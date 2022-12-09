Mt. Crescent kicks off skiing and snowboarding season on Dec. 21

Mt. Crescent Ski Area will officially open to the public a few days before Christmas, according to a press release from Pottawattamie Conservation.

“We are excited to announce that Mt. Crescent will officially open for skiing and snowboarding on Wednesday, Dec. 21,” Pottawattamie Conservation executive director Mark Shoemaker said. “With warm weather and rain forecasted over the next few days, this will give us the time we need to provide the best snow coverage possible and a positive experience for guests as we kick off the season.”

Ski hill staff has been hard at work making snow during the day and overnight for the past several days, which has built up large piles of snow to combat the weather ahead. Ideally, temperatures below 30 degrees are best for snowmaking.

“With improvements to our electrical system, new snowmaking machines, an expanded snowmaking pond and small updates to the lodge, we are set up for success and can’t wait for the public to enjoy all we have to offer this year,” Mt. Crescent Ski Area site manager Chris Andrew said.

Mt. Crescent will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays between Dec. 21 and Dec. 30. On Saturday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 31 the ski hill will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mt. Crescent will be closed on Christmas Day, but open on New Year’s Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After the new year, night skiing will be available on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays until 9 p.m., and sledding will be available every other Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. starting on Jan. 7. The first Midnight Madness event is slated for 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Jan. 13.

To view Mt. Crescent’s full winter schedule, and to purchase season passes, visit www.skicrescent.com.