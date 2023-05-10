New Visions Homeless Services received a helping hand — er, tire — on Saturday, May 6, when McMullen Ford hosted a drive-in movie fundraiser for the nonprofit organization.

About 100 families parked their cars on the McMullen lot to watch, appropriately, the animated Pixar film, “Cars,” according to New Visions President and CEO Brandy Wallar.

“We wanted to do two things with this event,” Wallar said. “Number one, to provide people an opportunity to give a free will donation to New Visions, and, more importantly, to provide a positive activity for our community.”

Wallar said that they collected about $600 in free will donations, which will help fund New Visions’ mission to provide assistance to families that are at risk of becoming homeless by helping them pay back rent and overdue utility bills.

Donations also went toward New Visions’ outreach program that works directly with people experiencing street-level homelessness to help them obtain permanent housing.

Last year, New Visions’ outreach program served more than 300 people who were experiencing street-level homelessness.

The event began at 6 p.m., with cars lining up in front of the large inflatable screen, which was provided by Katie and Dan McMullen. Before it got dark enough to start the movie, families were able to enjoy various food trucks, games, and a kids’ raffle for bikes and toys.

“One family, who is housed, and both parents are working, but we helped them through our prevention fund, brought their kiddos, and their 4-year-old little girl won a bike, and it was the first bike she ever had,” Wallar said. “She rode that little bike the whole time the movie was playing. It had training wheels and she kept going around in a circle.”

The McMullens have been very supportive of New Visions over the years, particularly around the holidays, and they wanted to do something to help during the warmer months.

“(Wallar) goes out of her way to help anyone and everyone,” said Dan McMullen. “She’s like the kingpin of Council Bluffs.”