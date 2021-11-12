2 Democratic Senate hopefuls take different paths to election

Hurst leans into the progressive agenda, supporting Medicare for All as a way to keep Iowa’s rural hospitals open and expand access to health care. He’s for “intelligent immigration” to reverse the loss of 25 percent of Iowa’s rural population over the past four decades and bring people “with skill sets that our rural communities need to actually build the houses, repair the bridges and take care of the streets.”

“I believe we have to address the agricultural issues related to overproduction of corn and soybeans, to drive down the price so that we can feed cattle that are raised in confined animal operations and spread manure across our state and into our watershed and affect our ability to enjoy our lives.

“Doesn’t that sound like it should appeal to every Iowan?” he said.

Hurst, who chairs the Iowa Democratic Party Rural Caucus, believes passage of the $1.75 trillion infrastructure package will help win back rural voters.

The failure of the House to pass that package quickly cost Democrats the Virginia governor’s race, he believes.

“We saw in deep blue Virginia what happens when (Democrats) can’t even get the $1.75 trillion reconciliation package passed quickly … on a timeline to help their party’s candidates,” he said.