Mayor touches on many topics in annual State of the City address

About 150 members of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, local government officials and other community members filled a conference room at the Ameristar Holiday Inn Thursday morning to listen to Mayor Matt Walsh’s annual State of the City address.

The mayor touched on a range of subjects during his first in-person address since 2019, including housing and homelessness, tourism and his concerns over his eventual successor, but he opened his remarks by encouraging everyone to “complete your civic duty” and vote in next week’s election.

Quoting Thomas Jefferson, Walsh said, “‘Wherever the people are well informed, they can be trusted with their own government.’”

“Therefore, it's up to each of us to do valid research in an effort to discover the candidates whose ideas and committed actions best represent our own personal philosophies, not our spouses’ philosophy, not our Facebook friends’ philosophy,” Walsh said.

He continued, saying, “Now, more than ever, we need to elect straight-talking individuals that will become well informed decision makers, regardless of their political affiliation, people whose actions demonstrate a commitment to community and a strong work ethic, representatives with a degree of empathy towards the people they represent.”

Taxes

Walsh discussed the revenue that the city is receiving from the road use tax, which the state collects at gas pumps and distributes around the state based on population size to help pay for road repairs.

“In this year's budget, we're projected to receive a total road use tax revenue for our city street repairs of about $9 million,” Walsh said. “We also have a secondary revenue source which we use for city street repairs, which is a local options sales tax, which generates about another $11.5 million of revenue annually.”

The mayor explained that the local options sales tax was instituted in the 1980s by voter referendum, with the stipulation that the revenue would specifically pay for repair and replacement of streets and sewers. The mayor also pointed out that the city’s storm levies are legally considered part of the sewer system, and much of the $20 million reserved for street and sewer repair has gone to repair the levy system.

“The fact that we are doing most of the street and sewer work ourselves, we continue to fall behind,” Walsh said. “We have hundreds of millions of dollars of deferred roads maintenance, and we have hundreds of lane miles of streets.”

The condition of the city streets is largely dependent on the severity of winter weather, Walsh said, and while the area has had relatively mild winters the past two years, one severe winter could be very destructive.

“Unfortunately, today's cost for the replacement of city infrastructure has outgrown the taxpayers financial capability to fully support the ongoing maintenance,” he said.

Technology

The City of Council Bluffs is currently upgrading its bill payment system and its building permit application process, to make both tasks more streamlined and easier to execute.

“Historically, Council Bluffs city government has been slow to embrace technology,” Walsh said. “When I started at the city, the second day, my Outlook went down. The head of our IT department came in, and left and said, ‘I'll be back.’ He came back three days later and said, ‘I Googled it. I found 48 possible causes, I’ve eliminated 40, we're getting close.’”

The electronic bill payment system and the ability to upload architecture plans for building permit application review will “enhance our citizen customer financial information security, and will simplify and expedite customer service,” Walsh said.

First responders

The Council Bluffs Fire Department responded to nearly 11,000 calls last year, according to Walsh, and 82% of those calls were for medical emergencies, which, it turns out, can be profitable for the city.

“You could just tax everybody and cover all the services, but some people use services that other people don't, and those services that aren't used by everybody, we try to charge a premium, so we can hold the taxes down,” Walsh said. “When you call for an ambulance, your insurance carrier or Medicare will cover the cost, and so a total revenue for emergency medical service response reimbursements that were paid last year brought in $2.49 million for the city.”

According to the mayor, there has only been one suspected murder in Council Bluffs in the last three years, “certainly a much different scenario than what regularly occurs across the river.”

Walsh also touted the city’s use of technology in law enforcement, particularly Flock cameras, which are able to read a car’s license plate and match it to the car to see if it’s a stolen vehicle.

According to Walsh, since September, Council Bluffs Police have recovered 39 stolen vehicles and $564,000 worth of stolen property. Thirty-two people have been arrested for possessing stolen vehicles; 33 were arrested for outstanding warrants. Eleven sets of stolen license plates were recovered, and there were multiple occasions of finding misdemeanor drug possession violations. There were also two cases that led to the discovery of 2.2 pounds of crystal meth.

Tourism

In Fiscal Year 2021, which ended June 30, 2021, the city saw its lowest annual tourism revenue in 11 years, mostly due to COVID; however, in FY2022, hotel/motel taxes brought in a record $3.2 million, an increase of 54.7% over 2021, and an 11% increase over the previous record, which was set in 2015.

Something else that will help tourism will be the completion of the interstate system around the city.

“It was scheduled to be complete by 2015, so here we are today, but the completion is in sight — 2025,” Walsh said. “The Broadway-480 section that they're working on now should be complete next year about this time, and then Madison Avenue will be complete in the fall of 2025.”

Housing

A lack of housing continues to plague Council Bluffs, as it does many other parts of the country.

