Mayor Walsh accepts big check from EPA for brownfield cleanup

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh accepted a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for cleanup of the former Reliance Battery Manufacturing Company site at 813 22nd Ave. on Monday.

“We are honored to be a recipient of this EPA Brownfields Cleanup Grant,” Walsh said. “This grant will have a transformative impact on the former Reliance Battery Factory site and the surrounding community. It will improve the quality of life and attractiveness of the City of Council Bluffs.”

The grant was presented in the form of a large novelty check by EPA Region 7’s Land, Chemical and Redevelopment Division Director DeAndré Singletary.

“This Brownfields grant is a significant boost to the city’s cleanup efforts at the Former Reliance Battery Site,” Singletary said. “We are proud to partner with Council Bluffs, and we share their commitment to enhancing the lives of those who live near this site by cleaning up contamination and engaging with the community.”

Council Bluffs is one of 265 communities awarded funds from the $254.5 million in Brownfields grants. The grants are supported by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a total of $1.5 billion to advance environmental justice, spur economic revitalization and create jobs by cleaning up contaminated, polluted or hazardous brownfield properties.

A brownfield is real property for which the expansion, redevelopment or reuse is complicated by the environmental contamination that is either real or perceived. Warehouses and factories are often abandoned and left uninhabited because the property is a brownfield.

“We are grateful to Director Singletary and to the Region 7 staff for all their support,” said Council Bluffs Community Development Directory Courtney Harter. “Brownfields are certainly a team effort. I’d like to give special thanks to Mel Pins of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Brownfields Program for his assistance in funding the removal of asbestos and hazardous materials, and to all of the City staff involved in getting us here.”

For more information about the Brownfields Program, including activities, public meetings and community events, visit councilbluffs-ia.gov/brownfields.

Any residents with a property that might be a good fit for the Brownfields Program are encouraged to contact Housing and Economic Development Planner Dessie Redmond at dredmond@councilbluffs-ia.gov or by phone at 712-890-5352.

