May is National Mental Health Awareness Month, and Council Bluffs Cares is hosting an event in Bayliss Park next week to raise awareness of mental health issues and how they impact the community.

CB Cares will also be offering resources for individuals who might be having a mental health problem and don’t know where to turn for help.

“People have been afraid to talk about mental health, you know?” said Suzanne Watson, Southwest Iowa Region Mental Health and Disability Services CEO. “We so easily talk about heart disease and broken legs and diabetes, things like that, without any problem whatsoever. But I think everyone’s always struggled with, ‘how do you talk about mental health?’ And our big thing is making sure that people know how to access services, and that they don’t wait until there’s a crisis to get help or reach out for help or to talk about it with a friend.”

One of the goals of CB Cares’ mental health awareness event is to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health problems, so that people who are suffering feel more comfortable talking about it.

“We’ve had a little movement in Iowa going, trying to kind of also help change that by referring to it as ‘brain health,’” Watson said. “Because we talk about heart health, we talk about different pieces of your body, we talk about that all the time, and it’s really our brain. So how do we take care of our brains and make sure our brains are healthy?”

The CB Cares mental health awareness event will have mental health professionals from both Methodist Jennie Edmundson and CHI Mercy hospitals, as well as representatives from a number of area nonprofit organizations that provide mental health services, who will explain why mental health awareness is so important and answer questions people may have.

“We really want to make sure that people feel comfortable, they know where to go when they need someone, or need services, locally, in addition to, ‘How can we help them as a support person?’ If there’s a family member that is experiencing mental health illness or mental health crisis, how can we work to support them as well,” said JoAnn Jensen, director of development at Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation and a member of the CB Cares planning committee. “We really want it to be a family-friendly event, not about the negative connotation that mental health sometimes gets. We want it to really be something that can be a positive experience, and just because you might have a mental illness doesn’t mean that needs to identify you as a person.”

The event will also feature a panel discussion between mental health experts, therapists and family members who have had a loved one die by suicide.

The CB Cares Mental Health Awareness Event is being held in Bayliss Park on Thursday, May 18, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Toward the end of the event, there will be an awareness walk around the park and downtown Council Bluffs in remembrance of those who might have succumbed to their mental health issues, and to further bring awareness to the importance of mental health.

The first 500 guests who stop by the registration table will receive a free tote bag and $5 in Farmers Market Bucks, and there will be other giveaways during the event.

For anyone having a mental health crisis and in need of someone to talk to, they can contact the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or sending a text message to 988.

The Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services website has a community resource guide where people can search by county and find organizations that help with everything from food insecurity and substance abuse to mental health and domestic violence.

For more information about the mental health awareness event, visit the CB Cares Facebook page.