East Mills High School junior Jack Sayers is hosting a dinner party, and everyone in Southwest Iowa is invited.

The Southwest Iowa Legislative Dinner will be an opportunity for area voters to get more involved in local politics and to learn about their elected officials away from the campaign trail, Sayers said.

“The speakers are gonna talk about growing up in Iowa, how did it affect who they are today, why they chose to run, their legislative priorities and their vision for the future of our great state,” Sayers said. “You as an audience member are going to be able to listen to and truly understand where your tax money is going to and who represents you on the Des Moines Hill.”

Sayers, a participant in the Iowa Legislative Page Program, has always been interested in politics. He comes from a politically active family — his grandfather, Iowa Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts, was a five-term state representative in the 51st and 80th Districts.

“We’ve always been involved in some way or another,” Sayers said. “I’ve just been raised to have that idea of public service and giving back to the community, and making sure that we can better it for everybody.”

When he was looking for ways that he could become involved in state politics, Sayers quickly realized that the only real option open to high school students was the page program.

“I wanted to get involved with the program, so late last year I applied and started attending more events, getting to know more people,” Sayers said.

Most pages work on the Statehouse floor, running notes between representatives or grabbing someone a cup of coffee. Sayers, however, works for Rep. Matt Windschitl, the House Majority Leader, so his job is a little different.

“I have to take photos of Republican representatives for their press releases and weekly newsletters, and I like to research bills and talk to my boss and other people like that,” Sayers said.

One of the things Sayers has learned from his page job is that despite the public rancor between Republicans and Democrats, at the end of the day, representatives gladly work together to get legislation passed.

“There’s just not that much arguments,” he said. “It’s more of a compromise and a conversation, people reaching across the aisle to help their constituents back home, and that last part probably is why I enjoy it.”

Sayers would also like to get young people more involved in politics.

“I think that me being involved in politics is a way for me to give those people who don’t exactly know where to start, or aren’t entirely passionate about it, but still have their opinions, I can help give them a voice with what I do,” he said.

Sayers would like to see people like his classmates realize that what happens in Washington D.C. and Des Moines can have a profound effect on their lives, even if it’s not immediate.

“(Legislation) can be here for 10, 20, 30 years,” Sayers said. “When we have a family, when we have kids, when we have grandkids, when we own a house we have to pay taxes for. So it’s important to get involved, because laws that get passed now will affect our generation, and that’s just a big problem, is that people don’t understand that it will affect them at some point in the future. And I think mainly that is the one reason why people aren’t involved.”

One way for people to get involved is to attend Sayers’ Southwest Iowa Legislative Dinner, so they can speak with their representatives, and hear about what’s going on in the state.

Confirmed guests for the Southwest Iowa Legislative Dinner include many Southwest Iowa representatives and senators, including Sayers’ boss, Matt Windschitl.

Sayers is also hopeful that Iowa Attorney General — and former Fremont County prosecutor — Brenna Bird will attend, as well as Red Oak native Sen. Joni Ernst.

“We have a lot of heavy hitters, so to say, who have connections to Southwest Iowa, and it will really just be up to them whether they think it’s important to go to an event like this,” Sayers said.

Sayers feels confident that the dinner will have a good turnout.

“I’ve gotten a good response,” he said. “I have quite a bit of community members who want to go. I have some associations that represent industries that want to go. I think it’s gonna be full.”

The Southwest Iowa Legislative Dinner is being held on Saturday, May 13, at 6 p.m. at the Palace Event Center in Treynor. Tickets cost $20 and all proceeds will go toward a fund to help future Southwest Iowa students participate in the Legislative Page Program in Des Moines.

“A lot of people can’t afford it,” Sayers said. “It’s kind of expensive living in Des Moines, so this will help pay for their housing, transportation and food while they’re living in the city.”

For more information about the legislative dinner, visit facebook.com/events/905584577314983, or contact Sayers at 712-527-0447 or sayers567@gmail.com.