MAPA, Iowa Workforce Development to conduct workforce study in Council Bluffs, Glenwood

The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete a labor market study for the Council Bluffs and Glenwood areas.

The study, known as a laborshed study, is a tool often used by economic development teams and existing or prospective employers to understand the local labor market, make informed expansion and site selection decisions, and maintain/recruit a high-quality workforce.

This study will define geographically the communities that contribute to the workforce in both cities, and it will measure the availability and characteristics of workers in the defined area.

Those who are asked to participate are randomly selected, and directed to complete a confidential online survey. Questions will cover topics such as employment status, wages and benefits, education level and type of occupation. Respondents will not, however, be asked for information that could identify them, like names or social security numbers.

Following the conclusion of the online survey period, IWD will conduct a phone survey through a third party based in Missouri. Those selected to participate will receive a phone call from a 573 area code. They will be asked the same questions used in the online survey, and, again, no identifying information will be collected.

Once the online and phone surveys have been completed, the answers will be combined into a report issued by IWD. The results will be available at iowalmi.gov/laborshed.

Letters about the online survey will begin to arrive in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit the above website or call IWD project manager Katie Lippold at 515-281-3035.