I’ve always had a passion for stories. Whether it’s binge watching a Netflix docuseries, hunting down a perfect quote for a story or debriefing an eventful night with my girl friends, I just can’t get enough it.

I attended Elkhorn South High School after moving to Nebraska in 2013. During my childhood I grew up everywhere and nowhere. I had lived in three states before I became a teenager: Texas, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

During my first year of college at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, I decided to make my love of storytelling into a career.

In the journalism department at UNO is where I met some of the most creative, driven and hard-working journalists. They inspired me to fall in love with writing and creating.

During college I wrote for the student newspaper, anchored for the Omaha News and created a podcast all while working part time for iHeartRadio 96.1 Kiss FM as a board operator.

One thing they don’t tell you about working in media production is that you will never be able to casually watch a news story in peace ever again. You’ll constantly be critiquing, “Did you hear that audio cut out?” or “They should of used a wind shield on that mic!”

After graduating last May, I did a short celebratory New York City trip and started my first full time job at the Omaha World-Herald the day after I got back.

Nothing beats the feeling of finally doing what you set out to do, when suddenly all the hard work feels worthwhile.

I’ve had many “a-ha” moments in my career and I haven’t even reached the one year mark yet. This job helps me make sense of a confusing world, helps me spread positivity through my community, highlight injustices and make the community a little better everyday.

Though I’ve lived in Nebraska for a decade now, I’m happy to be reporting for an Iowa paper.

My father, Craig Bellinghausen passed away last April. He was a farm-raised, corn-fed Iowan. He attended Kemper Catholic in Carroll, Iowa, and was an alumni and lifelong fan of Iowa State. Somehow I feel like I’m still making him proud.