Along West Broadway, nestled between Lidgett Music and Christyles Hair Studio, is The 100 Block’s first (and only) resort and spa that caters exclusively to cats.

After spending most of the previous seven years at the Mall of the Bluffs, with a brief stint along Madison Avenue once the mall closed at the end of 2019, Club Meow opened its doors at 148 W. Broadway in January, bringing owner Mel Brink’s cat grooming expertise to downtown Council Bluffs.

While it’s a new location, Club Meow is still the cat’s meow, offering boarding and grooming that includes bathing, nail trimming, facials and lots of different styling options for your furry felines. And now, Brink has enough space to open a grooming a-cat-emy.

“I’ve wanted to do this really bad for a couple years now, and I couldn’t at the old location; there’s no space,” Brink said. “So I had to have this first.”

As one of only 12 National Cat Grooming Institute certifiers around the world, Brink is in a unique position as the metro area’s only Certified Feline Master Groomer. And if you’re going to learn how to groom cats, who better to learn from than a master?

“I’ve been grooming already for a year and a half, and I thought I knew everything,” said Kim Hickman, who came to Council Bluffs from Mooresville, North Carolina to get the hands-on training she needs to earn her NCGI certification.

As she neared the end of the 10-day course, she realized how much she had to learn.

“But now I know everything that I need to know to progress,” Hickman said.

Hickman was joined by three other students from around the country who made the trek, and the financial commitment, to take the course. Each of the student groomers paid $6,800 to participate in the course, and that doesn’t include travel costs or lodging.

Brink brought in two additional master groomers to help with instruction: Melissa Hall, who came from Phoenix with 25 years of grooming experience, and Anne Thompson, who lives in Cape Coral, Florida.

Hall started out grooming dogs — her mother was a dog groomer — but she started cat grooming in 2014 and now works exclusively with cats.

“Once you go cat, you never go back,” Hall said.

For the 10-day cat grooming course, Brink had to book 100 cats for the students to practice on, and she made sure to book only mild-mannered customers.

“And (getting) 100 compliant cats can be very difficult,” Brink said.

Club Meow’s resort has room for about 40 cats at one time, though if your cat wants a room with a view, it costs an extra $10.

The cat suites are 6 feet deep by 6 feet high, giving them lots of room to stretch out, and every suite has its own dedicated webcam, so owners can keep an eye on their fur babies while they’re away.

Brink plans to hold a cat grooming course at least once a quarter, and with her 1,000 clients spread out around the country, it shouldn’t be too difficult to round up another 100 who need a trim.

“I’ve got lots of clients down by, like, Red Oak, I’ve got a few that come from Harlan,” Brink said. “I got one that drives from St. Joe, Missouri.”

Brink even has a client who moved to New York City who was unable to find a suitable cat groomer.

“They tried, like, 10 or 15 groomers, and they cannot, nothing compares,” Brink said. “Like, they call me and they’re like, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ I’ve got one lady that, she flies back to visit family twice a year and brings the cat with her twice a year.”