“Locally, N.P. Dodge Real Estate conducts a monthly point in time count using multiple listing service data, and over the last couple of years that report, on average, has listed 21 homes for sale in Council Bluffs,” Walsh said. “That math doesn't work for the almost 350 professional realtors that earn a living in Council Bluffs. That certainly doesn't work for businesses who have workforce needs.”

Supply chain issues and inflation have driven the cost of building higher and higher, which in turn have made the cost of renting or buying a home that much greater.

“The bottom line is home builders still aren't keeping pace with consumer demand,” Walsh said. “Affordable housing is in high demand in the city, and it's almost impossible to build a residential home for less than $250,000, especially with the cost of infrastructure installation, which can easily drive the price point of a residential home lot upwards of $75,000 (for) each lot.”

The city is using ARPA money to purchase 90 acres near the Council Bluffs Country Club that will be used to develop residential lots that the city will then sell at cost, removing the profit margin, Walsh said.

“However, the selling price of these lots would allow us to recapture our ARPA investment,” Walsh said. “I believe removing the profit from the lot price and encouraging builders to construct affordable home models may be a way to fill in an existing market void.”

The streetcar

“For years, we've gone to different communities and looked at their light rail streetcar systems,” Walsh said. “It is literally like throwing water in the desert. Most communities do it in a blighted area. As soon as they establish a streetcar stop, the developer comes in and builds high-rise, and then other developers come in and build commercial development that supports the people living in the high-rise and it's been amazing everywhere.”

In Kansas City, where they installed a two-mile streetcar system — at a cost of $100 million per mile — the population within a one-mile radius of the streetcar system has grown by 40,000 people, Walsh said.

What Council Bluffs is able to do with a streetcar depends largely on Omaha, which has a proposed streetcar system running from UNMC to downtown.

“UNMC's got a big project they're doing with the Department of Defense to study bioterrorism,” Walsh said. “It's going to be a $4 billion influx of federal money into the Omaha community, it’s going to be 8,500 to 11,000 new jobs, science related jobs, jobs that aren't currently in the market.”

And if Council Bluffs can get a streetcar bridge across the river and a streetcar system along the First Avenue corridor, there’s no reason all those new employees can’t live in Council Bluffs, Walsh said.

“So how does a poor community do that? One, the federal government will subsidize as much as, I won’t guarantee it's 80%, but as much as 80% percent of the cost,” Walsh said. “The land at Dodge Park has been estimated by the current top developer in the Omaha market, that told me he thought it was worth $52 million.”

The golf course currently located at Dodge Park, Dodge Riverside, has historically lost about $350,000 per year, the mayor said.

“One apartment building valued at $25 million, which isn't much in today's world, annually would pay $619,000 in tax, and there could be 10 to 20 of those buildings on the golf course,” Walsh said. “And so the numbers are pretty staggering.”

In closing

In addition to discussing the city’s status, the 45 minute speech also included a few laughs, like when the mayor forgot he had a PowerPoint slideshow projecting onto the screen to his right, though no one can say that the mayor didn’t warn them.

“This is my first PowerPoint,” Walsh said to a round of laughter at the start of his speech, before reminding the Chamber members that he had only gotten his first cell phone nine years ago.

About halfway through the mayor’s remarks, a city employee plucked the unused clicker from his hand and started cycling through the slideshow until catching up to the mayor’s current topic.

Walsh also took a few moments to recognize and thank the city’s employees for their tireless work, particularly the mayor’s staff: Project Manager Kim Riebe, Assistant to the Mayor Ali Grimm, Communications Officer Ashley Kruse, Chief of Staff Brandon Garrett, and his predecessor Wendy Schultz.

“All five of these people are busy raising young families and they regularly contribute to the community outside of their regular job duties, and they report to work each day with a smile and they exceed expectations,” Walsh said.

As he wrapped up his remarks, the mayor brought his speech full circle, expressing the need for Council Bluffs to have an experienced, qualified mayor, not just someone who could win a popularity contest.

“To vote for a mayor based on a popularity election, who may not have any skills as far as running a city — and Iowa does not have recall — we potentially could be aligning ourselves for disaster,” Walsh said. "Someone could get in and make a huge mess of the city, and beyond repair, I'm afraid.”

Council Bluffs is one of only two cities in Iowa that utilizes what’s called a “strong mayor” system of local government as written in the city charter. In a “strong mayor” government, the mayor essentially serves as the city manager, with the executive power to appoint and remove department heads, draft budget proposals and veto city council votes.

Before he was elected mayor in 2013, Walsh had a 30-year career as a commercial banker, and he had served on the city council since 1996, which he believes provided him the experience needed for the demanding job.

“So when I stepped in, I've got a vast business background and a vast city government background that, I think — there are maybe people in this room who disagree — I am an exceptional quality mayor.”

Walsh said that he doesn’t see anyone showing the desire to learn “what it takes to be an effective city administrator.”

“(The next mayoral election) is three years away, and I told people I'm not going to run because I would hope someone would step forward that would have the capabilities, but there really isn't anyone doing that,” Walsh said.