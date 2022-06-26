Metro committed to working with Council Bluffs amid shift to regional focus

Omaha’s transit authority is shifting to become a regional entity, inviting further engagement from other communities in the metropolitan area.

While the move shouldn’t directly impact Council Bluffs, which contracts for Metro for bus service in the city, it reflects the importance of interconnectedness and with working across jurisdictional lines on public transportation.

The board overseeing Omaha’s Metro transit voted Thursday, June 23, to convert from the Transit Authority of the City of Omaha into a Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority of Omaha, taking advantage of a change in state statute approved by lawmakers in 2019. The change takes effect Aug. 1.

“We’re taking on the challenge to provide for the people in the community and connect them to the places that matter,” board member Daniel Lawse said in a news release.

Lauren Cencic, Metro’s CEO, said the conversion open the door for Metro to bring its public transportation services beyond Omaha’s city limits — although the fact that it is a political subdivision of the State of Nebraska means that authority won’t extend beyond the Missouri River or the state line separating Carter Lake from Omaha.

Even so, Metro still plans to include service in Iowa as part of its operations.

“We have longstanding, good partnerships with Council Bluffs through interlocal agreements to provide service in Council Bluffs,” Cencic said in an interview. “Those options will absolutely still remain on the table.”

Metro provides contracted services in Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista and Ralston. Those other cities in the metro area in Nebraska, as well as those without existing contracts, will have the opportunity to join the regional transit authority, although Metro’s service area will remain the same for now.

Cencic said the change “acknowledges that our region goes beyond downtown Omaha,” which is a “vital step in creating a more connected, prosperous region.”

The move also provides flexibility for Metro’s funding, allowing it to levy up to 10 cents per $100 in taxable valuation within its jurisdiction. As part of that, Metro will shift to having an elected board, likely starting in 2024.

Metro had already been a part of multiple regional initiatives, such as the Heartland 2050 plan developed by the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency. Those planning efforts have stressed the importance of transportation. For example, MAPA found that expanding regional transit could add up to 8,000 new jobs and create an economic impact of $1.8 billion in business revenue for the region by 2050.

“Those conversations and those efforts have really emphasized and reiterated the need to think about how people move throughout the whole region, and not just within a city,” Cencic said. “This is an opportunity for us to continue to make improvements on some of those big ideas that have been shared for years.”

One of those ideas involves bringing either rapid bus transit or a streetcar from Omaha to downtown Council Bluffs along First Avenue, utilizing a city-owned former railroad corridor that’s being developed into a trail from Interstate 29 to Indian Creek and that’s situated a block south of Broadway, albeit intersecting with the Broadway Hy-Vee and the Thomas Jefferson High School campus.

“As Council Bluffs is outside of the service area under Metro’s jurisdiction, coordination with Council Bluffs officials should continue as further plans develop for the corridor,” Metro stated in its MetroNEXT plan spanning 2022 to 2030.

Cencic said it may require being “a little bit more creative,” but Metro has had “some wonderful meetings” about the First Avenue corridor and is committed to supporting the project in whatever way it can.

“First Avenue is a very exciting opportunity for the Council Bluffs area, and really an exciting opportunity for the region overall,” Cencic said. “Metro is certainly excited to help support the Council Bluffs in that project and other future transit needs in whatever way we can.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.