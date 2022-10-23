Miller says adapting to inflation is key for county's growth

Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors candidate Susan Miller has spent the year criss-crossing the county, visiting every town to prepare herself for the job if she were to be elected.

“Since the June Primary, my summer has included many parades, town celebrations, farmer’s markets, fundraisers and fairs,” Miller said in an email. “I have attended many organizations and civic group meetings. Each of these events allowed me to get to know Pottawattamie County better.”

While every town in the county is different, each with its own personality and style, Miller realized that each town shares certain basic needs.

“Each city in Pottawattamie County is unique, but each shares common concerns of keeping up with infrastructure needs,” she said.

In addition to traveling the county, Miller has also made it a point to attend as many supervisor meetings as she can to better familiarize herself with both the county’s needs and how the board conducts its business.

“This collective experience has given me a better understanding of the role of a county supervisor,” Miller said. “If the voters agree with me, I will bring a new perspective to the board.”

Miller realizes that she is in a unique position that allows her to attend so many board meetings, and she would like to see something done to make the meetings, or at least what’s discussed at the meetings, more available to residents.

“With my early retirement, I’ve been given that ability to get away on a Tuesday,” Miller said at the Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County’s forum. “There is a lot of information that’s covered at those meetings and, I agree we need to do something, maybe on a quarterly basis, where we move the rotation or the location of the meeting or the time for the meeting, just so that everybody can benefit from what I’m able to benefit from on Tuesday mornings. There’s a lot of information out there. There’s a lot of correct information, there’s a lot of incorrect information, and I think it’s important that we get the facts and everybody hears everything firsthand.”

For six years, Miller sat on the board of Western Iowa Development Association; she was on the board of Iowa West Foundation for 12 years and she served four years on the Carson City Council — all valuable experience she hopes to bring to the Pottawattamie County Board.

“My board service isn’t just showing up for meetings,” Miller said earlier this year in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil. “It was volunteering for other committees. I can remember missing one Iowa West meeting and one WIDA meeting in all of my time on the service.”

In addition to her board experience, Miller worked for 40 years for First National Bank of Omaha, mostly in loan operations, where she managed compliance regulations, loan agreements and business requirements in support of local agriculture and technology development.

She also worked on the bank’s ethanol portfolio in the early 2000s, where at one point she was responsible for $1.9 billion in construction requests.

Miller’s time at the bank helped make her meticulous and methodical in her work, something she said will be useful on the county board.

“I’m methodical when it comes to decision-making,” Miller said. “I want to understand the issue, learn the history, explore best practices, listen to the stakeholders, brainstorm solutions, determine the cost and then build consensus.”

In addition to infrastructure, inflation is an important topic that the board will have to handle in the coming years.

“(Inflation is) not only increasing fuel costs that impact the county’s fleet of vehicles, but the growing cost of the county’s payroll,” Miller said.

Maintaining a balanced budget while addressing the county’s needs is crucial, especially if the county wants to continue to grow.

“Keeping the county marketable in sync with the budget is a concern,” Miller said. “On one side, we’re adapting to higher interest rates, the increased cost of supplies and materials and responding to the basic needs of the public. On the other side, we need to focus on economic development and recruiting a workforce into the county. We must manage both sides to afford sustainable growth.”

Miller credits her father with instilling within her a sense of civic duty.

“My dad was a mayor and on the city council for Macedonia, and he was a volunteer firefighter,” Miller said earlier this year in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil. “So he taught me, or I saw him, give back to his community and the passion that he had for it.”

One of the main reasons Miller decided to run for a spot on the county board is all of the projects the county is working on, both in the urban and rural communities.

“The county has got so much going on right now,” Miller said. “There’s a lot of momentum. The outreach to the rural areas to help the smaller cities find funding for infrastructure projects, they are truly making an effort and working with partners such as the Iowa West Foundation, Golden Hills Resources and Advance Southwest Iowa to make sure that if there’s an economic development opportunity in the county, that it’s identified and that it’s actively pursued. I just get excited about all of that and I want to be a part of it.”