehoods that a divided America would abandon democracy in favor of Trump totalitarianism — and not remember the difference.

It’s not that Iowa’s GOP legislators were never offered offramps. These are the ones they rejected in their respective offices: *impeachment of Trump for inciting insurrection, *conviction of Trump for abuse of power, obstruction of Congress, and incitement of insurrection, *holding four of Trump’s ardent foot soldiers in contempt of Congress for non-compliance with subpoenas.

Consider this for November: have Iowa’s GOP legislators demonstrated independent thinking, leadership, or love of country over party? Will you re-elect The Dishonored or will you choose candidates with spines?

Karen Heidman

Sioux City

Juul isn’t coolFantastic news. Juul is responsible for hooking a new generation on nicotine. It is beyond time for the FDA to pull such dangerous products off the market. Well done

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Florida